Posted in: Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Rebellion / 2000AD, Spider-Man, Titan, Vault, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, anticipated titles, midnight

Batman, Absolute, Midnight Leads Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Week

Batman, Absolute and Midnight lead the Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Week

Article Summary Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Week is led by Batman #14, Absolute Superman #24 and Absolute Green Lantern #19.

Marvel publishes only three NYCC week launches, with Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men and Midnight Fantastic Four.

DC dominates the weekly pull list with Batgirl, Deadman, The Demon, Jonah Hex, JSA and Superman: The Stranger.

Something Is Killing the Children #50 tops non-Big Two interest, alongside Image, IDW, Dark Horse and Dynamite picks.

This week, Marvel Comics is only publishing three titles: Midnight Spider-Man #1, Midnight X-Men #1, and Midnight Fantastic Four #1 for New York Comic Con week…

…leaving DC Comics to own the top of the fifty most anticipated comic books out this Wednesday, with Batman #14, Absolute Superman #24 and Absolute Green Lantern #19 leading…

…then followed by Batgirl, Deadman, Demon, Jonah Hex, JSA, Superman: The Stranger and a Halloween anthology. Boom Studios' Something Is Killing the Children #50 is the biggest non-Big Two pull, and Image Comics brings M.A.S.K., Crowbound, The Walking Dead Deluxe and the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero / Tomb Raider crossover, with Godzilla, Sabrina, Supernatural, Conan, Red Sonja, The Crow and more.

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 7th of October 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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