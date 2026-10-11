Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Betsy Braddock, captain britain, Maximum X-Men, Psylocke, tom brevoort

Betsy Braddock, Formerly Psylocke, Gets A New X-Men Name, "Butterfly"

Betsy Braddock, formerly Psylocke and Captain Britain, gets a new X-Men name for Maximum X-Men, and will now be called “Butterfly”

Well, here we go again. Betsy Braddock has worn more codenames than most mutants have had hot dinners. From her early days as a supporting player in her twin brother Brian's Captain Britain comics, through her time as the telepathic X-Man known as Psylocke, a brief stint as Captain Britain herself in the eighties for Marvel UK, a much longer one during the Krakoa era, and all the body-swapping, ninja-training, psychic-knife-wielding chaos in between. Now in Christopher Yost and Tony S. Daniel's upcoming Maximum X-Men, Betsy Braddock has a new code name, Butterfly. Which sounds less like a mutant name and more like a safe word, but there you go. With C.B. Cebulski no longer EIC, Marvel Executive Editor and SVP Tom Brevoort has returned to Substack and has been talking about Maximum X-Men, saying "The premise extends directly out of the events of Chip Zdarsky's AVENGERS ARMAGEDDON: with the Avengers disbanded in the wake of those events, there isn't anybody who can step up and protect the Earth from global threats. So Storm decides that the X-Men will have to do it, and she and Wolverine put together a squad dedicated to that specific purpose. The team includes Bishop, Colossus, Iceman, Betsy Braddock (formerly Psylocke and Captain Britain, and here called Butterfly), Firestar and Justice. Of the latter two, I've got a strong attachment to them, having worked with them both in NEW WARRIORS and AVENGERS back in the day, and I've been wanting to give Vance a bit of an X-Men overhaul for a while now. Feel sorry for the poor guy, a world of hurt is coming his way." As well as showing off some art from issue 1 below, some with editors notes. For pages from issue 2, go to his Substack…

For decades, Betsy's use of her telepathic powers has been visually signalled by that distinctive psychic butterfly aura around her face or head. It was there in the classic Chris Claremont/Alan Davis/Jim Lee days, it followed her through the body swap with Kwannon, and it has remained one of the most consistent visual signatures associated with the character even as her appearance, costume, and role have shifted. Fans have even nicknamed her "the Butterfly of Death". Now Marvel appears to be leaning all the way into it.

In the new series, Maximum X-Men. which launches in December, sees Storm assembling a team including Wolverine, Colossus, Bishop, Iceman, Firestar, Justice and Betsy in the wake of Avengers: Armageddon. Solicitations and earlier announcements had listed her as Psylocke, leading to the usual round of "but Kwannon is Psylocke now" debates. It seems the solution is a clean break: Kwannon keeps Psylocke, Betsy gets something that nods to her long history without reclaiming the name that has been so contested, and the butterfly has landed.

Maximum X-Men #1 by Christopher Yost, Tony Daniel

AN ALL-NEW SERIES BEGINS IN THE AFTERMATH OF ARMAGEDDON! Mutants by birth, heroes by choice! After the cataclysmic events of ARMAGEDDON, who's left to save the world from an Avengers-level threat? In the absence of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Storm and Wolverine assemble a new team of Earth's Mightiest Mutants to face the foes no single hero can handle. But they may quickly come to regret that decision when the ANNIHILATION WAVE arrives on Earth. $4.99 12/2/26

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