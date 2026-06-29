Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Doctor Strange, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Justice League, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Lantern, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, anticipated titles, Bad Seeds, batgirl, Last Starfighter, poison ivy

Batman Beats Absolutes In The Top 50 Most Anticipated Comics This Week

Batman #11 beats Absolute Martian Manhunter #12 and Absolute Green Lantern #16 in The Top 50 Most Anticipated Comics This Week

Article Summary Batman #11 leads the Top 50 most anticipated comics this week, beating Absolute Martian Manhunter and Green Lantern.

DC Comics dominates the top of the weekly pull list, with Batman, Batgirl, Poison Ivy, and Deadman ranking high.

Marvel stays competitive with Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Punisher, and Doctor Strange in the mix.

League of Comic Geeks pull data drives the chart, tracking reader interest ahead of Wednesday's new comic releases.

DC Comics sees Batman #11 beat both the Absolute Martian Manhunter and Absolute Green Lantern to take the top three of the fifty most anticipated comics of the week for Wednesday, as Marvel's Ultimate Universe finally comes to an end… as Bad Seeds boosts Batgirl and Poison Ivy. And The Last Starfighter sneaks in at number fifty…

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 24th of September 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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