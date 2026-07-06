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Bleeding Cool's Bigger San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List: Draft 2
Bleeding Cool's Bigger, Brighter and Bolder San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List... Second Draft
Article Summary
- San Diego Comic-Con Party List 2026 expands with a bigger second draft of after-hours events, meetups, concerts, and fan parties.
- Browse nightly SDCC parties from Tuesday to Sunday, including public ticketed events, free gatherings, and industry invites.
- Highlights include Fandom Party, Funko Fundays, Adult Swim on the Green, Hugglemania, cosplay meetups, and live podcasts.
- Find where to go after 7pm in San Diego during Comic-Con, from Gaslamp nightlife and bar crawls to creator mixers and signings.
San Diego Comic-Con kicks off in two weeks. As ever, Bleeding Cool is putting together an SDCC Party List for 2026… and here's a second draft, a bit bigger than the first. Thanks to Eventbrite, Ticketmaster, Unofficial Blog, Facebook, X, BlueSky, Instagram, Sidequesting, The Wrap, my bulging inbox, a little Google and some indiscreet comic book industry leaks… what to do at San Diego during the show after 7 pm. Most are public, some are private, and even if you don't get to go, it's fun to know what's going on. If you want to add any updates, whether your own or those you have been invited to, contact richjohnston@gmail.com and put SDCC in the title…
San Diego Tuesday, 21st of July
- Yesterdays Party at Stone Brewing – 1202 Kettner Blvd, Free, 7-10pm Yesterdays is celebrating 30 years of Stone Brewing with a special anniversary party during San Diego Comic-Con. Fans can once again find exclusive releases only at the party, special offerings, and plenty of great people. There will also be a live DJ and tacos. If you pre-ordered Yesterdays' SDCC exclusives online ahead of the show, you may also pick up those items here, ahead of the show.
- Shredding the Multiverse Music from Cobra Kai, The Penguin, Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and more, UC San Diego, La Jolla. 7.30pm. A collision of cinematic rock as the iconic scores of Mick Giacchino (The Penguin, Muppet Mayhem & beyond) collide with the electrifying guitar-driven anthems of Zach Robinson & Leo Birenberg (Cobra Kai).
San Diego Wednesday, 22nd of July
- Ignition Press – Ignition Pavilion, San Diego Wine & Culinary Center, 200 Harbor Drive. 5-9 pm. Visitors can shop exclusive covers and meet creators including Tini Howard, Jeremy Haun, Cullen Bunn, Rob Guillory, Tim Seeley, Christian Ward, Leah Williams, Stephanie Williams, Olivia Dufault, Joe Eisma, and more, while shopping convention-exclusive comics and collected editions. The Pavilion will also host the debut of Airwalker, Ignition Press' first original graphic novel based on a concept by Stan Lee and brought to life by Jeremy Haun and Danny Luckert. Fans can also try their luck at the Pavilion's gachapon machine, which will offer prizes ranging from comic book ashcans to rare golden tickets redeemable for original commissioned sketches by select Ignition Press creators. Additional partnership activations will be announced closer to the show.
- Special Comic-Con Cosplay Dreamsgirls Revue, Urban MO's Bar & Grill, 308 University Ave, 7pm
The Cosplay Dreamgirls Revue bringing together drag, cosplay, and pop culture for an evening. This year's show features special guest performers Megami from RuPaul's Drag Race, Biqtch Puddin' from The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, and Jimmy Sherfy, alongside Kickxy Vixen, Chad Michaels, and Landon Cider.
- MTG: Modern Horizons 3 Draft – SDCC Special Event, Bards & Cards Game Shop, 936 Fifth Avenue, 6pm. Breaking open a sealed box of Magic: The Gathering Modern Horizons 3 for an 8 player draft of 3 rounds, Best-of-One. Entry is strictly limited to 8 participants. Entry is $31.99 which includes 3 packs to draft.
- Foodies + New Friends: San Diego | Anime Edition, TBA
- Comic Con Themed Trivia, SD TapRoom, 7-9pm
- Ready Party One, Parq Nightclub, 615 Broadway, 8pm-1:30am, Flux Capacitors and Smashing 90s performing, $30 to $75.
- FiLAm Creator Mini-Con, Pizza Kaiju, 1985 National Avenue, Suite 115, 4-10pm. Free
The FilAm CreatorCon's missions is to spotlight the vibrant tapestry of Filipino American pop culture and celebrate the diverse creative voices in comic books, literature, film-making, and all creative art forms.
- Candy Land Cafe, Bayside Kitchen + Bar, 2137 Pacific Hwy with Mr. Mint's Peppermint Forest, King Kandy's Castle, Jolly's Gumdrop Mountains, 3pm until 10:15pm. $24.50 per person, 90-minute seating, $10 in food credit, and $5 in merch credit
- Up Close: A Conversation with Brad Bird & Michael Giacchino, UC San Diego Artpower, Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9480 Innovation Ln, La Jolla, $65 for adults, or $35 for ages 2-18.
- Doug Loves Movies San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Podcast recording, American Comedy Club, 818 B 6th Ave 8pm., $24
- Addams Family Cosplay Meetup, Army of Addams, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, 6pm
San Diego Thursday, 23rd of July
- Ignition Press – Ignition Pavilion, San Diego Wine & Culinary Center, 200 Harbor Drive. Noon-8 pm. See previous listings
- Lunar Distribution Comic Book Retailer Meet-And-Greet, The Whiskey House, 420 Third Ave, free to two representatives per active comic book store whose account is in good standing with Lunar. Food and drinks will be provided, and possibly some of these retailer-exclusive covers as well.
- Hugglemania X, The Landing Bar at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, 9pm til late. Titan Comics/Forbidden Planet COO Andrew Sumner and Hot Topic legend Metal Joe Enriquez created Hugglemania, the annual-and-infamous licensing/comics/retail social back in 2014. With its brief pandemic hiatus firmly in the rear view mirror, Hugglemania is blowing the bloody doors off for its tenth emotionally supercharged edition, following the Her Universe fashion show and the Lunar meet-and-greet. Sumner & Enriquez promise the usual kaleidoscopic cocktail of eyebrow-raising industry gossip, full-strength speed-drinking & back-slapping good fellowship – this time, dialled up to 11.
- Comic Art Summit, Harbor Club, 100 E Harbor Dr 6pm-10pm $100
Presented by Hell Destroyer Comics & More Great Art, Collector's Summit, Nostalgix, Red Hood Comics & Heritage Auctions, Dave Dorman, Jim Mahfood, Sozomaika, Suspiria Vilchez, Katya, Stuart Sayger, Felix Leon, and Dan Quintana. First 80 attendees will receive a gift bag featuring a signed Dan Quintana print, a commemorative drinking glass, and other surprises.
- Fandom Party 2026, Float at the Hard Rock Hotel, 207 5th Avenue, 7pm-11pm. Presented by Xbox's Halo: Campaign Evolved, attendees will be treated to a performance by The Coverups, the cover band fronted by Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong. Halo: Campaign Evolved dedicated gaming area, complete with a themed photo opportunity. -196 Freeze Point experience from Suntory Global Spirits, inspired by Japanese convenience store culture and featuring fruit-forward vodka seltzers, as well as exclusive merchandise from Z2 Comics tied to the upcoming graphic novel and film …And Out Comes the Wolf.
207 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA, 92101, United States
- Con Rangers Meetup, TBA, 7-10pm.
- XLE Party Plus Ultra, Parq, 615 Broadway, 8pm-1.30am. Anime-themed celebration with anime cover band Isekai Stage performing openings and anthems before DJ Chuck None, DJ Overkill, and Kahn Artest. Cosplay, themed activations, photo opportunities, a sponsor sample station by Chery Coke, and more.
- Mighty Jaxx Mighty Mic Drop 2026, Gingers in the Gaslamp District, 600 Fifth Ave. Premium collectibles company Mighty Jaxx is turning up the volume for its first-ever San Diego Comic-Con party.The event promises karaoke battles, games and activities, cocktails, and light bites, along with an exclusive goodie bag for every attendee. The swag haul includes an exclusive SDCC t-shirt, a skate deck, and additional surprises.
- FiLAm Creator Mini-Con, Pizza Kaiju, 1985 National Avenue, Suite 115, 4-10pm. Free
The FilAm CreatorCon's missions is to spotlight the vibrant tapestry of Filipino American pop culture and celebrate the diverse creative voices in comic books, literature, film-making, and all creative art forms.
- Adult Swim on the Green, Hilton Bayfront Lawn 1 Park Blvd, 1-10pm. Free fan festival packed with games, rides, giveaways, dance parties, and more. The first 700 fans who attend daily will also receive exclusive prizes. From 7pm. Night of New, featuring an exclusive content screening. DJ dance party from 9pm-10pm.
- Mark Ellis & Jenn Sterger: Pop Culture Comedy, National Lampoon: The Yellow Door Comedy Club, 2nd Floor, 750 Sixth Avenue, 7-8.30pm, $28.52
- 9th Annual Afrofuturism Lounge, Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado in Balboa Park, 8pm, $30. A night of storytelling, art, and innovation. Explore the worlds imagined by Black creators, meet visionary artists, and immerse yourself in the future we co-create together
- Sketch & Scratch, Lumpia Con, Gaslamp Lumpia Factory, 423 F Street with pop-ups, artist events, and community mixers. Free, 7pm-Midnight
- Doctor Who Quiz Night, hosted by Sandro Monetti, Shakespeare Pub, 3701 India St, 7pm-9pm
- Indigi-Con 2026, celebration of Indigenous comics, art, and storytelling, UC San Diego Park & Market, 1100 Market Street 3-9pm,
- Fatman Beyond with Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin, 8pm, American Comedy Co. 818 Sixth Avenue, $53
- 8th Annual Comic Con-Themed Bar Crawl 2026, TORO 672 Fifth Avenue, 8pm, $13.48
- The Transformers: The Movie 40th Anniversary Celebration of Life Concert, House of Blues, 1055 Fifth Ave. Music from Knights of Unicron, with Stan Bush, Vince DiCola, Britta Phillips, and Cold Slither, 7pm, $53.50
- Candy Land Cafe, Bayside Kitchen + Bar, 2137 Pacific Hwy with Mr. Mint's Peppermint Forest, King Kandy's Castle, Jolly's Gumdrop Mountains, 3pm until 10:15pm. $24.50 per person, 90-minute seating, $10 in food credit, and $5 in merch credit
- San Diego Twisted Trivia, Pali Wine Co. 2130 India Street, 7-9pm
San Diego Friday, 24th of July
- Bad Idea San Diego Comic-Con Tiki Party, Bali Hai, 2230 Shelter Island Dr, 7-10pm, Free entry to First Customer Pin
- Ignition Press – Ignition Pavilion, San Diego Wine & Culinary Center, 200 Harbor Drive. Noon-8 pm. See previous listings
- Comics En La Calle, Parq Nightclub, 615 Broadway, 10pm-2am. The late-night celebration brings together comics, cosplay, music, and fans for an evening downtown.
- My Little Mochi: Maids Are Magic Pop-Up, Tito Rick's Garage , 2918 Imperial Ave, 5-9pm Themed food and drinks, live performances from the cafe's maids and butlers, and plenty of opportunities to meet fellow pony enthusiasts. The event will also feature trading for the new My Little Pony trading card game from KAYOU.
- MAVERiC Studio Night Market & Dice Goblins, UC San Diego Park & Market, 1100 Market Street, 5-11.30pm. The 2026 Night Market showcase features the premiere of the studio's first original cinematic short, "Dice Goblins." The Alumni Arcade returns with community-led "Tavern of Tables" to transform UC San Diego Park & Market into a massive table top and immersive gaming hub. Premiere of Dice Goblins & Director's Panel, Dragon City Chronicles Actual Play in Guggenheim, Dragon City Dancehall.
- Adult Swim on the Green, Hilton Bayfront Lawn 1 Park Blvd, 1-10pm. Free fan festival packed with games, rides, giveaways, dance parties, and more. The first 700 fans who attend daily will also receive exclusive prizes. From 7pm. Live table reads with Rick and Morty President Curtis. DJ dance party from 9pm-10pm.
- Riftbound: Vendetta Pre-Rift Event at Bards & Cards, 936 Fifth Ave, 6pm. Vendetta prerelease run with Pre-Rift Sealed: Blood Brothers. Every player gets a Pre-Rift Kit, which includes a mini-preconstructed deck built around one of six Vendetta Champion Legends, plus five Vendetta booster packs to crack open and build around your assigned champion. Three rounds, best of one, pack per win.
- Toy Tubers Unite @ Nite! by Mondo, East Village Tavern + Bowl 930 Market Street 8-10pm. Toy-focused YouTubers and toy makers for a night of food, drinks, and conversation. Product showcases from toy companies, enjoy an open bar and food, $108.55
- TOKiMONSTA, Nova, 454 Sixth Ave, 10pm-2am $10, LA-based DJ
- Jay & Silent Bob Are In The Hizzhouse with Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, American Comedy Co. 818 Sixth Avenue, $53, 7pm show
- Comics On With Jay & Silent Bob with Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, American Comedy Co. 818 Sixth Avenue, $53, 9pm show
- Witty Titties Takes Comic-Con with Genesis Sol and Jenn Sterger, National Lampoon: The Yellow Door Comedy Club, 2nd Floor, 750 Sixth Avenue, 7-8.30pm, $28.52
- Fictional Roast: Super Mario Bros, National Lampoon: The Yellow Door, 709 Sixth Avenue 3rd Floor with Jenn Sterger, Anyi Malik, Eddie Furth, Ryan Pigg and more. $28.52,
- Funko Fundays: Quest for the Grail, Gallagher Square at Petco Park, 840 K St, San Diego, 7pm, $236.26
- Strange & Supernatural Soiree, The Gaslamp Museum, Davis Horton-House, 410 Island Ave, 6-9pm, $30
- Meet And Greet/Signing, Lumpia Con, Gaslamp Lumpia Factory, 423 F Street Free, 8pm-Midnight
- Mosh Eisley 2026, Star Wars-themed emo/punk party, The Music Box, 1337 India Street, 9pm, $62
- Candy Land Cafe, Bayside Kitchen + Bar, 2137 Pacific Hwy with Mr. Mint's Peppermint Forest, King Kandy's Castle, Jolly's Gumdrop Mountains, 3pm until 10:15pm. $24.50 per person, 90-minute seating, $10 in food credit, and $5 in merch credit
- 8th Annual Comic Con-Themed Bar Crawl 2026, TORO 672 Fifth Avenue, 8pm, $13.48
San Diego Saturday, 25th of July
- Ignition Press – Ignition Pavilion, San Diego Wine & Culinary Center, 200 Harbor Drive. Noon-8 pm.
- Corpse Tour @ Now or Never Comics, 1055 F Street, Exquisite Corpses and Rascal Randy signing, 7:30pm-10pm, with James Tynion IV, Michael Walsh, Tyler Boss, and Christian War. VIP tickets are $25, and include a Q&A with the creators, three signing items, and a Now or Never store-exclusive Rascal Randy #1 variant by Guillaume Martinez. Signing-only tickets are $5 from 9pm after the Q&A, up to three signed items.
- Adult Swim on the Green, Hilton Bayfront Lawn 1 Park Blvd, 1-10pm. Free fan festival packed with games, rides, giveaways, dance parties, and more. The first 700 fans who attend daily will also receive exclusive prizes. From 7pm. "Adult Swim Through the Years," including a cosplay dance party and a live animation set by Afuchs Twin. DJ dance party from 9pm-10pm.
- Paddle Boarding Comic Con Themed Edition, Ski Beach, Mission Bay, 6pm
Join Paddle Boarding SD for one of our most anticipated events of the summer as superheroes, villains, pirates, wizards, space explorers, sci-fi legends, fantasy adventurers, and original creations take over Mission Bay for a sunset paddle unlike anything else in San Diego.
- Cosplay Corner at PARQ, Parq, 615 Broadway, 10pm-2am
- Diary of a Man Child with Jason Mewes, American Comedy Co. 818 Sixth Avenue, $53, 7pm show
- Hollywood Babble On with Kevin Smith and Ralph Garman, American Comedy Co. 818 Sixth Avenue, $53, 9pm show
- Mixer With Guests, Lumpia Con, Gaslamp Lumpia Factory, 423 F Street Free, 7pm-Midnight
- SDCC Block Party: Rock the Block with Thrilljoy, InterContinental San Diego, 901 Bayfront Ct, 6pm-11pm. $165
- Virtual Riot, German DJ spinning, Nova, 454 Sixth Ave, 10pm, $10
- 8th Annual Comic Con-Themed Bar Crawl 2026, TORO 672 Fifth Avenue, 8pm, $13.48
- Candy Land Cafe, Bayside Kitchen + Bar, 2137 Pacific Hwy with Mr. Mint's Peppermint Forest, King Kandy's Castle, Jolly's Gumdrop Mountains, 3pm until 10:15pm. $24.50 per person, 90-minute seating, $10 in food credit, and $5 in merch credit
- The Sandlot & Q&A with Patrick Renna, Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Avenue, with Hamilton "Ham" Porter actor Patrick Renna, 7pm, $50–$93
- Virtual Cantina Meet-Up, Ace Porter Bar, Omni Hotel, 675 L St, 7pm.
- One More Time Presents Comic Tron – Comic Con After Party, The Music Box, 1337 India Street, 9pm, $20
- San Diego Anime Rave, Spin Nightclub, 2028 Hancock St, 9pm, $27.60,
- Turtles by the Beach, Comics & Cocktails, signing with Turtles creators, Ben Bishop, Ciro Nieli, Tom Waltz, 3-8pm, Free
- The Toy Paige Mezco Fan Meet Up, Punch Bowl Social, 1485 E St, 9pm-2am
San Diego Sunday, 26th of July
- Ignition Press – Ignition Pavilion, San Diego Wine & Culinary Center, 200 Harbor Drive. Noon-6 pm. See previous listings
- Ryan Archuleta & Nate Donovan's Comic-Con Comedy Costume Contest. National Lampoon: The Yellow Door, 701 Fifth Avenue 3rd Floor, 5.30-7pm, Join comedians Ryan Archuleta and Nate Donovon for a comedy show and costume contest, which will feature prizes and giveaways. Not cosplaying? No problem, you're still welcome to attend.$14.64
- Adult Swim on the Green, Hilton Bayfront Lawn 1 Park Blvd, 11am-4pm. Free fan festival packed with games, rides, giveaways, dance parties, and more. The first 700 fans who attend daily will also receive exclusive prizes.
- The San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog Presents: Christmas in July, 6:30–9:30pm, GARAGE Kitchen + Bar, 655 4th Ave, $95
- Candy Land Cafe, Bayside Kitchen + Bar, 2137 Pacific Hwy with Mr. Mint's Peppermint Forest, King Kandy's Castle, Jolly's Gumdrop Mountains, 3pm until 10:15pm. $24.50 per person, 90-minute seating, $10 in food credit, and $5 in merch credit.