Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: black widow, Bradley Clayton, devin grayson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Jeremy Whitley, jg jones, peach momoko, red widow, sam humphries, stephanie phillips

Black Widow: Black White & Red Room Ahead Of Avengers: Doomsday

Black Widow: Black, White & Red Room from Stephanie Phillips, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Devin Grayson, JG Jones, Jeremy Whitley & Bradley Clayton

Article Summary Marvel launches Black Widow: Black, White & Red Room #1 in December, spotlighting Natasha, Yelena and the Red Room.

Stephanie Phillips, Devin Grayson and Jeremy Whitley lead three Black Widow tales with Camuncoli, JG Jones and Clayton.

Issue #1 features a Natasha heist, a Yelena and Daredevil team-up, and Nadia Van Dyne’s Red Room escape.

Peach Momoko and Sam Humphries join later issues as Black Widow builds toward Yelena Belova in Avengers: Doomsday.

Black Widow: Black, White And Red Room #1 from Stephanie Phillips, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Devin Grayson, JG Jones, Jeremy Whitley and Bradley Clayton launches from Marvel in December with Peach Momoko and Sam Humphries to follow, with the Black Widow and the Red Widow, ahead of Yelena Belova's appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.

BLACK WIDOW: BLACK, WHITE & RED ROOM #1 (OF 4)

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, DEVIN GRAYSON & JEREMY WHITLEY

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, JG JONES & BRADLEY CLAYTON

Cover A by ITO

Marvel's critically acclaimed BLACK, WHITE AND BLOOD format returns this December to spotlight two of the most lethal women in the Marvel Universe–along with the diabolical Red Room that forged them—in BLACK WIDOW: BLACK, WHITE & RED ROOM! Written and drawn by a powerhouse lineup of creators, the four-issue limited series feature three stories in each issue: one starring Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow; one starring Yelena Belova, White Widow; and one exploring the wider world of the Red Room and the many characters shaped by it. In BLACK WIDOW: BLACK, WHITE & RED ROOM #1, acclaimed writer Stephanie Phillips, currently igniting comic stands with her blockbuster new Daredevil run, sends Black Widow on a high-stakes heist alongside artist Giuseppe Camuncoli (Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity). Then, Yelena Belova co-creators Devin Grayson and JG Jones reunite to team up White Widow and Daredevil, while Jeremy Whitley (Strange Tales) and Bradley Clayton (Wiccan & Hulkling: Raid of Ultron) reveal the full story of Nadia Van Dyne, A.K.A. the Unstoppable Wasp, and her daring escape from the Red Room. And that's only the beginning—future issues will feature stories by Peach Momoko, Sam Humphries, and many more! On Sale 12/16

On coming back to Yelena, Devin Grayson said, "Creating superhero comics is intensely collaborative. Returning to Yelena now, more than twenty years after J.G. and I first introduced her, is like joining a dynamic round-robin with everyone from esteemed colleagues to Black Widow filmmakers. It was an absolute joy to include and honor their contributions. When I heard the story would be in the black, white, and red format, I immediately thought of Daredevil and how overdue and fascinating a team-up between them would be. We always have to think about comic stories visually, and to have a strong, compelling stylistic note like this is a creative gift."

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