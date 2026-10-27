Posted in: Batman, Comic Spoilers, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, Gotham Balladeer, poison ivy, Vandal Savage

Batman: Bad Seeds Ends, Sun Rises, Crocs Feed, Spoiler's Spoiled

Tomorrow, Batman: Bad Seeds Ends, Sun Rises, Crocs Feed, Spoiler's Spoiled (Spoilers)

Article Summary Batman: Bad Seeds reaches its finale as Sunset and Gotham General bring Gotham’s poisoned plant nightmare to a head.

Poison Ivy has fallen from power, but Batman’s long-running ally may turn the tide.

Harley Quinn fights through spores, vines, and monsters to reach Ivy, while Killer Croc steps in with his own defense.

Stephanie Brown’s fate, Vandal Savage’s role, and the rise of The Gotham Balladeer reshape Batman: Bad Seeds at dawn.

Tomorrow sees the Batman: Bad Seeds event end with Sunset… but also the rather late Gotham General arrives with its first (rather than its last issue. Poison Ivy has already been expelled from being Mayor, but Vandal Savage is still Police Commissioner. Even if the plants taking over Gotham can be frozen or poisoned, the poison is still deep within the city… but there's someone who Batman has been helping since the first issue of Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez's run who might be able to step in… Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunset #1 by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Cliff Rathburn, Batman: Bad Seeds: Gotham General #1 by Greg Rucka and Rosa Ekedal , Harley Quinn #67 by Elliott Kalan and Carlos Olivares and Poison Ivy #49 by G. Willow Wilson and Alex Lins are published tomorrow by DC Comics. As Poison Ivy reminisces over the bad press of Gotham City….

… Harley Quinn is doing her best to reunite them, through all the leaves, vines, trees, spores and walking plant monsters that Poison Ivy wrought on the city as mayor…

But it seems she is pushing at an open door on that one now.

I wonder how the press will report on this one? As it sees Killer Croc is up for defending Poison Ivy, but possibly not her vegetarian ways…

That's a better intervention than Waylon Jones has made over in Absolute Batman #25, I reckon. Though not the only one getting hurt, as we saw over in Gotham Central, courtesy of Vandal Savage… now coming to Gotham General.

They can probably do more for her than for Vandal, I am guessing. Immortality only goes so far… and if someone has been missing from Gotham. Fire up the Signal as the sun comes up… and a new newspaper hits the streets, The Gotham Balladeer.

Looks like they got their story out, though I am not sure Poison Ivy will like that photo any more than the old ones… Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunset #1 by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Cliff Rathburn, Batman: Bad Seeds: Gotham General #1 by Greg Rucka and Rosa Ekedal, Harley Quinn #67 by Elliott Kalan and Carlos Olivares and Poison Ivy #49 by G. Willow Wilson and Alex Lins are published tomorrow by DC Comics.

BATMAN BAD SEEDS GOTHAM GENERAL #1 (OF 2)

(W) Greg Rucka (A/CA) Rosa Ekedal

WHEN DISASTER STRIKES, NOT ALL OF GOTHAM'S HEROES WEAR CAPES! Welcome to General, Gotham City's tier one trauma center. Power is out, fires are burning, transpo is shot, and the calls just keep coming. There are more patients than beds, half presenting with respiratory complications, the other half suffering hallucinogenic psychotic episodes. In every other emergency department in the DCU, this would be a catastrophe. For Dr. Ava Dastur and the men and women working at General, it's a Tuesday. DC Comics is pleased to introduce you to the staff of Gotham General. No capes, no costumes, and don't call them heroes—this is their job.

$4.99 10/28/2026

(W) Greg Rucka (A/CA) Rosa Ekedal WHEN DISASTER STRIKES, NOT ALL OF GOTHAM'S HEROES WEAR CAPES! Welcome to General, Gotham City's tier one trauma center. Power is out, fires are burning, transpo is shot, and the calls just keep coming. There are more patients than beds, half presenting with respiratory complications, the other half suffering hallucinogenic psychotic episodes. In every other emergency department in the DCU, this would be a catastrophe. For Dr. Ava Dastur and the men and women working at General, it's a Tuesday. DC Comics is pleased to introduce you to the staff of Gotham General. No capes, no costumes, and don't call them heroes—this is their job. $4.99 10/28/2026 BATMAN BAD SEEDS SUNRISE #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

WHO WILL SURVIVE… AND WHAT WILL BE LEFT OF THEM?! At sunset, Poison Ivy unleashed an attack that transformed Gotham City into a prehistoric nightmare. If she isn't stopped by the first light of dawn, the city will be lost forever…along with all who dwell there. With the clock ticking, Batman and his allies will put it all on the line to save the day before everything changes forever at sunrise. The superstar creative team of Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Cliff Rathburn proudly presents the Earth-shattering conclusion to Batman: Bad Seeds in an oversize special that shows the only thing more impossible to survive than this night in Gotham…is the day. $5.99 10/28/2026

(W) Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn WHO WILL SURVIVE… AND WHAT WILL BE LEFT OF THEM?! At sunset, Poison Ivy unleashed an attack that transformed Gotham City into a prehistoric nightmare. If she isn't stopped by the first light of dawn, the city will be lost forever…along with all who dwell there. With the clock ticking, Batman and his allies will put it all on the line to save the day before everything changes forever at sunrise. The superstar creative team of Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Cliff Rathburn proudly presents the Earth-shattering conclusion to Batman: Bad Seeds in an oversize special that shows the only thing more impossible to survive than this night in Gotham…is the day. $5.99 10/28/2026 HARLEY QUINN #67

(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Carlos Olivares (CA) Bailie Rosenlund

HARLEY, GET YOUR GIRL! Hey look! 6-7!!! 6-7!!! 6-7!!! Eh? Ehhhh???? See, I can be hip! I got layers–I'm nuanced! Speaking of which, it's about time that I have a long overdue heart-to-heart with the love of my life, Poison Ivy. All that's standing between us is a city-sized jungle full of Swamp Thing's prehistoric cousins. Good thing I brought my trusty Harley-machete! Saddle up, buckeroo; I gotta get my Pammy, and you're coming with me!! $3.99 10/28/2026

(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Carlos Olivares (CA) Bailie Rosenlund HARLEY, GET YOUR GIRL! Hey look! 6-7!!! 6-7!!! 6-7!!! Eh? Ehhhh???? See, I can be hip! I got layers–I'm nuanced! Speaking of which, it's about time that I have a long overdue heart-to-heart with the love of my life, Poison Ivy. All that's standing between us is a city-sized jungle full of Swamp Thing's prehistoric cousins. Good thing I brought my trusty Harley-machete! Saddle up, buckeroo; I gotta get my Pammy, and you're coming with me!! $3.99 10/28/2026 POISON IVY #49

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Alex Lins (CA) Jessica Fong

NOWHERE TO RUN! Things seemed pretty good for Pamela Isley for a time there. Too bad the tables have turned. Now Poison Ivy finds herself stripped of all her power and trapped in a city where she's public enemy number one. Can she make it out of Gotham alive, or is this the end for her once and for all? Find out in the penultimate chapter of the Bad Seeds saga! $3.99 10/28/2026

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