Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: bill schanes, diamond, Pop King, Sparkle Pop, steve geppi

Bill Schanes On The Pop-King Diamond Bankruptcy Comics Publisher Offer

Bill Schanes talks to Bleeding Cool about the Pop King offer to comic book publishers hit by the various Diamond Comics bankruptcy issues

Last week, I spoke to Bill Schanes, long-standing comic book publisher and distributor, about his current dealings with Pop-King, Sparkle Pop and the Diamond Comic Distribution bankruptcy. Pop-King was set up by his brother and Pacific Comics co-founder Steve Schanes, but it is now solely owned by Steve's daughter and Bill's niece, Sasha Fera-Schanes, after Steve transferred ownership to her roughly three years ago.

As I previously reported, Pop-King is offering publishers and vendors a practical route to deal with consignment inventory of comic books and merchandise still held at Sparkle Pop's Olive Branch warehouse in the aftermath of the Diamond Comic Distributors bankruptcy, and depending on a final court ruling and clarity on what Sparkle Pop will allow regarding inventory movement. Both Bill Schanes and Steve Schanes provide consulting support. Bill Schanes told me, "I'm helping my niece out. If inventory is bought, I might get a small commission, but that hasn't been determined yet."

Pop-King contacted the approximately 140 consignment vendors listed in court documents. "15% of the 140 vendors I sent a letter to responded in the first week," Bill Schanes told me. Publishers can choose to reclaim stock, have Pop-King store portions of it, sell some or all of it to Pop King, or decline entirely. "They can choose to say thanks but no thanks, and I'm 100% comfortable with that."

Pricing would be tiered. Bill Schanes was candid about the value and the price Pop-King was willing to pay. Older periodicals and floppies (now 14–16 months old) have "almost zero value" and might bring "a nickel or a dime a piece… The reality is there isn't anybody looking to buy old comics in bulk for high prices." Trade paperbacks and lower-priced hardcovers in the roughly $8–$25 retail range could fetch 2–3 per cent of retail. Higher-priced and deluxe hardcovers might reach 3–5 per cent. Gaming products, toys, and rare items would be negotiated on a case-by-case basis.

"There's no pressure on doing anything with Pop-King, it's just an option, an opportunity… I just want to do whatever's best for the consignment vendors." He says the infrastructure, warehouses, and management team are ready, but activating them carries a high upfront cost. "I'm a pro-vendor, pro-consignment person… I will buy no inventory on behalf of Pop-King unless the vendor says it's approved and Sparkle Pop does what they're supposed to do."

He says that he has repeatedly assured members of the Ad Hoc and Consignment Committees representing publishers in the Diamond bankruptcy that Pop-King will not purchase any consignment inventory from Sparkle Pop without the vendor's explicit approval. "I have to be honourable here because I want to do business with people for years in the future. If I try to make a few pennies off today, I'll have no revenue tomorrow."

Pop-King itself has skin in the game. It prepaid Dark Horse Comics and Titan Comics for inventory that had been palletised at Diamond and was ready to ship, before Sparkle Pop halted the process. Indeed, part of the Dark Horse load had already left the building before it was stopped and recalled. "We paid for something legitimately," Bill Schanes said. Once authorisation comes, Schanes said he can have trucks at the docks "within like a week." He told me he would coordinate with Sparkle Pop principal Joel Weinshanker to stage pickups at the rear docks without entering the facility. Sparkle Pop has been consolidating operations into the Olive Branch site and, according to Schanes, has wanted the estimated $140 million-plus (at retail) of idle inventory cleared so the space can be used for active stock. Before the bankruptcy, Bill Schanes had also been working with Image Comics to move their remaining inventory from Diamond to Lunar Distribution, which, from released e-mails, was a long and arduous process.

I also asked more widely what Bill Schanes thought had gone down with Diamond in its later years. Bill Schanes pointed to the decision to bring in outside executives, "new blood" to run the company for Steve Geppi, when experienced people were already in place, as a significant misstep, along with late-stage messaging that encouraged continued shipping when the bankruptcy news hit. He said that the bankruptcy announcement "made me sick to my stomach," given his long service and relationships with the more than 700 employees affected. I did ask if former Diamond owner Steve Geppi was in any way involved in the Pop-King scheme, something Bill Schanes emphatically denied, save that Geppi also has stock at the warehouse, and so he is dealing with Geppi as any other vendor.

The Odyssey continues… you can use this Diamond tag to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…

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