Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Justice League, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, annuals, anticipated titles, detective comics, world's finest

Batman & Superman Annuals Top The 50 Most Anticipated Comics This Week

Detective Comics, Superman & World's Finest Annuals top The 50 Most Anticipated Comics This Week. With no Absolutes at all, this is 5th Week

Article Summary Batman, Superman and World's Finest annuals lead the 50 Most Anticipated Comics This Week in a sparse fifth-week lineup.

With no Absolute books or Amazing Spider-Man, DC annuals and Justice League: Knight Vision take center stage.

Marvel kicks off Queen in Black with three key releases, while X-Men, Thor and Doomquest stay high on the list.

Image, Dark Horse, Titan and IDW add buzz with Geiger, Monstress, Feral, Godzilla, Black Star, Nano and more.

Next Wednesday is the week after San Diego Comic-Con, and everyone is spent. It's the fifth week of a five-week month, which gives some publishers and readers a chance to breathe, step back and publish… less. Maybe pick up some Eisner Award winners instead. There are no Absolute titles, no Amazing Spider-Man, the Superman Annual was spoiled by last week's Action Comics #1100, but it should show off the new Legion. Knight Vision should show off the villainised Justice League. Detective Comics Annual still has Lobo, from back when folk thought the Supergirl film would be bigger.

Marvel Comics launches the Queen In Black event with three books, even as their San Diego stories are all about what happens with Venom and Mary Jane after it. But this sees Geiger rise in the anticipated titles, as well as the likes of Monstress and Feral from Image. Ignition launches The Patron, Titan launches Black Star, AMP launches The Greatest American Hero, IDW launches The Horror Of Godzilla, Marvel launches Predator Vs The Planet Of The Apes, and Dark Horse launches Nano. And Savage Dragon is the follow-up to whatever the hell that last issue was

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 22nd of July 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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