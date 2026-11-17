Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged: DC Next Level, Deniz camp, javier rodriguez, shadow of the bat

Batman: Shadow Of The Bat #1 From DC Next Level On 24th February 2027

Batman: Shadow of the Bat #1 Launches As An Ongoing Series By Deniz Camp and Javier Rodríguez From DC Comics Next Level on 24th February 2027

Article Summary Batman: Shadow Of The Bat #1 launches as a new ongoing DC Next Level series on 24th February 2027.

Deniz Camp and Javier Rodríguez reunite after Absolute Martian Manhunter for a darker new Batman saga.

An ACE Chemicals explosion engulfs Gotham in a green cloud, mutating residents and testing Batman’s mind.

Shadow Of The Bat #1 includes covers by Jorge Jiménez, Chris Samnee, Stipan Morian and a foil variant.

Following their Absolute Martian Manhunter series, Deniz Camp and Javier Rodríguez reunite for Batman: Shadow of the Bat #1, launching on the 24th of February 2027, along with two other DC Next Level titles, sending DC's Dark Knight into the darkest reaches of the human mind. The title was announced at San Diego Comic-Con as part of DC Next Level, with further details and teases following at New York Comic Con. And Deniz Camp says that it already has its first twenty-four-issue run approved…

"No one knows what caused the explosion at an abandoned ACE Chemical plant, or what is hiding within the green cloud spreading above Gotham City. Inside the quarantine zone, people are changing in unpredictable and terrifying ways. If anyone can uncover what happened and save those trapped inside, it's Batman. But confronting the forces transforming Gotham may come at a cost to his own mind."

The abandoned ACE Chemical plant is the same factory that once created the Joker. Deniz Camp has previously described the series as set in a world of constant disasters, with Batman struggling to find his humanity amid the fallout, treating the book with the same creator-owned energy he and Javier Rodríguez brought to Absolute Martian Manhunter. It is intended to complement the regular Batman and Detective Comics titles rather than replicate them.

The issue features variant covers by Jorge Jiménez and Chris Samnee, a Next Level variant by Javier Rodríguez, a 1:25 variant by Stipan Morian, a blank sketch cover, and a foil variant by Jorge Jiménez. The main cover will also feature a fifth-colour ink treatment.

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