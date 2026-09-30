Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Justice League, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: bruno redondo, Joshua Williamson, new york comic con, Outsiders

Batman And The Outsiders By Joshua Williamson & Bruno Redondo?

So, might it instead be Batman And The Outsiders by Joshua Williamson and Bruno Redondo?

Article Summary New teasers from Joshua Williamson and Bruno Redondo hint Batman And The Outsiders could be their next DC launch.

Earlier clues pointed to Justice League: Year One, but Batman breaking away suggests an Outsiders direction instead.

A second tease centered on Batman and Jim Gordon adds to speculation of a covert, non-Justice League team book.

With DC's Next Level panel at New York Comic Con approaching, a Batman And The Outsiders reveal looks possible.

Yesterday, I looked at social media teasers being posted by Joshua Williamson and Bruno Redondo, which showed a Justice League: Year One line-up, as defined by Mark Waid in the recent Official New History Of The DC Universe… and wondered if this might be what it was, and if it would be launched at New York Comic Con.

But with the scene showing Batman walking away from the team, I also wondered if it might be The Outsiders, the team that Batman classically set up as a Justice League alternative under his mandate.

A scene also shown in that New Official History. Well now they have posted a second teaser, focused on Batman and Jim Gordon's plans. And it is looking more and more Outsidery…

"Involving the Justice League is a risk"… whereas The Outsiders are more controllable and expendable? Is this a new Batman And The Outsiders comic by Joshua Williamson and Bruno Redondo to be launched at New York Comic Con for 2027? Or is it something entirely different? We wait on the next tease… or for New York Comic-Con on Saturday, the 8th of October, for this DC Comics panel now with much promise…

DC's Next Level & Beyond Panel Go deeper into DC's Next Level publishing initiative with the storytellers bringing it to life. Join acclaimed and award-winning creators for news, announcements, and exclusive reveals from the newest titles expanding the DC Universe. From breakthrough new series to the next chapter for fan-favorite characters, get a first look at what's ahead for DC's growing Next Level line. Moderated by DC editor-in-chief Marie Javins. Saturday, October 10, 11:00-11:45 a.m., Room 409

It's only a week and a bit away, plenty of time for more social media teasers, right, Josh? Right, Bruno?

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