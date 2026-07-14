Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: cbldf, sdcc

Bleeding Cool's Bigger San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List Third Draft

The Comic Book Legal Defense Fund's Annual Welcome Party joins Bleeding Cool's Bigger San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List Third Draft

Article Summary San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List expands in this third draft, with new public and invite-only SDCC events added.

CBLDF’s Annual Welcome Party joins Thursday’s lineup, alongside Her Universe, Fandom Party, and Comic Art Summit.

The SDCC 2026 party guide covers Tuesday through Sunday, from cosplay meetups and trivia to concerts and bar crawls.

Highlights include Paramount+ The Lodge, Adult Swim on the Green, Ignition Pavilion, and late-night fan parties.

San Diego Comic-Con kicks off in a week and change. And Comic Book Legal Defense Fund's Annual Welcome Party joins the Bleeding Cool SDCC Party List for 2026 for its third draft, a mite bit bigger than the first and second. Thanks to Eventbrite, Ticketmaster, Unofficial Blog, Facebook, X, BlueSky, Reddit, Threads, Instagram, Sidequesting, The Wrap, my bulging inbox, a little Google and some indiscreet comic book industry leaks… what to do at San Diego during the show after 7 pm. Most are public, some are private, and even if you don't get to go, it's fun to know what's going on. If you want to add any updates, whether your own or those you have been invited to, contact richjohnston@gmail.com and put SDCC in the title…

San Diego Tuesday, 21st of July

Yesterdays Party at Stone Brewing – 1202 Kettner Blvd, Free, 7-10pm Yesterdays is celebrating 30 years of Stone Brewing with a special anniversary party during San Diego Comic-Con. Fans can once again find exclusive releases only at the party, special offerings, and plenty of great people. There will also be a live DJ and tacos. If you pre-ordered Yesterdays' SDCC exclusives online ahead of the show, you may also pick up those items here, ahead of the show.

Yesterdays is celebrating 30 years of Stone Brewing with a special anniversary party during San Diego Comic-Con. Fans can once again find exclusive releases only at the party, special offerings, and plenty of great people. There will also be a live DJ and tacos. If you pre-ordered Yesterdays' SDCC exclusives online ahead of the show, you may also pick up those items here, ahead of the show. Shredding the Multiverse Music from Cobra Kai, The Penguin, Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and more, UC San Diego, La Jolla. 7.30pm. A collision of cinematic rock as the iconic scores of Mick Giacchino (The Penguin, Muppet Mayhem & beyond) collide with the electrifying guitar-driven anthems of Zach Robinson & Leo Birenberg (Cobra Kai).

Music from Cobra Kai, The Penguin, Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and more, UC San Diego, La Jolla. 7.30pm. A collision of cinematic rock as the iconic scores of Mick Giacchino (The Penguin, Muppet Mayhem & beyond) collide with the electrifying guitar-driven anthems of Zach Robinson & Leo Birenberg (Cobra Kai). Disney Lorcana Attack of the Vine Pre-Release at Bards & Cards, 936 Fifth Ave, 6pm, hosting a Disney Lorcana "Attack of the Vine" This is your chance to play the set before it hits shelves. Lorcana's thirteenth set has a problem, and it's a big, leafy one. Attack of the Vine! turns a creeping plant menace loose on the realm — and brings Monsters, Inc., Up, and Turning Red into the game for the first time.

San Diego Wednesday, 22nd of July

San Diego Thursday, 23rd of July

San Diego Friday, 24th of July

San Diego Saturday, 25th of July

San Diego Sunday, 26th of July

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