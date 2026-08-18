Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Ben 10, joe casey, man of action

Ben 10 Brings Back Joe Casey, Adds A Poster & New Villain in November

Ben 10 brings back Joe Casey, adds a poster and a new villain with Ben 10 #6 in November 2026 from Dynamite

Article Summary Ben 10 #6 launches in November 2026 from Dynamite, continuing the hit series numbering instead of relaunching at #1.

Joe Casey returns to write the next Ben 10 story arc, with Man of Action involved and Robert Carey on interior art.

Ben Tennyson faces a major new villain in Ben 10 #6, as Grandpa Max pushes the Omnitrix to a catastrophic test.

Ben 10 #6 includes a free bonus poster by Duncan Rouleau, alongside multiple covers and the same-day #1-5 collection.

Nick Barrucci, CEO, owner and Publisher of Dynamite Entertainment, tells us, "It's a Dynamite Tuesday, and we have a one-two punch! First off the bat, the right-hand punch, we have Ben 10 #6 launching in November! Now, you may ask, ok, Ben 10 #6, that's nice. Well, let me break down why this is important! The first 5 issues will be the first collection of Ben 10 #1 to #5. And while the temptation may be there for some to launch with a new #1, given the success of Ben 10, we wanted to bring retailers and fans consistency by continuing the numbering and also make a big deal out of Ben 10 #6! To date, Ben 10 has gone through multiple printings, with #1 having hit 4 printings alone, and I believe we are up to 9 new printings all in, and with more reprints to come, that is the appetite for the series. We've had great success with #1 to #3, scripted by Joe Casey, and #4 to #5, scripted by Steven T. Seagle. And keep in mind that the entire Man of Action team is involved with all issues. Joe Casey is returning to scripting with Ben 10 #6, and it starts the next story arc. We can't show who the surprise villain's first appearance is, but trust us, the fans will love it when he/she appears! To make #6 even bigger, in addition to the expected awesome story and artwork from the team, Ben 10 #6 also includes a FREE bonus poster with EXCLUSIVE artwork by franchise co-creator Duncan Rouleau! This poster will be available alongside covers A through F via a polybag and in the Mystery Blind Bag! This is going to be the MOST EXCITING issue of Ben 10 to date!" Looks like Nick found his bag of exclamation marks again…

"The adventure of a lifetime continues! Grandpa Max is forced to put Ben and the Omnitrix to the ultimate test, exploring what the young boy's mysterious powers can truly encompass. When the results end up being catastrophic, Ben Tennyson is brought face to face for the very first time with one of his most iconic villains! Interior artist Robert Carey's design for this foe and a tease at his appearance are featured in the upcoming Creator Files, which fans shouldn't miss and Dynamite isn't spoiling!

"It's great to be home again!," said writer Joe Casey. "And this time around, Robert Carey and I are kicking things up to a whole other level. We're introducing a major new villain to the series and raising the dramatic stakes at the same time. Not to mention, we've still got more aliens to see in action! To all the loyal Ben 10 fans out there — trust us, you ain't seen nothin' yet!"

"In addition to the expected awesome story and artwork from the team, Ben 10 #6 also includes a FREE bonus poster with exclusive artwork by franchise co-creator Duncan Rouleau! This poster will be available alongside covers A through F via a polybag and in the Premium Mystery Blind Bag. Duncan's stunning artwork showcases some of the characters and stories that the series has already included, as well as teasing upcoming arcs including his own turn contributing to the series beyond his jaw-dropping covers. A key character on the poster is being hidden in this announcement, and fans will have to grab this issue to find out who it is!"

With further covers by artists Robert Carey, Duncan Rouleau, Dustin Nguyen, Sebastian Piriz, and Eric Canete. This same day features the release of the first collected edition of the series, featuring issues #1-5.

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