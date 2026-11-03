Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Justice League, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, anticipated titles

Batman #15 Leads The Top 50 Anticipated Comics Tomorrow

Batman #15 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiminez leads the Top 50 Anticipated Comics this Wednesday

DC Comics owns the opening stretch with Batman #15 beating a triple Absolute week of Absolute Superman #25, Absolute Catwoman #4 and Absolute Green Lantern #20. There are also launches for Avengers, Spider-Woman, Exquisite Corpses: Lone Gunman, Friendly Neighborhood Mary Jane, Gangs of Gotham, Dungeons & Dragons, Archie In Hell, Mad Science Division and No One Escapes The Dialetic…

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 4th of November 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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