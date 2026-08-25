Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Battle Quest, paul cornell, Summoner Wars

BattleQuest Orders For Summoner Wars #1 Five Times Their Biggest Ever

The orders for BattleQuest's Summoner Wars #1 comic out next month are five times their biggest order ever

Article Summary BattleQuest says Summoner Wars #1 orders are five times bigger than any comic it has published before.

The Summoner Wars comic adapts Plaid Hat Games' tabletop hit, showing strong retailer interest beyond major brands.

Cover B for Summoner Wars #1 includes an exclusive playable card, helping drive demand for the Patrick Macchi variant.

Summoner Wars #1 arrives September 16, 2026, with limited reorder stock, plus #2 and #3 solicited for October and November.

BattleQuest reports that the launch of Summoner Wars #1 has received five times the orders of anything they have ever published before. Based on the indie RPG fantasy tabletop game, it suggests that such brands, even beyond the big ones, are finding an audience with retailers and readers. Following the publisher's distribution deals with Massive Indies through Lunar Distribution, and availability in hobby and gaming stores through Universal Distribution, following the bankruptcy of Diamond, Summoner Wars is the first new title from Battle Quest Comics in over a year, "We're very grateful for the support of all the comic book and game stores that pre-ordered Summoner Wars," says Drew Kafoury, publisher at Battle Quest Comics. "The creative team did a rock-star job on this comic, and it all led to a great launch." It may have helped that Summoner Wars #1 featured an exclusive playable card only available with the purchase of the variant cover by Patrick Macchi. The series is co-written by Paul Cornell and Justin Zimmerman and features art by Patrick Macchi, colours by Morry Hollowell and a story plotted by Battle Quest and Plaid Hat Games. Each issue features covers by Plaid Hat's Martin Abel and Summoner Wars illustrator Patrick Macchi. Summoner Wars #1 will be published on the 16th of September, and even though it has five times its biggest order, it will still be printed with very limited stock available for reorder, so fans are encouraged to pick up available copies on the day. And extremely limited copies featuring an exclusive playable card only available with the variant cover by Patrick Macchi will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. And here are the September, October and November 2026 Summoner Wars solicits and solicitations for BattleQuest through Lunar and Massive… and a preview of Summoner Wars #1.

SUMMONER WARS #1 (OF 4)

(W) Paul Cornell, Justin Zimmerman (A/CA) Patrick Macchi

Based on the bestselling tabletop game from Plaid Hat Games, when the villainous Ret-Talus wreaks havoc on Itharia, a young Sera Eldwyn of the Vanguards sets off with the Shadow Elf, Selundar, to assemble an unlikely group of allies to fight back. "Cover B has an exclusive mercenary card for the Summoner Wars card game, letting players bring the story of the comic to life."

$4.99 9/16/2026

SUMMONER WARS #2 (OF 4)

(W) Paul Cornell (A) Patrick Macchi (CA) Martin Abel

Sera and her team head to the ancient birthplace of Ret-Talus to look for clues on how to defeat the Rotten King. There, they face off against a series of deadly traps and horrors, all while her former ally, General Farthen, plots against her. And with the young summoner away from home, Ret-Talus prepares an attack.

$4.99 10/21/2026

SUMMONER WARS #3 (OF 4)

(W) Paul Cornell, Justin Zimmerman (A) Patrick Macchi (CA) Martin Abel

In the catacombs of a dead city, the allies battle for their lives against Elut-Bal, a demon bent on protecting his master's secret. But what good are secrets when one's past catches up? Elien, Sera's least trustworthy companion, must contend with vengeful Phoenix Elves, all while the threat of an undead attack looms on the horizon.

$4.99 11/25/2026

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