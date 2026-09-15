Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Rhetoric

Batman's New Villain, Rhetoric, In The Daily LITG, 15th September 2026

Batman's New Villain, Rhetoric was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Rhetoric, Batman's new villain, tops Bleeding Cool's most-read list, with details on the breakout Detective Comics foe.

The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday's biggest stories, from Lanterns and Star Trek to Marvelman and DC NYCC reveals.

Seven years of LITG history return, revisiting past top stories from Marvel, DC, Batman, Rogue, and comics industry news.

Rhetoric leads a packed comics news cycle, alongside fresh links, retrospective rankings, birthdays, and the LITG newsletter.

Batman's New Villain, Rhetoric was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

Batman's New Villain, Rhetoric and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Captain America & Wonder Woman Fighting in WW2

LITG two years ago, Rogue In The Savage Land

LITG three years ago, Bill Willingham (Twice)

LITG four years ago, Woke Beano Bingo

LITG five years ago, Philadelphia's Karen

LITG six years ago, Pokemon, Witcher, Boys, Karate Kid

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG seven years ago, Marvel was cancelling the FF.

LITG eight years ago, we had Gaimainsplaining while Marvel was cancelling Vision for still-dubious reasons.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

Ed Solomon , writer of Bill And Ted Are Doomed

, writer of Bill And Ted Are Doomed Chris Wildgoose , a rtist of Porcelain, Batgirl, Batman: Nightwalker & Alienated.

Founder of Act 4 Publishing, Scott Dunbier

Tony Wolf , writer on Blood And Honor, Greenpoint Of View, Millenials.

, writer on Blood And Honor, Greenpoint Of View, Millenials. The Coldest City/Atomic Blonde co-creator, Sam Hart .

. Jesse Leon McCann , writer for Looney Tunes and Simpsons comics.

, writer for Looney Tunes and Simpsons comics. Alan Light , founder of The Buyers Guide to Comic Fandom which became CBG.

, founder of The Buyers Guide to Comic Fandom which became CBG. And CBG staff editor Kim Metzger

Carol Lay , alternative cartoonist, comic creator on Mythos, The Simpsons, and prose writer for Ahoy Comics.

, alternative cartoonist, comic creator on Mythos, The Simpsons, and prose writer for Ahoy Comics. Colourist on The Spirit, Peter Poplaski

Chris Crosby , founder of Keenspot and writer of Superosity.

, founder of Keenspot and writer of Superosity. Italian artist for StarComics and Sergio Bonelli Editore, Giancarlo Caracuzzo

Max Douglas , aka Salgood Sam , of Sea Of Red and RevolveЯ, cartoonist, author, illustrator, and teacher,

, aka , of Sea Of Red and RevolveЯ, cartoonist, author, illustrator, and teacher, Comic book colourist Laura Martin

Mark Stokes , comic book creator of Zombie Boy.

, comic book creator of Zombie Boy. Creative Director/Consultant at Alpha Channel Books, Ashley Fox.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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