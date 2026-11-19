Posted in: Batman, Comic Spoilers, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: detective comics, Mikel Janin, Tom Taylor

Batman As The Bad Guy? Not A Fan Of Civil Rights It Seems (Spoilers)

Batman As The Bad Guy? Not A Fan Of Civil Rights It Seems... Spoilers for Detective Comics #1115 by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin

Article Summary Detective Comics #1115 casts Batman as the bad guy, using invasive surveillance tech that tramples civil rights.

Batman investigates a Gotham murder tied to Clark Kent and uncovers evidence that seems to make him look guilty.

Bruce Wayne’s gadgets appear powerful enough to help police anywhere, raising questions about who gets protected.

From high-tech spying to an old-school facial recognition, Batman’s methods feel less heroic and more deeply unsettling.

"Where does he get those wonderful toys?" asked Jack Nicholson as The Joker in Tim Burton's Batman. "Go find out!" In yesterday's Detective Comics #1115 by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin, kicking off the Clark Kent: Murderer storyline, though sadly he's not been arrested for murdering Bruce Wayne, which would have made a lovely Batman/Detective Comics crossover. Instead, it's someone from Smallville, now a bigshot in Gotham, whose last phone call before being shot was to Clark Kent, with an eyewitness to the shooting. And now a body is found; Batman is on the case. And it proves why he likes to call himself the world's greatest detective…

It's almost like Bruce Wayne could give this tech to the Smallville police department if he wanted to. But he doesn't. And if you thought Meta's pervert glasses were bad…

… they are nothing on Batman's cowl lenses. And then, when he needs to get in touch with Clark Kent, he does so in complete Batman style.

I am reminded of the TV series Homeland, which aired at the same time as the British series The Secret State, both dramas about the country's respective secret services. Homeland showed the technology the CIA could use, including a scene where they couldn't hear what suspects were saying in a hotel room; it hadn't been bugged, and there was no way to tap them. And then, in the UK version, MI5 just recorded from a locked phone in a similar room they just got access to. We later saw someone insisting people take batteries out of their phones to prevent such a thing, only for one of the phones to be revealed to have a tiny additional battery that had been placed there by MI5. Homeland was there to reassure the audience that the CIA had limits that they didn't actually have. The Secret State was there to show British viewers that they should know their place. But sometimes even Batman goes old school…

Honestly, I could do with one of those for my phone. Batman? Send me a freebie? Detective Comics #1115 by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin was published by DC Comics yesterday.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1115

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Mikel Janín

Clark Kent—murderer?! Mild-mannered reporter Clark Kent has been accused of murder! Incarcerated and awaiting trial, he is visited by the one man who can clear his name: Batman! But when the Dark Knight Detective gathers evidence to free his friend, he uncovers more evidence condemning Clark than exonerating him. The World's Greatest Detective faces one of the most difficult—and personal—murder mysteries of his career in this new arc from Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín that could redefine the relationship of the World's Finest forever! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale November 18, 2026

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