Ben Reilly And Miles Morales Continue Clash Over Spider-Man Trademark

You couldn't have planned it better, could you? On the 26th of August, Patrick S Ditko, the brother of the late Steve Ditko and administrator of his estate, registered two notices of copyright termination against Marvel Entertainment for the first appearances of Doctor Strange and Spider-Man in comic books. And in the comic books, The Beyond Corporation is fighting to steal/keep the trademark to Spider-Man, granting it to their Peter Parker replacement Ben Reilly, but denying it from Miles Morales.

Spider-Man Trademark
Amazing Spider-Man #81

Previous issues have seen the paperwork laid down and delivered in person. But in today's Amazing Spider-Man #81 and Miles Morales: Spider-Man #33, the battle gets a little more personal.

Spider-Man Trademark
Miles Morales: Spider-Man #33

As Ben Reilly gets briefed on Miles Morales' operations, from the Beyond Corporation and then from Miles in person. Leading to a little face-to-face mask-to-mask time…

Spider-Man Trademark
Amazing Spider-Man #81

It's clear that only Peter Parker is going to be able to clear this up, with some handy-dandy legal shenanigans, potentially with Doctor Octopus. But as far as these guys know, Peter is still out for the count.

Spider-Man Trademark
Miles Morales: Spider-Man #33

We know that Spider-Man is getting a relaunch in May for Free Comic Book Day. The Beyond Corporation storyline will probably stretch out until then. There are lots of twists and turns along that road.

Spider-Man Trademark
Amazing Spider-Man #81

I mean you couldn't make up the parallels could you?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81
MARVEL COMICS
OCT210800
(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Arthur Adams
• It's new Spider-Man vs. newest Spider-Man!!!
•  The Beyond Corporation paid a lot of money for the Spider-Man trademark and does not take kindly to an unlicensed Spider-Man running around Brooklyn.
•  So it's up to Ben Reilly to take Miles Morales down.
RATED T+In Shops: Dec 15, 2021 SRP: $3.99

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #33
MARVEL COMICS
OCT210899
(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Taurin Clarke
BEYOND TIE-IN!
• The events of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81 open up a can of worms and send Miles and Shift on a quest that will have dire effects on both of them.
• What does this mean for Ben Reilly? Keep reading, True Believers!
RATED T In Shops: Dec 15, 2021 SRP: $3.99

