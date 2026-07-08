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Batman And Wonder Woman Want A Word With Aquaman The God (Spoilers)

Batman And Wonder Woman Want A Word With Aquaman The God in Emperor Aquaman #19 by Jeremy Adams and Paolo Villanelli (Spoilers)

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Article Summary

  • Aquaman’s new status as a water god escalates in Emperor Aquaman #19, pushing his power far beyond the Justice League.
  • Batman, Wonder Woman, and Hal Jordan confront Aquaman, questioning whether his godlike abilities can be trusted.
  • Aquaman warns that Absolute Crisis is coming, with Darkseid’s looming shadow shaping his mission and choices.
  • As Aquaman faces suspicion above, enemies below unite against him, setting up an anti-Aquaman threat in Atlantis.

As we pointed out last month, Aquaman no longer just talks to fish. He is a God of Water, basically. Emperor Aquaman doesn't come close. Emperor Aquaman #19 by Jeremy Adams, Paolo Villanelli is out today, and it continues that journey with just a word of warning from Hal Jordan…

Aquaman
Emperor Aquaman #19 by Jeremy Adams, Paolo Villanelli

…another Justice Leaguer who fell off the wagon when it came to godlike power some time ago…

Aquaman
Emperor Aquaman #19 by Jeremy Adams, Paolo Villanelli

But he's not the only Justice Leaguer who wants a word.

Aquaman
Emperor Aquaman #19 by Jeremy Adams, Paolo Villanelli

And I'm sure if Superman were still around, he'd have made up the trinity. So it's time for a quick trip to the Justice League orbiting satellite headquarters… once described thus by Alan Moore in Swamp Thing #24.

Batman And Wonder Woman Want A Word With Aquaman The God (Spoilers)
Saga of the Swamp Thing #24 by Alan Moore, Stephen Bissette and John Totleben

So, you know, there might be a smidgen of hypocrisy right now.

Aquaman
Emperor Aquaman #19 by Jeremy Adams, Paolo Villanelli

No, Wonder Woman, Batman is definitely here to question what Aquaman can and cannot do. But Aquaman wants to talk more about what he will do. What he has to do. Regarding what's coming…

Aquaman
Emperor Aquaman #19 by Jeremy Adams, Paolo Villanelli

Absolute Crisis is coming, folks. And Emperor Aquaman has a lot of recent Darkseid history…

Aquaman
Emperor Aquaman #19 by Jeremy Adams, Paolo Villanelli

Talking of evil, with all these accusations, and his intergalactic preparedness, there are others taking advantage of these… distractions.

Aquaman
Emperor Aquaman #19 by Jeremy Adams, Paolo Villanelli

Looks like we have an Anti-Aquaman Underwater League forming…

Aquaman
Emperor Aquaman #19 by Jeremy Adams, Paolo Villanelli

And while Aquaman struggles with his newfound godhood, there may be some in a more of a position to oppose him. Maybe those who think they might be being usurped.

Batman And Wonder Woman Want A Word With Aquaman The God (Spoilers)

Maybe a call to Wonder Woman is in order? Get her to ask her dad to have a word? Emperor Aquaman #19 by Jeremy Adams and Paolo Villanelli is published today by DC Comics.

Emperor Aquaman #19 by Jeremy Adams, Paolo Villanelli
With Lolanna recruiting the enemies of Aquaman for a nefarious purpose, Mera gathers a force of her own to try and stop her. The Lady of the Lake, Lori Lemaris, and Mera jump into action to track down the enemies of Atlantis before it's too late! $3.99 7/8/26

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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