Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Ben 10, joe casey, robert carey, Wildvine

Ben 10 #8 Includes A Debuts For Wildvine And A Secret Classic Villain

Ben 10 #8 by Joe Casey and Robert Carey from Dynamite in January 2027 includes the debut of Wildvine and a secret classic villain

Article Summary Ben 10 #8 hits in January 2027 from Dynamite, with Joe Casey and Robert Carey bringing Wildvine’s full debut.

Wildvine finally takes center stage after a brief dream cameo, marking his first proper appearance in this Ben 10 run.

Ben 10 #8 also teases the first appearance of a secret classic villain tied to the larger saga Dynamite is building.

Dynamite says Ben 10 sales remain red hot, with every issue selling out as momentum builds through #6 and toward #8.

Dynamite Entertainment's Ben 10 comic series continues its strong sales streak, with every issue to date selling out and going into multiple printings. Publisher Nick Barrucci notes that the momentum is carrying over into upcoming issues, including #6 (which features a free poster) and next year's Ben 10 #8.

Written by Joe Casey and drawn by Robert Carey, Ben 10 #8 for January 2027 will deliver the full first appearance of Wildvine in this continuity. The classic one-eyed plant-based alien previously made a brief dream-sequence cameo, but this issue marks his proper debut. A classic villain will also make their first appearance in the series, though Dynamite is keeping that identity under wraps for now, hence the decision to only reveal a single cover at this time.

"In each issue of Ben 10 so far, we've made sure to provide readers with the thrill of the new," said writer Joe Casey. "In issue #8, it's finally time for Wildvine to take center stage for his in-story debut. Not to mention, the first appearance of an iconic villain will provide essential clues to the larger Ben 10 saga that we're still just beginning to unleash. And while there's no way readers will be able to predict what's coming next — we guarantee it's gonna be a crazy ride!"

Nick Barrucci added that Man of Action is fully invested in every issue: "Ben 10! Man of Action is putting their all into every issue, and every issue has sold out and gone into multiple printings to date, and leading up to #8, the trend seems to be continuing (even with #6 having the poster, which is looking to break records on its own!)."

The creative team of Joe Casey, Robert Carey, colourist Ren Spiller, and letterer Taylor Esposito continues, with covers by Dustin Nguyen, Sebastian Piriz, Eric Canete, and Man of Action's Duncan Rouleau. Character designs by Robert Carey are available in the recently released Ben 10 Creator Files.

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