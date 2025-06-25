Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Blade: David Goyer Asked Marvel If They Needed Help & They Said, "No"

David Goyer confirmed that he had talked to Marvel to see if they needed help getting Blade off the ground, but they turned him down.

Marvel has struggled for years to get the new Blade movie off the ground, with frequent delays and setbacks.

Mahershala Ali remains attached as the star, though the project's future remains uncertain after being removed from the schedule.

Goyer expressed interest in returning, but Marvel insists they have the franchise "cracked" despite ongoing issues.

Marvel Studios might have a pretty good track record, but it certainly isn't flawless, and one of the films that has been such a high-profile failure is Blade. Despite evidence that people are interested in this character back in the era when people were barely getting into superhero movies, Marvel hasn't been able to figure out what they are doing. They have a fantastic leading man, Mahershala Ali, but every time it seems like they are about to start filming, something else comes along and the film gets delayed again. Variety recently got the chance to speak to David Goyer, and he talked about how fans asked him to reach out to Marvel to see if he could help them figure out what was going on. It turns out, he had already done that, and Marvel turned the help down.

"And I wasn't even really thinking about it, but then I had my agent call Marvel and say, 'Do you guys need any help?' And they said, 'We love you, but we think we've cracked it now, and we're in a good place.' And then the latest thing happened. And so no, they haven't contacted me," Goyer said.

Obviously, they hadn't cracked it, since this conversation reportedly happened during one of the previous attempts to get Blade off the ground. When asked if he would even want to go back to the world of Blade again, Goyer replied, "I might consider it because I love the character, and it sort of started my superhero career. Even though I'm now considered a DC guy, I started as a Marvel guy. I would consider it, it would be fun to return to that world. That being said, I'm pretty much otherwise 99% done with superheroes. I love this stuff. I watch all the movies, but I've just done so much in the world. But yeah, I would consider it, just for old time's sake." At this point, Marvel should just accept the help because all of the floundering is making them look terrible. Someone in that studio is overthinking this character and concept, and maybe they need someone to step in and tell them to knock it off.

The Many Failed Attempts At Blade

Blade has been a troubled production, and that is being generous. It's somehow the movie that Marvel has the hardest time wrapping its head around, despite it being a known property that worked two and a half times [yes, the third movie was bad, but it was still greenlit and got made, so it sort of counts]. They have a big name attached as the star and got to announce the casting in front of fans at Comic-Con, but the project kept stumbling over and over again. Whenever it seemed like the film was about to get going, something would come along and delay it again. By October 2024, we hadn't heard anything about the movie in a while, and Marvel had sidestepped mentioning the project at both San Diego Comic-Con and D23. It wasn't surprising when the film was removed from the schedule with no further details. In November 2024, Marvel confirmed they haven't given up on the project yet.

