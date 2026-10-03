Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Batman: Justice Year, newlitg, rob liefeld

Batman: Justice Year in The Daily LITG 3rd October 2026

Joshua Williamson and Bruno Redondo's Batman: Justice Year in The Daily LITG for the 3rd of October 2026 and a happy birthday to Rob Liefeld!

Article Summary Joshua Williamson & Bruno Redondo's Batman: Justice Year leads Bleeding Cool's most-read stories, topping the daily LITG.

See the full top ten countdown, from Batman: Justice Year to Doctor Who, Marvel reveals, DC updates, and auction news.

Catch more comics coverage, including Batman vs Justice League speculation, sales charts, Lunar updates, and NYCC scoops.

Look back through eight years of LITG highlights and celebrate comic book birthdays, including Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld.

Joshua Williamson & Bruno Redondo's Batman: Justice Year was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Joshua Williamson & Bruno Redondo's Batman: Justice Year and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Aliens Vs Predator Broken Tusk

LITG two years ago, James Gunn and Dynamic Duo

LITG three years ago, For All Mankind Season 4

LITG four years ago, Justified: City Primeval

LITG five years ago, Man And Superman

LITG six years ago, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Darth Maul and Cobra Kai

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG seven years ago, it was Batman Moustache Time

And the reboot of X-Men was getting confusing.

LITG eight years ago, Ric Grayson was happening

And the X-Men were getting their first of two reboots.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Deadpool, Cable and Youngblood's Rob Liefeld

Ivan Brunetti , cartoonist of Schizo and Cartooning: Philosophy and Practice

, cartoonist of Schizo and Cartooning: Philosophy and Practice A Waste Of Time cartoonist Rick Worley

Zombies Vs Cheerleaders artist Jim Kyle

Co-publisher of Monkeybrain Book and director of production at IDW, Allison Baker

Azure and Thanos artist Daniel Govar

Com x publisher Benjamin Shahrabani

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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