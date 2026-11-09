Posted in: Comics | Tagged: bloodrayne, Kevin Roditeli, kickstarter, Roditeli Productions, Ziggurat Interactive

BloodRayne Returns To Comics For Her 25th Anniversary

BloodRayne Returns To Comics For Her 25th Anniversary On Kickstarter With Andy Lanning

Article Summary BloodRayne returns to comics for her 25th anniversary with a new Kickstarter series from Roditeli Productions and Ziggurat.

BloodRayne #1 continues the story after BloodRayne 2 while serving as a fresh entry point for new readers in 2027.

Kevin Roditeli and BRÄO lead the comic, with expanded-universe stories from Felipe Cagno, Andy Lanning and Ant Williams.

The BloodRayne Returns To Comics campaign promises exclusive #1 editions, variant covers and Kickstarter-only merch.

BloodRayne is stepping off the console and onto the printed page again as Roditeli Productions and Ziggurat Interactive have announced a Kickstarter campaign for a new BloodRayne comic series, timed for the franchise's 25th anniversary.

BloodRayne #1 (2027) picks up where the story left off in 2004, at the end of BloodRayne 2. It is also designed as an entry point for new readers. The main story is written by Kevin Roditeli and drawn by BRÄO, and expanded-universe stories are by Felipe Cagno, Andy Lanning and Ant Williams, with letterer and designer Serge LaPointe and editor Chris Stevens. The red-headed dhampir first arrived on Halloween 2002, voiced by Laura Bailey, as she cut through the Third Reich in BloodRayne, her own vampire siblings in BloodRayne 2, and an underground castle in BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites. The latest console versions of all three games are due in BloodRayne: Definitive Collection. The new comic continues that story 25 years later.

"Rayne has been slicing through the action horror genre since 2002, and her fans have stuck with her the whole way," says Alex Lotz, Managing Producer at Ziggurat Interactive. "Partnering with Roditeli Productions lets us give those fans something they've been asking for: new stories, told by a team that knows how to make a comic campaign special."

"Rayne is one of gaming's great antiheroes that collectively influenced a generation," says Kevin Roditeli, writer and Creative Director of Roditeli Productions. "Her influence as a character is still resonating in games, films and comics to this date. We had no other choice but to bring her back to comics for the 25th anniversary of the franchise. She is a pop culture icon that deserves to be present in comics ongoingly, and that's what we want to accomplish. She is back to stay!"

The pre-launch page is already live at bloodraynecomic.com, and promised rewards will include Kickstarter-exclusive editions of the #1 issue, exclusive variant covers by artists still to be revealed, and merchandise available only through the campaign. Roditeli Productions states that they specialise in bringing established properties to comics via crowdfunding. Its SWAT Kats campaign raised more than $1,000,000 from over 7,000 backers, setting the record for the biggest single-issue comic Kickstarter. Earlier this year, the company repeated the approach with Postal, which became the biggest debut issue for a video game comic adaptation on the platform. Will BloodRayne match this?

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