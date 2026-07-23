Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Ignition Press, Jeremy Haun, jim mccann, joe eisma, sdcc

Bleeding Cool Goes Inside Ignition Press At San Diego Comic-Con

Bleeding Cool goes inside Ignition Press' Pavilion at San Diego Comic-Con on Preview Night. bumps into Joe Eisma, Jeremy Haun and Jim McCann

Article Summary Bleeding Cool got inside the Ignition Pavilion at San Diego Comic-Con Preview Night for Ignition Press’ invite-only soft opening.

Guests received a free drink and met Ignition Press talent including Jeremy Haun, with Joe Eisma and Jim McCann also spotted.

Conversations at the Ignition Pavilion tackled variant cover madness, exclusive pricing, and the wider comic book market.

Ignition Press will spotlight The Patron, live art by John J. Pearson, and its Friday SDCC panel on year one and beyond.

Friend of Bleeding Cool, Anthony January, popped by comic book publisher Ignition Press' soft opening for invited guests and press at their two-storey Ignition Pavilion off-site last night, on the eve of San Diego Comic-Con, and just over the tracks. And he took some photos…

Anthony January told us, "Invited guests were treated to a free drink upon arrival. You were able to meet some of Ignition Press' talent, such as Jeremy Haun, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Ignition Press. I had a great conversation with Marcus of @notsofunnybooks on the state of the variant madness and skyrocketing prices surrounding exclusive covers and their impact on the overall market. I highly suggest following his channel for some biting commentary and true love for the comic book community. This was another fun one before the official start of the beautiful chaos of SDCC, we all love."

Anything else, we'll have to wait for their Doing Comics Differently: Ignition Press Year One and Beyond panel on Friday at noon in room 23ABC. The Ignition Pavilion features a dedicated art gallery installation for The Patron by artist John J. Pearson, who will conduct Live Art demonstrations throughout the show to promote his series with Christian Ward. And to save money on their own party, and to avoid any HR issues with another burlesque show, Ignition Press has teamed with Mad Cave Studios to be the sponsors for the Comic Book Legal Defence Fund Welcome Party at the Westgate on Thursday night.

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