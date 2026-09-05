Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mcu, newlitg
Big Marvel MCU Spoilers In The Daily LITG, 5th September, 2026
Big Marvel MCU Spoilers was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- Big Marvel MCU Spoilers leads Bleeding Cool’s top reads, with a major Marvel character reportedly brought back from the dead.
- The Daily LITG roundup tracks yesterday’s biggest stories, from X-Files Season 12 talk to DC’s market share win.
- Comics highlights include Batman Day specials, Amazing Spider-Man #1000, Venom drama, and printer delay updates.
- LITG also looks back across seven years of trending pop culture and comic book stories, plus today’s comics birthdays.
Big Marvel MCU Spoilers was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.
Big Marvel Spoilers and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- After 20 Years, Marvel Brings A Major MCU Character Back From The Dead
- The X-Files: Carter Approached Duchovny and Anderson About Season 12
- Lanterns: James Gunn on Earth's Multiple Rings: "All Will Be Answered"
- "Criminal" Showrunner Brubaker Faces Sexual, Racial Harassment Lawsuit
- Absolute Batman/Batman Of Two Worlds Batman Day Has Two 8-Page Stories
- Dexter: Resurrection: David Zayas' Angel Batista Returns for Season 2
- Peter, Parker, Mary Jane And Venom, The Odd Throuple (Spoilers)
- God of War: Judge Discusses Passing on Kratos Return in Amazon Series
- Darkness Rises with Threezero's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DLX Venom Figure
- DC Comics Smashed Marvel Comics Marketshare Last Week
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Absolute Catwoman & Wonder Woman Top Last Week's Top 400 Bestsellers
- Local Comic Shop Day Will Get Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Four Days Early
- Viz Comic Has Also Been Hit By Late Printer Issues
- X-Files Season Twelve in The Daily LITG, 4th September, 2026
LITG One Year Ago… Marvel Comics' Stormbreakers
- "From The Chaos, A Costume" Variants From Marvel Comics' Stormbreakers
- Sentinel Unveils New Marvel Fighting Armor Iron Man Hulkbuster Figure
- Splitting Up Mary Jane, Paul Rabin, Venom & Peter Parker (Spoilers)
- Ad Hoc Reminds The Court Who Owns The Comics Diamond Want To Liquidate
- Hasbro Unleashes the Fury of Marvel Comics Super-Skrull for NYCC
- Police Called On Artist Accused Of Selling A.I. Art At Dragon Con
- Blade Runner 2099: Michelle Yeoh on Series Tapping Deeply into Lore
- A Batman #1 Blind Bag Gold Variant Cover Sells For $1300 On eBay
- Will DC Vertigo Announce Rick Veitch's Swamp Thing #88 At NYCC?
- Rick Veitch Posts "I Know Nothing" Meme Over Swamp Thing #88 Gossip
And other stories of mine from yesterday.
- Antarctic Press, Korero Press & Class Comics, Hit By New U.S. Tariffs
- $7.5 Million Spent On Fees In The Diamond Bankruptcy Case, Up To July
- PrintWatch: Exquisite Corpses, Imperial, Thor And Ultimate Spider-Man
- Summer Strip Exclusive Teaser For Asterix In Lusitania (No Spoilers)
- A.I Art At Dragon Con in The Daily LITG, 4th Of September 2025
LITG two years ago, Firefly/Strange New Worlds
- Firefly/Strange New Worlds: Mount & Fillion's Dragon Con "Crossover"
- Reacher Author Lee Child Shares What The Future Holds for Jack
- Burn Notice Star Bruce Campbell Says "It's Time" to Bring Back Series
- Bones: Emily Deschanel "Surprised" by David Boreanaz's Return Talk
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: About Those 11 "Book of Carol" Minutes
- The Problems With Magneto In X-Men From the Ashes (Spoilers)
- Your Mother Was A Tracer… Rob Liefeld Apologises To Shelby Robertson
- How Will Ultimates #4 Foreshadow Robert Downey Jr As Doctor Doom?
- The Justice League Is Getting A Brand New Member, And They're Naked
- Hasbro Brings Back Star Wars: TVC Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter
- Spider-Boy And The Spider-Slap (Spider-Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Lore War To Launch In March 2025
- Darkseid Is Coming To Absolute Power (Batman #152 Spoilers)
- Star Trek #500 Reveals The Beings Even More Powerful Than Q (Spoilers)
- A Tribble's Lust For Captain Kirk's Final Front-Rear
- Al Ewing Continues To Bite The Hoof That Feeds Him With Venom Horse
- Def Leppard's Phil Collen's Surprise Hysteria #0 Comic For October
- Jonathan Hickman's 3W3M Launches Its Own Comic Reading App
- Doc's Basement Comics of North Carolina Hit by N-Word Graffiti
- Beano #1 Breaks The Record For The Most Expensive British Comic Ever
- Laia López Shows 1.3 Million Instagram Followers Her New Graphic Novel
LITG three years ago, Meet The Golden Age
- JSA Reintegrates Forgotten Golden Age With Modern DCU (Spoilers)
- Yellowstone: Kevin Costner Will "Probably Go to Court" Over Exit
- The Continued Lateness Of The Justice Society Of America
- Roaring Moon Debuts In The Pokemon TCG With An Ex Box
- Fantastic Four Reintroduces Miracleman to the Marvel Universe
- The Good Guys And Bad Guys Of Batman #137 And Gotham War (Spoilers)
- Is The Amazing Evil Spider-Man Now Worse Than Kraven? (Spoilers)
- What Everything Means in Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S.
- X-Men #26 Preview: Somebody's Getting Married
- No Diagrams in G.O.D.S. #1 From Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti
- JSA's Continued Lateness in The Daily LITG, the 3rd of September 2023
LITG four years ago, Ye Vs. DC
- Kanye West Continues To Screencap Bleeding Cool Over Daniel Cherry III
- Today Is Inkay Limited Research Day In Pokémon GO
- When Kayne West Screencaps Ye Bleeding Cool Daniel Cherry III Article
- She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil Faces Backlash Over Misgendering Response
- Howard Stern's Mouth Wrote Check Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants Cashed
- Rob Liefeld Vs. Mike Carlin Over Hawk & Dove From 1988
- Charlbi Dean Has Died- The Daily LITG, September 2nd, 2022
- Batman: Dear Detective #1 Preview: They Did It! They Finally Did It!
- Batman Beyond Reprises *That* Scene From Batman Year One
- That '70s Show: Kurtwood Smith Asks Fans Important Peacock Question
- Boris the Bear Taking on the 1980s Comics Industry, Up for Auction
- Fox News & Daily Mail Ridicule Gender Queer Pronouns, But Only So Far
- Filth, Grammar & Gender Queer, Thank FOC It's 3rd of September 2022
- Charlbi Dean & Kayne West in The Daily LITG, September 3rd, 2022
LITG five years ago, Christopher Lloyd is Rick Sanchez
- Rick and Morty: Christopher Lloyd Goes Rick Sanchez; S05 Finale Look
- Batman Year Two Exclusive Figure Coming from McFarlane Toys
- Al Ewing Will No Longer Work With Joe Bennett After Immortal Hulk #50
- Dave Bautista Mocks Fox News: "They're So Pathetically Desperate"
- Comic Store In Your Future: The Current 25 Hot Comics
- CJ Perry AEW-Bound? Max Caster, Linda McMahon, More Wrestling News
- Krakoan Gossip And Sneak Peeks At Upcoming X-Men And Inferno Comics
- Zombie Tramp Comic Creator Settles With Action Lab Over Lawsuit
- Even More Staff Changes At DC Comics
- Dave Bautista Rips Kevin McCarthy Over January 6th Coverup Attempt
- Rich Johnston Talks To Bryan Seaton About Action Lab
- The Promise Collection 1944: Superman v Captain Marvel
- Printwatch: Geiger #6, Sweet Paprika #2 and The Lot #1
- Venom: Lethal Protector #1 Black Foil Edition CGC On Auction Today
- Mindless Speculation: Cavan Scott Writing Aquaman Alongside Movie?
- The Tick First Appearance CGC 9.8 On Taking Bids At ComicConnect
- Tea Dragon's K O'Neill Auctions The Moth-Keeper OGN To Random House
- Alicia Keys & Brittney Williams Create YA Graphic Novel, Girl On Fire
- TMNT #1 First Print Over $35,000 On Auction At ComicConnect
- Former DC Editor Rex Ogle's Odyssey Graphic Novel With Joe Casanova
- Dave Bautista Vs Fox News in The Daily LITG, 3rd September 2021
LITG six years ago, Jason Fabok, Walking Dead and Robin
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Teaser: Their Eyes See Everything
- Jason Fabok Apologies For Comic Shop Charging $50 To Sign Three Jokers
- Renee Young on Post-WWE Career: "AEW Confirmed!"
- It's Official – Drake No More, Just Call Him Robin (Young Justice #18)
- When Will Sylveon Be Released In Pokémon GO?
- The Full Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious Checklist – So Far
- The Boys Season 2 Drops Early in Response to Vought Takeover Attempt
- Time Lord Victorious #1 Makes a Big Change to Doctor Who Continuity
- No, Luke Fox is Not The New Batman in Joker War Zone #1
- Bill & Ted Face the Music Star Alex Winter on Film Success, Rumors
- Separated At Birth: Tristan Jones and Greg Land on Aliens
- Time Lord Victorious, Revealed In Doctor Who Annual 2021 (Spoilers)
- Hey Comic Retailers, This Week's DC Comics FOC Is Tonight, Not Sunday
- Vault Changes Myriad's Name To Wonderbound, Rebecca Taylor In Charge
- Mathew Rodriguez and Charlot Kristensen's New YA Queer Graphic Novel
LITG seven years ago, our first inkling of a Black Batman
This is what you were reading on Bleeding Cool, one year ago.
- DC Comics is About to Give Us a Black Batman
- Could This Be Your New Batman – Luke Fox? And the Death Of Bruce Wayne?
- On Keeping Alfred Pennyworth Dead at DC Comics
- Why Does Supergirl Look So Old in Legion Of Super-Heroes: Millennium?
- "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Part 3: The Banshee Calls [PREVIEW]
- "She-Hulk": Why Fight When We Can Drink Their Tears? [OPINION]
- A Forgotten Hero Gets a Solo Story in Absolute Carnage: Symbiote Spider-Man #1 [Preview]
- "The Good Place" Season 4: So About Those Forking Images… [OPINION]
- "Designated Survivor: 60 Days" Review – Korean Remake Trumps Original
- WEBTOON is the World's Most Successful Comics Publisher – And You Hadn't Heard of it Till Now
- 2019 Marvel Unlimited Plus Members Will Get Shalvey House of X Variants, Exclusive Deadpool Figure
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Paul Smith, co-creator of Leave It To Chance, X-Men artist.
- Ken Lopez, letterer and former Lettering Art Director for DC Comics
- Rosemary McCormick-Lowy, former Marvel editor.
- Scott Shaw!, cartoonist, co-founder of San Diego Comic-Con, co-creator of Captain Carrot and His Amazing Zoo Crew.
- Karl Bollers, Bad Idea Managing Editor
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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