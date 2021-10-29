Batman The Adventures Continue Season II #6 Preview: No Politics

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we "enhance" the weekly Marvel and DC previews with clickbait headlines and our trademark witty commentary. The continuation of Batman's animated adventures continues in the aptly titled Batman The Adventures Continue Season II #6, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. In this preview, Batman reuses to get involved in the politics of Gotham City. But will his negligence allow former Mayor Mayfield to return to power?! It's all your fault, Batman! If you weren't a billionaire, we'd say you must be a Bernie Bro! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON II #6 (OF 7)

DC Comics

0921DC110

0921DC111 – BATMAN THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON II #6 (OF 7) CVR B YANICK PAQUETTE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Alan Burnett, Paul Dini (A) Rick Burchett (CA) Jorge Fornes

Former Mayor Mayfield's influence over Gotham grows as the campaign picks up speed. As Batman and his team investigate where Mayfield has been, Batgirl decides to infiltrate the campaign herself. How is Mayfield charming his way around Gotham, and why are clues pointing to Arkham Asylum?

In Shops: 11/02/2021

SRP: $3.99

