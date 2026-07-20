Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Image, Oni Press, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: bombshell, Curt Pires, Fireborn, Franklin Jionas, Lost Fantasy, Luca Casalanguida, Patrick Mulholland, Timmy Heague

Bombshell And Absolute Batman Fireborn Are Lost Fantasies At SDCC

Bombshell and Absolute Batman Fireborn ae Lost Fantasies at San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Article Summary Absolute Batman Fireborn lands at SDCC 2026 with a new homage foil cover, following January’s Lost Fantasy spinoff debut.

Lost Fantasy #9 gets a Bombshell foil SDCC exclusive, spotlighting her first appearance and tying directly into Fireborn.

Both SDCC exclusives are limited to 500 copies and available at select con popups, signings, and a small online drop.

Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas, and Timmy Heague headline the SDCC schedule with panels, booth signings, and exclusive drops.

There are quite a lot of Absolute Batman #1 "homages" around and about now. Nick Dragotta has done one himself on the upcoming Absolute Batman #23 cover with Barbara Gordon since everyone else was doing it. And there seem to be even more at San Diego Comic-Con this year. Lost Fantasy spinoff Fireborn, from Image Comics, joined in back in January, and they are bringing a new version to San Diego Comic-Con, along with a new version of the first appearance of Bombshell in Lost Fantasy #9, doing foil cover duty.

Fireborn #1 black, white, and blood FOIL Edition SDCC Exclusive is by Patrick Mulholland, limited to 500

Lost Fantasy #9 Foil Edition SDCC Exclusive is by Chris Johnson, limited to 500.

These will only be available at the below signings featuring Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas and Timmy Heague, and a small allocation online via tecc.substack.com,

Wednesday

6:00-7.30pm: Fireborn & Lost Fantasy Exclusive Popup – Booth 1909

Thursday

9:30 to 10:30 am – Fireborn & Lost Fantasy Exclusive Popup – Booth 1909

11 am: Oni Press Panel The Road To Thirty Years 11am-Noon Room 28DE

12:15-1 pm: Post Panel Signing-Oni Booth 1829

1 – 2 pm Comixology Presents: The Evolution Of A Comics Creator Room 23 ABC

3-4p m: Galactic / 51/ Smmm @ Dstlry / Neon Ichiban – Booth 2314

5-6 pm: Mega Mutts Signing With Juan Geddeon Oni Booth

Friday

1-1:50 pm: 51 Signing At Mad Cave Studios – Booth 2806

5-6:30 pm: Fireborn & Lost Fantasy Exclusive Drop / Signing – Booth 2314

Saturday

10:30am-Noon – Fireborn & Lost Fantasy Exclusive Popup – Booth 1909

12.30-1:30 pm – Image Comics The Future Of Storytelling – Room 6A

6 pm-7 pm: Super Mondo Mega Mutt Signing – Oni Booth 1829

Sunday

10:00-11:00 am – Fireborn & Lost Fantasy Exclusive Popup – Booth 1909

Good luck finding either…

FIREBORN #1

(W) Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas (A/CA) Patrick Mulholland

A new series set in the world of LOST FANTASY! Aaron Hillburg was just another rich-kid failson—ghosting his responsibilities, hopping rooftops, and hating his billionaire father in peace… until a mysterious floating dragon egg bonds to him and ignites a hidden lineage of ancient magic inside his body. Now every violent outlaw wizard, biker cultist, and supernatural warlord between New York City and The World Beneath is hunting him—and they'll burn the world down to pry the egg from his corpse. A high octane fusion of fantasy and superheroes perfect for fans of Invincible, How To Train Your Dragon and Absolute Batman.

(W) Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas (A/CA) Patrick Mulholland A new series set in the world of LOST FANTASY! Aaron Hillburg was just another rich-kid failson—ghosting his responsibilities, hopping rooftops, and hating his billionaire father in peace… until a mysterious floating dragon egg bonds to him and ignites a hidden lineage of ancient magic inside his body. Now every violent outlaw wizard, biker cultist, and supernatural warlord between New York City and The World Beneath is hunting him—and they'll burn the world down to pry the egg from his corpse. A high octane fusion of fantasy and superheroes perfect for fans of Invincible, How To Train Your Dragon and Absolute Batman. LOST FANTASY #9

(W) Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas, Timmy Heague (A) Luca Casalanguida

ENTER THE CYBER-RONIN! Still reeling from the climatic events of the last arc and his injuries, Henry is thrust into a new case when a mysterious new adversary begins hunting the great hunters! Plus: FRANKLIN JONAS and CURT PIRES pen another backup that ties directly into FIREBORN! TIMMY HEAGUE (Archie VS Minor Threats) and EAMON WINKLE (GEIGER) bring us the adventures of BOMBSHELL!

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