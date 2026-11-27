Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: blue beetle, Charles Nicholas Wojtkoski, will eisner

Blue Beetle #1 and Dan Garret's First Origin Story, at Auction

The debut of the Blue Beetle series contains the character's first origin story by Charles Nicholas Wojtkoski and Will Eisner, and a cover by the legendary Lou Fine.

Article Summary Blue Beetle #1 delivers Dan Garret’s first origin, tracing his working-class roots, family tragedies, and path to the police.

The 1939 Blue Beetle origin reflects Golden Age crime themes, with Dan’s father murdered and justice driving his masked crusade.

Will Eisner and Charles Nicholas Wojtkoski created this origin story, with Lou Fine credited for the striking cover.

Blue Beetle #1 is a key Fox Features issue, featuring the hero’s first origin and a scarce early issue.

Nearly seven months after his debut in Mystery Men Comics #1, Blue Beetle #1 gives Dan Garret a working-class background that sets the stage for his life trajectory and eventual transformation into Blue Beetle. The son of a patrolman, he grows up in a tenement, loses his mother to the global flu epidemic in 1919 while still a child, and finds that his university scholarship doesn't win him any friends among his wealthy classmates. His father's murder eventually brings him into the police force, and leads him towards his origin moment as a masked crimefighter. The Grand Comics Database credits the origin story's pencils to Will Eisner (layouts) and Charles Nicholas Wojtkoski (finishes), with inks by Wojtkoski. GCD's attribution of the script to Eisner is uncertain. Perhaps notably, this is the kind of working-class theme Eisner would return to frequently throughout his career, and it's present here in the Golden Age as well, as we have discussed in his Uncle Sam work. That said, there is evidence that Wojtkoski was involved in this script as well. According to a family member's commentary, Wojtkoski was the creator of the character.

The new 13-page origin in this issue begins with Michael Garret's household near an elevated railway in an unnamed eastern city. Dan was born on December 6, 1916, which happens to be exactly five years before Wojtkoski's December 6, 1921 birthdate. From a storytelling perspective, the time frame was deliberately chosen so that the death of Dan's mother on December 20, 1919 (another oddly specific date for which I could find no obvious real-world parallel) from the flu during the global influenza pandemic of 1918-1919 would have a palpable impact on young Dan early in the story. His mother's death caused Dan to become more self-reliant and start working to help his father at an early age. Long before his father's death, the story has given him experience of both personal tragedy and working-class struggles. In a much more common Golden Age theme, Dan's father is murdered by gangsters, and he joins the police to help bring the killers to justice. He becomes the Blue Beetle to obtain crucial evidence by means beyond those of a police officer. There's quite a bit of ground left uncovered here. The genesis of his costume and any devices or abilities are left to evolve later that year.

The CGC census lists two Universal entries at 5.5 and 11 graded higher. An important Golden Age series launch with a Lou Fine cover and the first origin of an important superhero, there's a Blue Beetle #1 (Fox Features Syndicate, 1939) CGC FN- 5.5 with off-white to white pages up for auction at the December 10, 2026 Golden Age Century Comics Showcase Auction VII #40379.

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