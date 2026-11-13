Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Bonaparte, Luca le Jeune, thought bubble, waterloo

Bonaparte, A Waterloo Manga By Luca Le Jeune Debuts At Thought Bubble

Bonaparte, A Waterloo Manga By Luca Le Jeune Debuts At Thought Bubble tomorrow, will you be picking it up?

Article Summary Bonaparte, a new Waterloo manga by Luca le Jeune, debuts at Thought Bubble tomorrow under the Loocart banner.

The adults-only Bonaparte follows Napoleon’s return and the tense lead-up to his final battle at Waterloo.

Luca le Jeune says the Bonaparte Waterloo manga draws inspiration from Sergei Bondarchuk’s 1970 epic film Waterloo.

Thought Bubble celebrates its 20th show in Harrogate this weekend, with a strong small-press focus and festival events.

Bonaparte is a new comic book by Luca Le Jeune debuting at Thought Bubble tomorrow, under the name of Loocart. will be at Redshirt Hall, table B6b. The manga-format comic covers the return of Napoleon Bonaparte and his campaign over Waterloo and is for adults only. "Read the moments leading up to Bonaparte's final battle at Waterloo. Inspired by the great 1970 cinematic release Waterloo directed by Sergei Bondarchuk."

Waterloo, a 1970 English-language epic historical war film about the Battle of Waterloo, the decisive battle of the Napoleonic Wars, was directed by Sergei Bondarchuk and starred Rod Steiger as Napoleon Bonaparte and Christopher Plummer as the Duke of Wellington. The film is best known for its battle scenes, shot on location in Ukraine with 17,000 authentically dressed extras. A comic book, of course, can have even more… though it is less likely to inspire a song by ABBA.

Thought Bubble is having its twentieth show this weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, part of a week of festival events across Yorkshire in England. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held in 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall. attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it moved to nearby Harrogate. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi! And find more Thought Bubble coverage over the next week right here…

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