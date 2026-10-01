Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: absolute, Ben 10, man of action

Ben 10 #1-5 Sells Over 500,000 – Should We Call It Absolute Ben 10?

Ben 10 1-5 by Man Of Action from Dynamite sells over 500,000 copies - should we call it Absolute Ben 10?

Dynamite Entertainment's new Ben 10 comic series has sold more than 500,000 copies of issues Ben 10 #1 to #5 to retailers and readers, averaging a hundred thousand copies per issue. The series is published under Dynamite's ongoing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. And it's been doing rather well. And part of the Energon/Ultimate/Absolute narrative…

The original creators of the animated show, Joe Casey, Steven T. Seagle, Duncan Rouleau, and Joe Kelly of Man Of Action Entertainment, are all involved. Joe Casey and Steven T. Seagle have written the issues released so far, Duncan Rouleau has provided covers for each issue, and further contributions from the group are planned. A special behind-the-scenes one-shot, Ben 10 Creator Files, arrives in stores on the 7th of October. The story continues with Joe Casey returning to write Ben 10 #6, which hits stores on the 4th of November (FOC this week). All main covers for the issue will include a free poster featuring exclusive new art by Duncan Rouleau. Issue #6 will be released the same day as the first collected graphic novel, which compiles #1-5.

BEN 10 #1 CREATOR FILES (ONE SHOT)

(W) Joe Casey, Steven T. Seagle (A/CA) Robert Carey

Go behind the scenes of the new BEN 10 comic book series! See what it takes to create an issue, from script to sketches to line art to the finished page. Also featuring new interviews with the creative team about the future of the series. Plus, an EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK at the next classic villain set to be reimagined in an upcoming storyline! $4.99 10/7/2026

(W) Joe Casey, Steven T. Seagle (A/CA) Robert Carey Go behind the scenes of the new BEN 10 comic book series! See what it takes to create an issue, from script to sketches to line art to the finished page. Also featuring new interviews with the creative team about the future of the series. Plus, an EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK at the next classic villain set to be reimagined in an upcoming storyline! $4.99 10/7/2026 BEN 10 #6

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Robert Carey

Ben 10 is back as the adventure of a lifetime continues! Grandpa Max is forced to put Ben and his Omnitrix to the ultimate test. But the results are catastrophic, bringing Ben face to face – for the very first time – with an all-new take on a classic villain! Featuring the return of writer Joe Casey to scripting duties and the continued artistic awesomeness of Robert Carey, plus a free bonus poster by Duncan Rouleau! $4.99 11/11/2026

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Robert Carey Ben 10 is back as the adventure of a lifetime continues! Grandpa Max is forced to put Ben and his Omnitrix to the ultimate test. But the results are catastrophic, bringing Ben face to face – for the very first time – with an all-new take on a classic villain! Featuring the return of writer Joe Casey to scripting duties and the continued artistic awesomeness of Robert Carey, plus a free bonus poster by Duncan Rouleau! $4.99 11/11/2026 BEN 10 HC VOL 01 EVENT ARRIVAL

(W) Joe Casey, Steven T. Seagle (A/CA) Robert Carey

Fan-favorite animation hero Ben 10 returns in an all-new series, collected here for the first time! When a mysterious meteor crashes to Earth, 10-year-old Ben Tennyson discovers the Omnitrix, a high-tech alien gauntlet of incredible power and potential. With this device on his wrist, Ben has the power to transform into incredible alien forms. But can he control this power? This is the modern, definitive take on Ben 10 from the team that created him – Man of Action – including the introductions of numerous alien foes in an epic retelling and expansion of his original story, written by Joe Casey. Then, writer Steven T. Seagle steps in as things take a turn for the creepy. In a rainy Northwest stop on their endless summer vacation, the Tennyson family is drawn to a circus where the crowds aren't cheering, the clowns aren't laughing, and the ringmaster has plans for a frightful future well beyond his broken big top. Can Ben master the Omnitrix in time to find the right alien to stop the bizarre ZOMBOZO from making Grandpa Max his next death-defying act? Collecting BEN 10 #1 – 5 with a complete gallery of covers. $24.99 11/11/2026

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