Ben Reilly And Miles Morales Continue Clash Over Spider-Man Trademark

You couldn't have planned it better, could you? On the 26th of August, Patrick S Ditko, the brother of the late Steve Ditko and administrator of his estate, registered two notices of copyright termination against Marvel Entertainment for the first appearances of Doctor Strange and Spider-Man in comic books. And in the comic books, The Beyond Corporation is fighting to steal/keep the trademark to Spider-Man, granting it to their Peter Parker replacement Ben Reilly, but denying it from Miles Morales.

Previous issues have seen the paperwork laid down and delivered in person. But in today's Amazing Spider-Man #81 and Miles Morales: Spider-Man #33, the battle gets a little more personal.

As Ben Reilly gets briefed on Miles Morales' operations, from the Beyond Corporation and then from Miles in person. Leading to a little face-to-face mask-to-mask time…

It's clear that only Peter Parker is going to be able to clear this up, with some handy-dandy legal shenanigans, potentially with Doctor Octopus. But as far as these guys know, Peter is still out for the count.

We know that Spider-Man is getting a relaunch in May for Free Comic Book Day. The Beyond Corporation storyline will probably stretch out until then. There are lots of twists and turns along that road.

I mean you couldn't make up the parallels could you?

