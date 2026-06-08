Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Bob Greenberger, retirement

Bob Greenberger Announces His Retirement… Mostly

Former DC Comics Editor and Marvel Comics Executive Bob Greenberger Announces His Retirement... Mostly

Article Summary Bob Greenberger announces his retirement from high school teaching after 15 years, calling the timing right.

Bob Greenberger built a comics career at DC and Marvel, editing Crisis-era projects and major titles.

His long résumé spans Comics Scene, Star Trek books, reference works, anthologies, editing and writing.

Retirement is only mostly retirement, as Bob Greenberger plans travel, teaching at MICA, and new writing.

Bob Greenberger is an American writer, editor, and comics industry veteran best known for his long tenures at DC Comics and Marvel Comics, as well as his work on Star Trek tie-ins, reference books, and anthologies. Long time editor DC, executive at Marvel journalist for Comics Scene and very occasional writer for Bleeding Cool, he joined DC Comics in 1984 as an assistant editor, hired by Dick Giordano to support Len Wein and Marv Wolfman during the major Crisis on Infinite Earths event and the Who's Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe project. He was quickly promoted to editor in 1985 and oversaw titles including Doom Patrol, Suicide Squad, Star Trek, Secret Origins, Action Comics Weekly, The Warlord, and Time Masters, and later rose to Manager of Editorial Operations at DC. He had a brief stint at Marvel Comics around 2001 as Director of Publishing Operations under Joe Quesada, before returned to DC as Senior Editor for Collected Editions but was let go for allegedly pages being out of order in a Golden Age Hawkman volume.

He followed freelance editing and writing gig across the industry, but for the last fifteen years, has been teaching high school English in Howard County, Maryland. But not anymore, it's time to retire. At the end of last week, he wrote "In 2011, when my attempt to become a full-time freelance writer proved challenging, it was time for another chapter. Throughout my editorial career, people said I had a good way with talent and employees and that I should consider teaching. The time had come to put that into action."

"All that ends as I shift into retirement. I do so feeling the time is right, now that I have seen how happy Deb has been in her first year as a retiree. We're young enough and healthy enough to enjoy the strenuous travel we have talked about doing. I still have my adjunct role at the Maryland Institute College of Art… There are writing projects I want to pursue, both fiction and nonfiction, and I want to take the extra time to improve my craft. The To Be Read pile beckons, as do the movies I've never seen before. I suspect I will be far from idle. There's much I will miss, but so much more I want to still do, so the timing feels right."

You'd be welcome back at Bleeding Cool any time, Bob!

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