Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Crisis, aquaman

Batman And Wonder Woman Want A Word With Aquaman The God (Spoilers)

Batman And Wonder Woman Want A Word With Aquaman The God in Emperor Aquaman #19 by Jeremy Adams and Paolo Villanelli (Spoilers)

Article Summary Aquaman’s new status as a water god escalates in Emperor Aquaman #19, pushing his power far beyond the Justice League.

Batman, Wonder Woman, and Hal Jordan confront Aquaman, questioning whether his godlike abilities can be trusted.

Aquaman warns that Absolute Crisis is coming, with Darkseid’s looming shadow shaping his mission and choices.

As Aquaman faces suspicion above, enemies below unite against him, setting up an anti-Aquaman threat in Atlantis.

As we pointed out last month, Aquaman no longer just talks to fish. He is a God of Water, basically. Emperor Aquaman doesn't come close. Emperor Aquaman #19 by Jeremy Adams, Paolo Villanelli is out today, and it continues that journey with just a word of warning from Hal Jordan…

…another Justice Leaguer who fell off the wagon when it came to godlike power some time ago…

But he's not the only Justice Leaguer who wants a word.

And I'm sure if Superman were still around, he'd have made up the trinity. So it's time for a quick trip to the Justice League orbiting satellite headquarters… once described thus by Alan Moore in Swamp Thing #24.

So, you know, there might be a smidgen of hypocrisy right now.

No, Wonder Woman, Batman is definitely here to question what Aquaman can and cannot do. But Aquaman wants to talk more about what he will do. What he has to do. Regarding what's coming…

Absolute Crisis is coming, folks. And Emperor Aquaman has a lot of recent Darkseid history…

Talking of evil, with all these accusations, and his intergalactic preparedness, there are others taking advantage of these… distractions.

Looks like we have an Anti-Aquaman Underwater League forming…

And while Aquaman struggles with his newfound godhood, there may be some in a more of a position to oppose him. Maybe those who think they might be being usurped.

Maybe a call to Wonder Woman is in order? Get her to ask her dad to have a word? Emperor Aquaman #19 by Jeremy Adams and Paolo Villanelli is published today by DC Comics.

Emperor Aquaman #19 by Jeremy Adams, Paolo Villanelli

With Lolanna recruiting the enemies of Aquaman for a nefarious purpose, Mera gathers a force of her own to try and stop her. The Lady of the Lake, Lori Lemaris, and Mera jump into action to track down the enemies of Atlantis before it's too late! $3.99 7/8/26

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