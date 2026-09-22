Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, Armageddon, Avengers: Armageddon, captain america, David Coltron, detective comics, green lantern, lanterns, marvelman, miracleman

Batman, Miracleman & Lanterns In The Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week

Absolute Batman, Detective Comics, Miracleman, Captain America and Green Lanterns in The Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week

Article Summary Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week is led by Detective Comics #1113, featuring fan-created new Batman villain Rhetoric.

Miracleman storms back into the market as Avengers: Armageddon #4 and his 1985 debut ignite major collector heat.

Batman and Absolute Batman keys surge, from Anarky speculation in Detective Comics #608 to Absolute Batgirl buzz.

Green Lantern and Captain America issues climb fast as Lanterns theories and Marvel’s David Colton fuel demand.

Sharif Robbins-Brinson's Rhetoric, as drawn by Jim Lee on the cover of Detective Comics #1113, with the Dan Watters story inside, was the hottest comic book out this week, as Miracleman also returns to the fray. All joining the Top 10 Hottest Comics List, courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions…

DETECTIVE COMICS #1113 – JIM LEE – BUILDING BAD | DC | SEPTEMBER 2026 This book is an awesome show of collaboration with DC's fanbase. It marks the debut of a new villain created through a fan competition called the "Building Bad" Sweepstakes. The contest was a random drawing that offered a lucky fan the opportunity to work with DC to create a new Batman super-villain that would feature in a DC GO! Webcomic, in the LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight game, and would also be introduced in DC's core comic book line. This particular variant is the only cover that features Rhetoric, the villain created by sweepstakes winner Sharif Robbins-Brinson. The motivations and backstory of the villain are drawing in lots of hype, which has turned this cover into a top seller! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $10. MIRACLEMAN #1 | ECLIPSE | AUGUST 1985 Miracleman is back! After a long hiatus, Miracleman makes his triumphant return and appears in a Marvel comic in AVENGERS ARMAGEDDON #4. It was also revealed that Miracleman will be the fifth member of the new Avengers that will be formed after the Armageddon event. Since this character has resurfaced, this issue of his reintroduction has become a hot item on the aftermarket. It brings back Marvelman, renamed Miracleman for legal reasons, into the comic book world! We tracked it at a high sale of $17 for a raw VF copy and a current raw VF FMV of $14. DETECTIVE COMICS #608 – DIRECT | DC | SEPTEMBER 1989 Last week, set photos from Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II were leaked online. The pictures and short video were of Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne walking out of a governmental building into a crowd of protesters. There was a lot to comb through, but eagle-eyed speculators found a few hidden clues. One of the clues found was that of an individual wearing the Anarky mask with the "A" symbol spray-painted on a hoodie. This is the same symbol seen in a Clayface trailer, leading speculators to believe Anarky will play a pivotal role in this Batman universe. We tracked it at a high sale of $15 for a raw FN copy and a current raw FN FMV of $14. AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4 – MICHAEL CHO – SPOILER | MARVEL | SEPTEMBER 2026 Ironically, it is a miracle that Miracleman has made it into the Marvel universe. Originally Marvelman, the character disappeared from comic books in the mid-60s. His reimagined appearance takes our #2 spot this week, which debuted in the 80s. Since then, Miracleman has been dormant. In 2009, Marvel purchased the character and reprinted his stories in 2010. His character was teased in the Marvel universe back in 2021's TIMELESS #1; however, nothing has taken off since then. Last week, this spoiler cover was revealed, showcasing the character in a new light and now fully integrated into the Marvel comic book world! This spoiler cover is the only variant to show off this character in this monumental issue! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $12. GREEN LANTERN SINESTRO CORPS SPECIAL #1 – VAN SCIVER | DC | JUNE 2007 There are only 2 episodes left in Lanterns, and fans are betting on the Yellow Lanterns' appearance! Since the last explosive episode, there has been a time jump in the series. This last episode served to bridge the series with the wider DC cinematic universe. It included references to larger events, guest stars, and teases of what the future holds for John Stewart. There are only two more episodes left, and the question of what happened to Hal Jordan still remains wide open. Fans are expecting to see Sinestro rise in power or some form of a fallen Hal Jordan. Only time will tell! We tracked it at a high sale of $17 for a raw NM copy and a current raw VF FMV of $11. CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 – BEN HARVEY – REGULAR | MARVEL | JULY 2025 David Colton is the new A-lister in Marvel Comics! In this issue, David Colton was introduced into the larger Marvel universe. David joined the super-soldier program after the events of 9/11. In this issue, we get introduced to the man prior to the experiments of the program. He is only briefly shown in post-serum form in one of the final panels of the issue. Still, this character would soon be the host of the atomic power behind Miracleman! David Colton is now the bridge between Miracleman and Marvel. We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a raw NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $26 . ABSOLUTE BATMAN ARK-M SPECIAL #1 – JOSHUA HIXSON – REGULAR | DC | JANUARY 2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN is one of DC's most successful titles. The Absolute Universe has delivered several redesigned Batman characters that have hit the mark. One of those characters is Absolute Deathstroke. The character charged in with the Robins program and has left a lasting impact in the Absolute Universe. As Absolute Batman gets more attention, with a highly anticipated anime series in development, these key issues are going to continue to see sales. Additionally, new fan speculation has started online, with the belief that Absolute Teen Titans may be appearing in the near future. If so, Absolute Deathstroke has another prominent role to play in the wider Absolute Universe! We tracked it at a high sale of $15 for a raw NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14. GREEN LANTERN #50 – DARRYL BANKS – REGULAR | DC | FEBRUARY 1994 Lanterns is approaching the end of its first season at breakneck speed. It started the last episode with a 10-year time jump, which also linked the show to the wider DC cinematic universe. There have already been confirmations that John Stewart will reprise his Green Lantern role in Gunn's 2027 Man of Tomorrow film. There are two more episodes left in the season to see how exactly Stewart goes from rejecting the ring to being a present hero in the next film. Fans are speculating that the tragic fall of Hal Jordan is a major catalyst. While there have been clues about this storyline, no official statements have been made by DC. We'll just have to wait for the season to play out! We tracked it at a high sale of $18 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $16. CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 – BEN HARVEY – REGULAR | MARVEL | AUGUST 2025 David Colton is Marvel's Miracleman! After years of being in legal limbo, Miracleman is finally making his Marvel debut in AVENGERS ARMAGEDDON #4. The spoiler cover for the new Avengers team was also revealed, showing that Miracleman was the mysterious hidden member of the new team. This is a big shake-up to the Marvel universe, and David Colton is at the center of it all. It is safe to say that Colton has a big role to play in the future of Marvel comics. We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $31. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #24 – NICK DRAGOTTA – FELIX COMIC ART – DESIGN WRAPAROUND (LIMITED 3000) | DC | SEPTEMBER 2026 Absolute Batgirl arrives this week in ABSOLUTE BATMAN #24. There have been a ton of variants released for this new key issue in the series. Felix Comic Art had several exclusive covers, but Nick Dragotta's design cover was the most favored by fans! It quickly grew in value on the aftermarket after it sold out on the webstore. It originally sold for $40 for the cardstock cover and $60 for the foil cover. It has recently shot up to a FMV of $134! This is definitely the chase cover for the debut of Absolute Batgirl! We tracked it at a high sale of $300 for a raw NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $134.

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, September 20th, 2026.

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