Posted in: Batman, Comics, Crisis, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Crisis, flash

Batman Prepping For Darkseid & Next Year's Absolute Crisis (Spoilers)

Batman prepping for Darkseid in next year's Absolute Crisis, with more gods and monsters in Justice League Unlimited & Flash... (Spoilers)

Article Summary Batman and Lex uncover Darkseid-made weapons, with Justice League visions now pointing straight to next year's Absolute Crisis.

Justice League Unlimited reveals Batman forming a secret sub-team to track the visions and prep for Darkseid's return.

The Flash shows heroes acting on their visions, while Wally keeps tabs on Lex Luthor and rising Justice League tensions.

New factions, Omega Energy powers, and godlike heroes signal DC is stacking the board for Darkseid and Absolute Crisis.

Recently, in the Justice League Knight Visions one-shot, Batman and Lex Luthor found Prometheus with a bunch of alien tech weapons, which they… relieved him of.

And it turned out that they were of Darkseid's creation.

The visions that the participants of the K.O. tournament received has led them to prepare for the return of Darkseid in… what did he call it?

That was it. An Absolute Crisis. And now those weapons are being stored in the Justice League HQ satellite, which is always such a safe place and never gets attacked, in today's Justice League Unlimited #22 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora, Fico Ossio.

And it seems we are finally going to get to what all those visions meant and how the Justice Leaguers have acted on them. Building new Heart of Omegas, burning their wings, establishing intergalactic outposts, saving people from falling off buildings… as in today's The Flash #36 by Ryan North, Gavin Guidry…

…that sort of thing. But Batman has a bigger plan for all this.

Batman is creating a sub-team within the Justice League to discuss their visions. And with such an important mission, obviously, you give it to the chimp and the chump. But with supervillains being recruited to the League as a result of the visions, those not party to such visions have an issue…

And looks like Flash has been monitoring Luthor over his book as well.

And so it seems that the Justice League now has a fifth column, a team within a team to push back against the current League's plans…

As another conspiracy is named ahead of an Absolute Crisis.

While Green Arrow goes up against The Flash for behaving like a fascist or a god (is there a difference)…brings another sub-Justice League team together….

Although considering Aquaman is right there, who has just taken out gods and basically becoming one himself as a result of the same Omega Energy, while Mister Terrific has gained every Justice League's backup power… and is doing the same…

… basically, there's a lot of it about right now. And a lot more meeting to be had. And Darkseid Is…

Justice League Unlimited #22 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora, Fico Ossio

When the reborn arch-dictator Despero seizes control of Powers Planet, the Justice League is outnumbered, outmatched, and outgunned by a barrage of brutal battle! But its troubles are somehow just beginning, as a new moonrises over this new galactic hot plate. Meanwhile, the fissures created by the Amnesty program finally erupt into chaos on the Watchtower! $4.99 8/26/26

When the reborn arch-dictator Despero seizes control of Powers Planet, the Justice League is outnumbered, outmatched, and outgunned by a barrage of brutal battle! But its troubles are somehow just beginning, as a new moonrises over this new galactic hot plate. Meanwhile, the fissures created by the Amnesty program finally erupt into chaos on the Watchtower! $4.99 8/26/26 The Flash #36 by Ryan North, Gavin Guidry

Wally is saving both Central and Keystone cities from everything bad, and he's ready to scale up. So now he's running to Metropolis… where he engages in a series of shenanigans and adventures as Wally shows what he can do! Yes, this special issue of Flash features Superman villains going up against the Fastest Man Alive! And maybe even a Battle mech or two. Do all of them get punched really fast? Some of them, absolutely! But surely things can't keep going perfectly forever, can they? Probably they can! Let's read this book together to find out!

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