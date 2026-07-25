Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Black Mask Studios, Comics, Conventions, Events, Movies, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank, calexit, LEaded Gasoline, sdcc

4 Kids Walk Into San Diego Comic-Con Today At The Black Mask Panel

Black Mask Studios brings a glimpse at 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank to their San Diego Comic-Con panel today...

Article Summary Black Mask Studios unveils a first look at the 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank movie during its San Diego Comic-Con panel.

The SDCC panel includes a Q&A with Matthew Rosenberg, Tyler Boss, Matteo Pizzolo, and special guest Adam Egypt Mortimer.

Black Mask Booth 5536 offers Calexit exclusives, including The Battle of San Onofre Part 2 and new collector editions.

Fans can also grab a pre-release of Patrick Kindlon and Lorenzo Re’s Leaded Gasoline #1 at Comic-Con today.

Black Mask's San Diego Comic-Con panel is stepping up a notch this year, as the publisher is set to debut a first look at the upcoming 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank movie, out from Amazon MGM in 2027. based on the original comic book series by Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss i. As well as surprise-debuting their long-awaited new comic book Leaded Gasoline by Patrick Kindlon & Re, and new Calexit as well…

The Black Mask Studios Panel – Saturday 7/25 at 5pm in Room 28DE:

Get your very first look at Liam Neeson, Talia Ryder, Jack Dylan Grazer, Whitney Peak, and Spike Fearn as your favorite characters brought to life in this advanced sneak-peek of 4 KID WALK INTO A BANK feature film, coming to theaters in 2027, courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios, PictureStart, Miramax, and Orion Pictures, Q&A with 4 KIDS WALK INTO A BANK creators Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss with producer Matteo Pizzolo, Panel discussion on making comic books then steering them through Hollywood with Pizzolo, Rosenberg, Boss, and additional special guests including filmmaker / comic creator Adam Egypt Mortimer (Ballistic, ARCH ENEMY).

While the Black Mask Booth #5536 features:

CALEXIT: The Battle of San Onofre, Part 2 – the sequel to last year's surprise Comic Con exclusive tale of Mulholland Resistance leader Zora's rise against DHS' Occupying Forces,

Exclusive, pre-release edition of Patrick Kindlon (Tigress Island, There's Nothing There) and Lorenzo Re 's (Terminator, Firefly) true-crime inspired LEADED GASOLINE #1

's (Terminator, Firefly) true-crime inspired LEADED GASOLINE #1 Limited edition pre-releases of CALEXIT: Say Goodbye To Hollywood #1 (new printing with exclusive cover) and upcoming CALEXIT: The Battle of Universal City collected trade

Extremely limited set of six Hollywood Studio homage covers from CALEXIT: Say Goodbye To Hollywood #1,

Signing Schedule at Booth 5536

Matthew Rosenberg: Saturday 7/25 2pm

Matteo Pizzolo: Saturday 7/25 3pm

The 2016 comic book mini-series 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank written by Matthew Rosenberg and illustrated by Tyler Boss is the darkly comedic story of four burgeoning child criminals and their elaborate plans. When a group of bumbling criminals show up in her father's life looking to pull one last job, young Paige has two choices – let her father get caught up in their criminal hijinks or enlist her three best friends to do the job first. Paige picks the bad one. "Exploding with ambition and love of the medium!" (—Brian K. Vaughan, Saga, Y The Last Man) The 2027 film adaptation is directed by Frankie Shaw, written by Matthew Robinson & Frankie Shaw, starring Liam Neeson, Talia Ryder, Jack Dylan Grazer, Whitney Peak, and Spike Fearn, produced by PictureStart, Point Grey, Black Mask, Round Mound Media, Uncle Pete Productions, from Amazon MGM Studios, Miramax, Orion Pictures.

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