Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mcu, newlitg

Big Marvel MCU Spoilers In The Daily LITG, 5th September, 2026

Big Marvel MCU Spoilers was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Big Marvel MCU Spoilers leads Bleeding Cool’s top reads, with a major Marvel character reportedly brought back from the dead.

The Daily LITG roundup tracks yesterday’s biggest stories, from X-Files Season 12 talk to DC’s market share win.

Comics highlights include Batman Day specials, Amazing Spider-Man #1000, Venom drama, and printer delay updates.

LITG also looks back across seven years of trending pop culture and comic book stories, plus today’s comics birthdays.

Big Marvel MCU Spoilers was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

Big Marvel Spoilers and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG One Year Ago… Marvel Comics' Stormbreakers

And other stories of mine from yesterday.

LITG two years ago, Firefly/Strange New Worlds

LITG three years ago, Meet The Golden Age

LITG four years ago, Ye Vs. DC

LITG five years ago, Christopher Lloyd is Rick Sanchez

LITG six years ago, Jason Fabok, Walking Dead and Robin

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG seven years ago, our first inkling of a Black Batman

This is what you were reading on Bleeding Cool, one year ago.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Paul Smith , co-creator of Leave It To Chance, X-Men artist.

, co-creator of Leave It To Chance, X-Men artist. Ken Lopez , letterer and former Lettering Art Director for DC Comics

, letterer and former Lettering Art Director for DC Comics Rosemary McCormick-Lowy , former Marvel editor.

, former Marvel editor. Scott Shaw !, cartoonist, co-founder of San Diego Comic-Con, co-creator of Captain Carrot and His Amazing Zoo Crew.

!, cartoonist, co-founder of San Diego Comic-Con, co-creator of Captain Carrot and His Amazing Zoo Crew. Karl Bollers, Bad Idea Managing Editor

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!