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Bleeding Cool's Bigger San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List: Draft 2

Bleeding Cool's Bigger, Brighter and Bolder San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List... Second Draft

Article Summary San Diego Comic-Con Party List 2026 expands with a bigger second draft of after-hours events, meetups, concerts, and fan parties.

Browse nightly SDCC parties from Tuesday to Sunday, including public ticketed events, free gatherings, and industry invites.

Highlights include Fandom Party, Funko Fundays, Adult Swim on the Green, Hugglemania, cosplay meetups, and live podcasts.

Find where to go after 7pm in San Diego during Comic-Con, from Gaslamp nightlife and bar crawls to creator mixers and signings.

San Diego Comic-Con kicks off in two weeks. As ever, Bleeding Cool is putting together an SDCC Party List for 2026… and here's a second draft, a bit bigger than the first. Thanks to Eventbrite, Ticketmaster, Unofficial Blog, Facebook, X, BlueSky, Instagram, Sidequesting, The Wrap, my bulging inbox, a little Google and some indiscreet comic book industry leaks… what to do at San Diego during the show after 7 pm. Most are public, some are private, and even if you don't get to go, it's fun to know what's going on. If you want to add any updates, whether your own or those you have been invited to, contact richjohnston@gmail.com and put SDCC in the title…

San Diego Tuesday, 21st of July

Yesterdays Party at Stone Brewing – 1202 Kettner Blvd, Free, 7-10pm Yesterdays is celebrating 30 years of Stone Brewing with a special anniversary party during San Diego Comic-Con. Fans can once again find exclusive releases only at the party, special offerings, and plenty of great people. There will also be a live DJ and tacos. If you pre-ordered Yesterdays' SDCC exclusives online ahead of the show, you may also pick up those items here, ahead of the show.

Yesterdays is celebrating 30 years of Stone Brewing with a special anniversary party during San Diego Comic-Con. Fans can once again find exclusive releases only at the party, special offerings, and plenty of great people. There will also be a live DJ and tacos. If you pre-ordered Yesterdays' SDCC exclusives online ahead of the show, you may also pick up those items here, ahead of the show. Shredding the Multiverse Music from Cobra Kai, The Penguin, Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and more, UC San Diego, La Jolla. 7.30pm. A collision of cinematic rock as the iconic scores of Mick Giacchino (The Penguin, Muppet Mayhem & beyond) collide with the electrifying guitar-driven anthems of Zach Robinson & Leo Birenberg (Cobra Kai).

San Diego Wednesday, 22nd of July

San Diego Thursday, 23rd of July

San Diego Friday, 24th of July

San Diego Saturday, 25th of July

San Diego Sunday, 26th of July

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