Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Avengers: Armageddon, captain america, chip zdarsky, David Colton, marvelman, miracleman

Behind The Scenes Of Miracleman Coming To The Marvel Universe

Behind The Scenes of Miracleman Coming to The Marvel Universe and The Avengers

Article Summary Marvel’s “never be done” Avengers: Armageddon twist appears to be Miracleman entering the core Marvel Universe.

Chip Zdarsky’s David Colton story closely mirrors Alan Moore and Garry Leach’s Marvelman debut beats and themes.

Dreams, anti-nuclear politics, military secrets and the word “Kimota” all point to a deliberate Miracleman parallel.

David Colton’s Origin Box transformation may rework Miracleman lore for Marvel, with world-changing stakes ahead.

Back in January, Chip Zdarsky talked about Avengers Armageddon, saying, "At one point, we're having a meeting about Armageddon. There was a big beat in it where I laid out the beat, and someone was like, "That's interesting, but could it be something else?" And I had an idea of what the thing could be, and I was like, "This is on another level now." Then, in February, at the ComicsPRO retailer event in Glendale, California, then-Marvel executive David Gabriel talked about the upcoming Armageddon summer event for the publisher and said of its author, Chip Zdarsky, "he's been crafting this new version of the Avengers for us, very quietly setting things up in Captain America. He's now starting to set up things in the Wolverine Weapons Of Armageddon series. He's going to be bringing those Origin Boxes from the Ultimate Universe and almost redefining the way that we look at heroes on a global level in the Marvel Universe. So there's a lot going on with what Chip's putting out, it's a very slow burn. All of these can be jumped into without having to read anything else, the way he's devising it. But when he puts the whole tapestry together, he is a great master of this…. Avengers Disassembled was nothing compared to what he's going to do right now… Part of that deals with these origin boxes, and he is going to unleash a force on the Marvel Universe that we've never seen. Sometimes I have purple prose, but that is real. We will be doing something that we've never done before and never thought would be done." The thing that would "never be done" was bringing Miracleman into the Marvel Universe, the new identity and power base for David Colton, the 9/11 Captain America. I previously looked at how the new logo for the new Avengers series might reflect that of Miracleman, as well as certain scenes in Avengers: Armageddon that match classic scenes from Alan Moore's Miracleman run. But it's also fun to look at the very first chapter of Marvelman by Alan Moore and Garry Leach from 1982 and see how it compares to Avengers: Assemble #4…

The story began with some very banal criminals planning a heist on nuclear materials. It was 1982; the Campaign For Nuclear Disarmament was at its height, and the Labour Party was standing on a policy of removing nuclear weapons from the UK (which was a plot point in V For Vendetta, which also launched in this issue).

And as they travel through the countryside, Mike Moran is dreaming. In Avengers: Assemble #4, David Colton is doing the same.

He is dreaming of his mother, a campaigner against nuclear arms and power.

And while Mike Moran dreams of the superheroic days as Marvelman alongside Kid Marvelman and Young Marvelman, that he has forgotten…

… as well as the day when it all ended.

As David Colton dreams of his mother and her campaigns…

Mike Moran wakes from his, alongside his wife, Liz.

The word he can't remember, the job at the military site Larksmere, he has to attend as a journalist…

… and the protestors outside it. This is a direct link between David Colton and Mike Moran here… in another universe, Davey could have been one of the kids with the banners.

David Colton is also going after military bases, fighting the cause, stealing the nukes, for an ideological rather than a monetary purpose.

And that's when the heist begins. Including a press conference…

His body is not his own. Well, indeed.

But as Mike Moran starts to be impacted by something else…

So is David Colton… and as the battle against a very Nuclear Man in General Ross gets quite explosive…

So David Colton returns to his dreams…

As does Mike Moran. And there is something in front of him…

In front of both of them. And a word…

Spoken across the decades…

"Kimota". And suddenly, in front of the world…

Marvelman. Or Miracleman. Depending…

So how much does David Colton remember? The Alan Moore/Garry Leach/Alan Davis/Chuck Austen/Rick Veitch/Jon Totleben run reveals that this was alien technology, used by Nazi scientists recruited by the British to fight the Cold War, giving their kidnapped child test subjects, such as Mike Moran, access to superhuman bodies, grown and placed in a pocket dimension to be called upon. The programme eventually snowballed, and the subjects were believed to have been terminated.

Dave Colton was a more willing subject but also used by the US Government, experimented on to become a weapon, a new Captain America for the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, while the old one was still in the ice. Going up against other companies and government bodies doing the same to other subjects, he was given an Origin Box to save his life, one created by The Maker, the evil Reed Richards from the original Ultimate Universe, now in the new Ultimate Universe, where he had taken away the origins of its superheroes. Tony Stark of that universe started making Origin Boixes to restore people's removed destinies. The Maker decided to make some more for himself, just for giggles. And this is one of those… what its link is to the Miracleman tales of old, we have yet to discover… but just like Miracleman, David Colton also wants to change the world… will he succeed as spectacularly as the original?

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