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Ben 10 To Be Exclusive To Comic Shops For Three Months

Ben 10 Will Now Be Exclusive To Comic Shops For Three Months

Dynamite looks like they are doing with Ben 10 what Image Comics has made standard practice, giving comic book stores a lead on the collections ahead of bookstores and Amazon. Dynamite CEO Nick Barrucci tells us, "Ben 10 has been a huge success for us – both commercially and creatively! And it's thanks to the Man of Action team with all of the creators on the series, and the great support and love from retailers and fans. The collection sales came in really strong, so much so, that we discussed internally how to make it more special and reward the retailers who support us and the comic fans who have been collecting the series! So we decided that we should widen the window and give comic retailers a longer exclusive window to sell these this year and going into next year, AND, the cover to the comics market is now exclusive to retailers in the comics market."

The Ben 10 Vol 1: Event Arrival graphic novel is set to arrive in comic shops on 11th of November, coinciding with Ben 10 #6 and three months before the book market gets it. The paperback cover will now be different in the comics and book markets, with an exclusive cover for comic book retailers.

BEN 10 HC VOL 01 EVENT ARRIVAL

(W) Joe Casey, Steven T. Seagle (A/CA) Robert Carey

Fan-favorite animation hero Ben 10 returns in an all-new series, collected here for the first time! When a mysterious meteor crashes to Earth, 10-year-old Ben Tennyson discovers the Omnitrix, a high-tech alien gauntlet of incredible power and potential. With this device on his wrist, Ben has the power to transform into incredible alien forms. But can he control this power? This is the modern, definitive take on Ben 10 from the team that created him – Man of Action – including the introductions of numerous alien foes in an epic retelling and expansion of his original story, written by Joe Casey. Then, writer Steven T. Seagle steps in as things take a turn for the creepy. In a rainy Northwest stop on their endless summer vacation, the Tennyson family is drawn to a circus where the crowds aren't cheering, the clowns aren't laughing, and the ringmaster has plans for a frightful future well beyond his broken big top. Can Ben master the Omnitrix in time to find the right alien to stop the bizarre ZOMBOZO from making Grandpa Max his next death-defying act? Collecting BEN 10 #1 – 5 with a complete gallery of covers. $24.99 HC $19/99 SC 11/11/2026 comic shops, 2/9/2027 bookstores.

BEN 10 #6

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Robert Carey

Ben 10 is back as the adventure of a lifetime continues! Grandpa Max is forced to put Ben and his Omnitrix to the ultimate test. But the results are catastrophic, bringing Ben face to face – for the very first time – with an all-new take on a classic villain! Featuring the return of writer Joe Casey to scripting duties and the continued artistic awesomeness of Robert Carey, plus a free bonus poster by Duncan Rouleau! $4.99 11/11/2026

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