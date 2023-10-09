Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: ,

Ben McCool Returns To Comics In 2024 With Vault – And 37 Others

 Vault Comics has just posted list of comics talent that they will be working with in 2024. Including a very familiar name of old, Ben McCool.

Vault Comics has just posted  list of comic book talent that they will be working with in 2024. "Years of hard work and quiet innovation are about to launch Vault to the top. It's all built around—and in support of—our creators. The list of Vault's next wave of talent speaks for itself, so there's not much for me to say except, keep up."  says Adrian Wassel, Vault Editor-in-Chief. And while most will fuss over Guns'N'Roses' Slash and his Deathstalker, or maybe familiar Big Two names such as Christopher Cantwell, Greg Pal of Tim Seeley, as well as cross-cultural figures such as John Jennings, my eye was drawn by Ben McCool. Once an indie comics darling, a Brummie who upsticked to New York, he was the writer and co-creator of comic book series such as Pigs, Choker, Memoir and Lookouts a decade ago. He also wrote for Captain America, Justice League and, yes, Grumpy Cat, and most recently Brooklyn Gladiator with Dan Fogler . Former husband of Heidi MacDonald, we also had an intimate relationship, in that he or I would lick each other's face , depending on who was the first to see each other at a show. It was a different time. Since then, he's written video games, and Playboy magazine and settled down with a kid of his own. And he's just one of the named creators from Vault Comics for 2024…

  1. Alex Schlitz
  2. Amalas Rosa
  3. Ben McCool
  4. Brenden Fletcher
  5. Cavan Scott
  6. Cassio Ribeiro
  7. Christopher Cantwell
  8. Cody Ziglar
  9. Collin Kelly
  10. Corin Howell
  11. Dailen Ogden
  12. Dani
  13. Daniel Kraus
  14. David DB Andry
  15. Eliot Rahal
  16. Gio Sposito
  17. Greg Pak
  18. Hannah Klein
  19. Jackson Lanzing
  20. Jim Terry
  21. John Bivens
  22. John Jennings
  23. Lisa Sterle
  24. Michael Moreci
  25. Nathan Gooden
  26. Nicholas Eames
  27. Paul Cornell
  28. Pete Wentz
  29. Peter Milligan
  30. Peter Wartman
  31. Phil Collen
  32. Pius Bak
  33. Rich Douek
  34. Slash
  35. Steven Kostanski
  36. Tim Daniel
  37. Tim Seeley
  38. Zander Cannon

I wonder what Ben will be doing? I could always ask him I suppose…

