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Batman's Gotham: After Bad Seeds And Before Darkseid… (Spoilers)

Batman's Gotham: After Bad Seeds And Before Darkseid... with Nightwing #144, Detective Comics #1115, Batwoman #9 and Catwoman #93 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Batman's Gotham after Bad Seeds still festers, as Poison Ivy's spores spread from Gotham into Blüdhaven and beyond.

Nightwing and Catwoman show the Bloom's toxic legacy evolving into weapons, rage triggers and lucrative street drugs.

Batwoman shifts from Gotham fallout to looming cosmic danger, tying Kate Kane's path to Darkseid's coming return.

Detective Comics #1115 deepens Batman's Darkseid-era tension as Clark Kent's murder arrest signals bigger crises ahead.

Bad Seeds have been and gone in Batman's Gotham, but they have left their detritus. And Darkseid is coming. This week's Batman-related titles look to what Poison Ivy left behind in the city, and where things are going next. With Nightwing #144 by Dan Watters and Denys Cowan, Detective Comics #1115 by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín, Batwoman #9 by Greg Rucka, Leandro Fernández, and Catwoman #93 by Torunn Grønbekk and Davide Gianfelice.

The "killer spores" were part of the Bloom, the terraforming of Gotham by the Parliament of Trees after Poison Ivy became mayor, including the poisoning of its population, the hormonal enraging of its citizens, as well as neighbouring towns like Bludhaven. But that's all over with, right?

As The Minotaur created an app-driven criminal organisation across the city, some set up their operations just outside the city edge.

In Bludhaven, it seems that some of those spores can still be found, and weaponised…

And on the Vanguard estates, they can be turned into psychedelic, psychotropic recreational drugs.

Or just make people want to kill each other. You pays your money, you takes your choice. Batwoman has totally moved on, with her own concerns from previous issues…

The book began with Apokolips in the wake of Darkseid's attack on the Justice League Headquarters, with the promise of more to come.

And in the wake of DC's K.O., we have seen Batman and Lex Luthor dealing with Darkseid technology left over on Earth.

And that saw the Justice League and opponents who fought alongside them in K.O. granted visions and prophecies of the future, cooperation and planning to deal with Darkseid's return as well as an Absolute Crisis.

Well, in Justice League, he does seem to have been acting as if he does believe that, palling around with Lex Luthor. And in Detective Comics #1115, they know this is a real possibility when Clark Kent is arrested for murder…

Because it may be coming to Batwoman a lot quicker than that.

Just as I've been reading past comic books for clues as to what is to come, Kate Kane has her own tomes to busy herself with.

After all, it has been written… and drawn…

NIGHTWING #144 by Dan Watters and Denys Cowan

IT'S TIME FOR A SHOWDOWN! At last, Nightwing confronts Mayor Bisogni, the mastermind responsible for building the superhighway that awakened Blüdhaven's buried horrors—and unveils another tale of familial legacy, psychological cruelty and…cheeseburgers? $4.99 11/18/27

IT'S TIME FOR A SHOWDOWN! At last, Nightwing confronts Mayor Bisogni, the mastermind responsible for building the superhighway that awakened Blüdhaven's buried horrors—and unveils another tale of familial legacy, psychological cruelty and…cheeseburgers? $4.99 11/18/27 DETECTIVE COMICS #1115 by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín

CLARK KENT: MURDERER BEGINS! Clark Kent—murderer?! Mild-mannered reporter Clark Kent has been accused of murder! Incarcerated and awaiting trial, he is visited by the one man who can clear his name: Batman! But when the Dark Knight Detective gathers evidence to free his friend, he uncovers more evidence condemning Clark than exonerating him. The World's Greatest Detective faces one of the most difficult—and personal—murder mysteries of his career in this new arc from Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín that could redefine the relationship of the World's Finest forever! $4.99 11/18/27

CLARK KENT: MURDERER BEGINS! Clark Kent—murderer?! Mild-mannered reporter Clark Kent has been accused of murder! Incarcerated and awaiting trial, he is visited by the one man who can clear his name: Batman! But when the Dark Knight Detective gathers evidence to free his friend, he uncovers more evidence condemning Clark than exonerating him. The World's Greatest Detective faces one of the most difficult—and personal—murder mysteries of his career in this new arc from Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín that could redefine the relationship of the World's Finest forever! $4.99 11/18/27 BATWOMAN #9 by Greg Rucka, Leandro Fernández

BATWOMAN, MURDERER. The events in Petalon have gone viral. With Batwoman seen gunning down three men on the street, Batman has questions. Now, as Kate prepares to return to her sister's side in Greece, Batman wants answers…and Batwoman may not be willing to answer them. Eisner Award-winning writer Greg Rucka reunites with The Old Guard artist Leandro Fernández for an unforgettable new issue of the hit Next Level series that critics are calling "the Batwoman saga fans have been waiting for." $3.99 11/18/27

BATWOMAN, MURDERER. The events in Petalon have gone viral. With Batwoman seen gunning down three men on the street, Batman has questions. Now, as Kate prepares to return to her sister's side in Greece, Batman wants answers…and Batwoman may not be willing to answer them. Eisner Award-winning writer Greg Rucka reunites with The Old Guard artist Leandro Fernández for an unforgettable new issue of the hit Next Level series that critics are calling "the Batwoman saga fans have been waiting for." $3.99 11/18/27 CATWOMAN #93 by Torunn Grønbekk and Davide Gianfelice

The power structure in Gotham's underworld is shifting as new players enter the stage. What looks like a run-down amusement park is actually a front that houses a deadly gang and a money laundering scheme. New adversaries appear on the board, and Selina Kyle is alone at the forefront to take them down. In this game where the prize is freedom, the cost is her life. $3.99 11/18/27

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