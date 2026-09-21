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Batman X Kamen Rider: Zero-One from DC Japan – Comics And A Toyline?

Batman X Kamen Rider: Zero-One from DC Comics in Japan by Kenny Porter and Tokitokoro - comics and a toyline?

DC Comics Japan's social media account on X posted the following news over the weekend, for Batman Day, which it translates thus:

"The legend begins here—

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Batman

Kamen Rider Zero-One

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To celebrate Batman Day, we're announcing a collaboration project featuring iconic heroes from Japan and the U.S.! Starting with the production of an original comic featuring both heroes teaming up, Bandai merchandise is also in the work. Project details will be revealed gradually, so stay tuned."

Kenny Porter confirmed the DC Comics news, adding his own involvement as writer and that of artist Tokitokoro, saying, "Big news! I'm writing the new #Batman x #KamenRiderZeroOne crossover comic with art by the incredible #tokitokoro — and we couldn't be more excited! I'm a huge Kamen Rider fan, and I can't wait to bring this to life with Toki, the @KamenRider_EN team, and @dccomics!"

Kamen Rider is a long-running Japanese TV superhero franchise created by manga artist Shotaro Ishinomori in 1971 and remains one of Japan's most iconic superhero properties, alongside Super Sentai and Ultraman. There have been a number of versions over the decades, but the common thread is a young protagonist gaining the power to transform into an armoured, motorcycle-riding warrior, often with a grasshopper motif, who traditionally battles monsters and bad-guy organisations. Transformation is triggered by a special belt or device. Heroes are typically enhanced humans, cyborgs, or otherwise empowered individuals, sometimes modified against their will by the villains they fight, and familiar superhero themes of involving justice, identity, personal sacrifice, and resisting oppressive forces are their bread and butter. Kamen Rider Zero-One usually focuses on AI and technology, so expect that for Batman's crossover as well… as well as a toy line if that mention of Bandai merchandise is anything to go by.

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