Blake Blossom Launches 'Blake To The Future' Comic on Kickstarter

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Blake Blossom, kickstarter

Blake Blossom launches her 'Blake To The Future' comic book on Kickstarter

Blake To The Future #0: Origins – After leaving a carnival with her friends, Blake decides to take a "short cut" through the woods. Blake stumbles upon a freaky fortune teller that gives her grave news.

Blake To The Future #1: This Bites – After finding out she must travel to past locations in search of sacred relics, Blake finds herself up against some of the most fierce and notable monsters of all-time in issue #1. Don't miss this hilarious and sexy trip to Dracula's castle in Transylvania

Blake Blossom said she wanted something physical that fans could hold in their hands. That tracks. "Physical media feels more important than ever, and I really wanted to create something my fans could actually hold onto, collect, and keep forever," she said. Herrin, founder and creative director of Vanilla Gaming & Comic Company, previously worked with Blossom on the company's Mystery Kink game. "If anyone deserves to be in a sexy comic adventure, it's her," he said.

Vanilla Gaming & Comic Company, which Neil Herrin founded in 2020, has previously released adult-oriented games including Retro Knock-Out! and Mystery Kink, and has published comics and graphic novels such as Lawful Justice. The Kickstarter campaign went live today and runs through to the 15th of November. The campaign has currently raised $3,345 against a $2,000 goal from 26 backers, with 26 days to go.