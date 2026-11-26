Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: bruce wayne, jorge jimenez, matt fraction, Phantom Lord

Batman And Bruce Wayne's New Secret Identity Is… Phantom Lord

Batman And Bruce Wayne's New Secret Identity Is... Phantom Lord from Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez in Batman #17

Article Summary Batman is... Phantom Lord, Bruce Wayne’s new secret identity after his apparent assassination in Matt Fraction’s Batman.

Matt Fraction confirms Batman will use far less Bruce Wayne and more undercover personas, expanding beyond Matches Malone.

Batman #16 centers on Batman investigating the murder of Bruce Wayne and the conspiracy targeting his alter ego in Gotham.

Batman #17 launches Bruce Wayne’s life after death, with Phantom Lord and another identity tackling Gotham’s Torus problem.

Yesterday I noted that Bruce Wayne was about to get a new secret identity when "Bruce Wayne" was assassinated, to sit alongside Batman and Matches Malone. And with this fully revealed cover to Batman #17 below, we now have the name of this mysterious individual about to hit the streets of Gotham.

Phantom Lord! No, not the one from Fairy Tail, but the new identity of Bruce Wayne… In an interview with the Gatecrashers Podcast, Matt Fraction said: "We're going to have way less Bruce and way more Matches Malone, and then by 16, we're going to take it a step further and introduce a brand new persona… I found a little space to do some story that feels a little unexplored."

Batman #15 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez is already out. Batman #16 follows in December.

Batman #15 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez

Nothing is slowing down for the Caped Crusader in the aftermath of Bad Seeds as six assassins descend on Gotham with one target in their sights: billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne. It's all going down at El Granda Gala Enmascarado, and by the end of the night, Bruce Wayne will die before. $4.99 11/4/2026

Nothing is slowing down for the Caped Crusader in the aftermath of Bad Seeds as six assassins descend on Gotham with one target in their sights: billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne. It's all going down at El Granda Gala Enmascarado, and by the end of the night, Bruce Wayne will die before. $4.99 11/4/2026 Batman #16 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez

Tensions in Gotham City rise on all fronts and threaten to break—unless the Batman can solve the assassination of Bruce Wayne! With Gotham's favorite billionaire playboy felled by an assassin's bullet, the Batman must chase down his own killer and unravel the conspiracy that put his alter ego in the crosshairs… The acclaimed series by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez isn't slowing down, and this is one issue you dare not miss! $4.99 12/2/2026

Tensions in Gotham City rise on all fronts and threaten to break—unless the Batman can solve the assassination of Bruce Wayne! With Gotham's favorite billionaire playboy felled by an assassin's bullet, the Batman must chase down his own killer and unravel the conspiracy that put his alter ego in the crosshairs… The acclaimed series by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez isn't slowing down, and this is one issue you dare not miss! $4.99 12/2/2026 Batman #17 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez

After the death of Bruce Wayne, Batman's life begins anew—adopting two identities to work multiple sides of his Torus problem in ways the Caped Crusader cannot. The Minotaur's criminal conspiracy is about to meet two new problems, and both of them rhyme with "Batman." The acclaimed series by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez continues in this can't-miss issue! $4.99 January 6, 2027

After the death of Bruce Wayne, Batman's life begins anew—adopting two identities to work multiple sides of his Torus problem in ways the Caped Crusader cannot. The Minotaur's criminal conspiracy is about to meet two new problems, and both of them rhyme with "Batman." The acclaimed series by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez continues in this can't-miss issue! $4.99 January 6, 2027 Batman #18 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez

The Clown Prince of Crime's life hangs in the balance when one of his victims decides to take the law into his own hands. As Arkham Towers goes into lockdown, the Caped Crusader must race a madman with a bomb to save his archrival…and Dr. Annika Zeller! Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez continue their celebrated run on the Caped Crusader with death, destruction, and detective action. $4.99 February 3, 2027

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