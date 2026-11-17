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Best Medicine S02E08: "Back to the Suture" Preview: Martin's Dilemma

Here's a look at what's on tap with tonight's episode of FOX's Best Medicine with our updated preview for S02E08: "Back to the Suture."

Article Summary Best Medicine S02E08: "Back to the Suture" sets Martin on a race to identify Dr. Reese’s final brain tumor patient.

Martin and Louisa team up in tonight’s Best Medicine episode, with their romance finally getting a welcome moment of calm.

The updated Best Medicine preview rounds up the official synopsis, trailer, and key details before FOX airs the episode.

After last week’s standout chapter, Best Medicine looks poised to deliver more mystery, heart, and small-town tension.

Before we send you off to check out our updated preview for FOX and Showrunner/EP Liz Tuccillo's Best Medicine S02E08: "Back to the Suture," we just wanted to take a second to say… last week's episode was pretty awesome, right? Will there be more speed bumps along the way for Martin (Josh Charles) and Louisa (Abigail Spencer)? We're pretty sure there will be – but for now? It's just nice. With that in mind, check out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more before tonight's episode hits our screens:

Best Medicine Season 2 – S02E07 & S02E08 Previews

Best Medicine Season 2 Episode 8: "Back to the Suture" – When he discovers that his predecessor, the beloved Dr. Reese, had diagnosed a patient's brain tumor moments before he died, Martin, with Louisa's help, must deduce who it was in order to save them.

The charmingly complicated one-hour dramedy Best Medicine is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. The series follows Martin Best (Charles), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Spencer).

He quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they have. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he's really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies. What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The series also stars Annie Potts (Designing Women, Young Sheldon) as Aunt Sarah, Josh Segarra (Sirens) as Sheriff Mark Mylow, and Cree (Twinless) as Elaine Denton. Recurring guest stars include Didi Conn as councilwoman Geneva Potter, Clea Lewis as pharmacist Sally Mylow, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as the happily married proprietors of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison and George Brady, Cindy De La Cruz as the schoolteacher Jeannie, John DiMaggio as the handyman Bert Large, Carter Shimp as Bert's son Al Large, and Wattson as the stray but lovable Copernicus. And Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) makes a special guest star appearance as Martin Best's father, Dr. Robert Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, Best Medicine is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin), Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), Jay Karas, and Tyson Bidner are executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the first two episodes, which he also directed. Best Medicine is based on All3Media International's successful format, Doc Martin, which was originally produced in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

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