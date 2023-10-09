Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: 2024, ben mccool

Ben McCool Returns To Comics In 2024 With Vault – And 37 Others

Vault Comics has just posted list of comics talent that they will be working with in 2024. Including a very familiar name of old, Ben McCool.

Vault Comics has just posted list of comic book talent that they will be working with in 2024. "Years of hard work and quiet innovation are about to launch Vault to the top. It's all built around—and in support of—our creators. The list of Vault's next wave of talent speaks for itself, so there's not much for me to say except, keep up." says Adrian Wassel, Vault Editor-in-Chief. And while most will fuss over Guns'N'Roses' Slash and his Deathstalker, or maybe familiar Big Two names such as Christopher Cantwell, Greg Pal of Tim Seeley, as well as cross-cultural figures such as John Jennings, my eye was drawn by Ben McCool. Once an indie comics darling, a Brummie who upsticked to New York, he was the writer and co-creator of comic book series such as Pigs, Choker, Memoir and Lookouts a decade ago. He also wrote for Captain America, Justice League and, yes, Grumpy Cat, and most recently Brooklyn Gladiator with Dan Fogler . Former husband of Heidi MacDonald, we also had an intimate relationship, in that he or I would lick each other's face , depending on who was the first to see each other at a show. It was a different time. Since then, he's written video games, and Playboy magazine and settled down with a kid of his own. And he's just one of the named creators from Vault Comics for 2024…

I wonder what Ben will be doing? I could always ask him I suppose…

