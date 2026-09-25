Posted in: Boom, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Gastronomique, No Gods, No Masters, No One Escapes The Dialectic, power rangers

Boom Studios Official Full December 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Boom Studios' December 2025 solicits sees R.L. Stine return with a Stuff of Nightmares one-shot, The Hoodie, illustrated by Andrea Mutti

Article Summary Boom Studios' December 2025 solicits bring R.L. Stine back for Stuff of Nightmares: The Hoodie #1 with Andrea Mutti.

Hello Darkness gets a Christmas special, while ongoing horror titles No Gods, No Masters and Dialectic continue.

Power Rangers headlines December with Power Rangers Green, Unlimited, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #7.

December's Boom Studios solicits also feature My Little Pony, Gastronomique, and new Giant Days, Eve collections.

Boom Studios' December 2026 solicits and solicitations sees R.L. Stine return with a brand-new Stuff of Nightmares one-shot, The Hoodie #1, illustrated by Andrea Mutti. Hello Darkness gets a Christmas Darkness one-shot. And there's more Power Rangers, No One Escapes the Dialectic, No Gods, No Masters, Gastronomique, as well as collections of Neighborhood Watch, Giant Days Book One, and Victor LaValle's Eve gets a Compact Comics Edition.

STUFF OF NIGHTMARES: THE HOODIE #1

(W) R.L. Stine (A) Andrea Mutti

Covers: Francesco Francavilla (Main), Andrea Mutti (Variant), Zu Orzu (Variant), Francesco Francavilla (Glow in the Dark Variant), Andrea Mutti (Glow in the Dark Variant), TBA (Incentive), Miguel Mercado (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), Francesco Francavilla (Unlimited)

You'll love this classic cautionary tale about taking things that don't belong to you, all with the master of horror, R.L. Stine's, signature twist! Get ready for a Jekyll-and-Hyde-like chiller featuring an unobtrusive piece of clothing with a dark secret: THE HOODIE! When Zeff meets a cute girl in a bar, he thinks his luck with women must be changing, and it is…for the weirder. After his night goes downhill, he steals his date's hoodie to wear home in the rain…but when he slips it on, he gets a monstrous surprise! When Zeff finds himself in an even bigger predicament, he'll need to use the hoodie to his advantage, and not in the way you might think. You'll love this classic cautionary tale about taking things that don't belong to you, all with the master of horror's signature twist! On Sale December 9 • $6.99 • 40 Pages ($8.99 GITD)

CHRISTMAS DARKNESS #1

(W) Benito Cereno, Joni Hägg, Elie Lichtschein, Carmen Costa, Robert Hack (A) Miklós Felvidéki, Sami Kivelä, Robert Hack

Covers: Rebeca Puebla (Main), Jenny Frison (Variant), Jenny Frison (Glow in the Dark Variant), N/A (Blank Sketch Variant), Stephen Andrade (Incentive), Stephen Andrade (Incentive), Rebeca Puebla (Unlimited)

Light all the candles you want, the darkness will still swallow you whole with this collection of seasonal shorts! In "What Child Is This," a simple carpenter becomes witness to a great becoming as the virgin girl in his charge gives birth to an occurrence beyond all reason. Then in "Nuutipukki," a Nordic folkish tradition turns into a perennial nightmare when the annual visitor isn't a cheery old elf, but his twisted counterpart instead… And get a taste of Hanukkah Horror with "Shayd" from Elie Lichtschein, an unsettling exploration of the ties that bind us, and shapeshifting chicken-footed demons. On Sale December 16 • $5.99 • 40 Pages ($7.99 GITD)

HELLO DARKNESS #28

(W) Tini Howard, Mark Bouchard, Joey Esposito, Robert Hack (A) Savanna Mayer, Val Halvorson, Robert Hack

Covers: Rebeca Puebla (Main), Jenny Frison (Variant), Stipan Morian (Variant), Rebeca Puebla (Incentive), TBA (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant)

Snuggle up with a hot mug of cocoa because this collection of horror shorts is ICE COLD! Witness the final act of Mark Bouchard and Val Halvorson's "The Arrangement" as another kind of miracle child is born on Christmas, ushering in a new age of horror. Tini Howard and Savanna Mayer bring "Marian Heretic" home for the holidays in the final installment of this fan-favorite dark fantasy! On Sale December 23 • $5.99 • 48 Pages

MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC (2026) #2

(W) Seanan McGuire (A) Amy Mebberson

Covers: Amy Mebberson (Main), Andy Price (Variant), Nicoletta Baldari (Connecting Variant), Amy Mebberson (Incentive), Andy Price (Incentive), Valentina Pinto (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), TBA (Unlimited)

The Ponies are off to Piccafilly Circus! Follow everypony along on their trip to the magical market at Piccafilly Circus, where they hope to find a bookseller who can replace Twilight Sparkle's damaged book among the stalls full of wonders! But first, the Mane Six are off on a railroad adventure that comes with some ups and downs! When they're faced with an arachnid interruption on the tracks, can Fluttershy come to the rescue? On Sale December 23 • $4.99 • 24 Pages ($5.99 Connecting Variant)

POWER RANGERS GREEN #5

(W) Pallie Paul Allor (A) Gustaffo Vargas

Covers: Tony Harris (Main), Gustaffo Vargas (Variant), Chris Mooneyham (Tommy Oliver Connecting Cardstock Variant), Tony Harris (Foil Variant), Gustaffo Vargas (Foil Incentive), Hampus Viklander (Incentive), TBA (Incentive), Jimbo Salgado (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), Gustaffo Vargas (Unlimited)

It's the last issue of Power Rangers Green…can Tommy Oliver save the world one last time? Tommy, Goldar, Mirella, and Alpha make their last stand against the Unmade and her Red Censer! Armed with the tools they retrieved from the Wild Morphs, Tommy and team are ready to go into battle to destroy this epic threat—will they be successful in preventing the Unmade from building another monster, creating a lasting peace for the magical beings of this world? As for Goldar, he has something else he needs to ask of Tommy…but will Tommy be willing to help his former enemy? On Sale December 23 • $4.99 • 24 Pages ($6.99 Foil / $5.99 Cardstock)

POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED #6

(W) Joey Esposito & Kenny Porter (A) Alessio Zonno

Covers: Alessio Zonno (Main), Eleonora Carlini (Variant), Alessio Zonno (Every Ranger Ever Connecting Cardstock Variant), Alessio Zonno (Foil Variant), Eleonora Carlini (Foil Incentive), Emily Pearson (Incentive), TBA (Incentive), Gavin Rodrigues (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), Alessio Zonno (Unlimited)

The machine empire rises! The Zeo Rangers defeated the Machine Empire years ago, but their factories are mysteriously operational once again, building soldiers and weapons for the seemingly unstoppable Turbo Black Ranger! When the Unlimited Team answers a distress call from the legendary Phantom Ranger, Trini and Minh cut their reunion short to bring a death blow to the Machine Empire's operations. Follow along as the Rangers embark on this new mission of creepy industrial espionage with danger around every corner…including an explosive villain you know and love, and the discovery of an ancient warrior who's been corrupted by Turbo Black's power. On Sale December 16 • $4.99 • 24 Pages ($6.99 Foil / $5.99 Cardstock)

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS (2026) #7

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A) Phillip Sevy

Covers: Simona Di Gianfelice (Main), Phillip Sevy (Variant), Miguel Mercado (Megazord Connecting Cardstock Variant), N/A (Trading Card Blank Sketch Variant), Simona Di Gianfelice (Foil Variant), Phillip Sevy (Foil Incentive), Erica D'Urso (Incentive), Simona Di Gianfelice (Incentive), Federico Sorressa (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), TBA (Unlimited)

Trini is Sabertooth Tired of this! In the second half of this monstrous two-parter, the Power Rangers are trapped in their Zord forms! Unable to turn back into humans, the team is left helpless as Rita's latest monster goes on a rampage…the Trauma Dumpster releases its humiliating truth bombs that make you tell your darkest secrets! But Tommy has an idea why the Rangers are stuck in these forms…and even better, how to switch back! Can he reach them in time to defeat Rita and her Trauma Dumpster before everything becomes a tyrannosaurus wreck? On Sale December 30 • $4.99 • 24 Pages ($6.99 Foil / $5.99 Cardstock)

NO ONE ESCAPES THE DIALECTIC #2

(W) Spencer Ackerman (A) Antonio Fuso

Covers: Antonio Fuso (Main), Design (Variant), Antonio Fuso (Incentive), Leandro Fernandez (Incentive)

The world's most dangerous comic book magazine returns! As The Dialectic's rampage against the federal agents of SNO heats up, Agents Mike D'Angelo and Ric Rodriguez are at odds on how to fight back. An old-school creature of deep-state subterfuge, Mike would prefer a softer touch, while Ric is eager to crack some commie skulls and take no prisoners. But in the race to unmask and neutralize this murderous vigilante before his message spreads, who will be caught in the crossfire, and who is actually pulling the trigger? Gear up for the continuation of No One Escapes the Dialectic as it fearlessly holds up a mirror to the modern world in this unapologetic, provocative, and boundary-shattering story for an age of permanent crisis. On Sale December 16 • $4.99 • 32 Pages

NO GODS, NO MASTERS #4

(W) Julio Anta (A) Jacoby Salcedo

Covers: Jacoby Salcedo (Main), Sweeney Boo (Variant), Sweeney Boo (Incentive), Jacoby Salcedo (Unlimited)

The penultimate issue of the New York City kaiju survival epic by the Eisner Award-nominated creative team! In the past, Malik and Jeanie sift through the rubble of a bombed-out shelter at the site of the Third Occurrence–who was buried beneath the rubble? Back in the present-day, Felipe, Malik, and Jeanie remain kidnapped by NYPD auxiliary officers, waiting for an escape opportunity. As their window of time arrives, will they be able to flee in time and make the final ferry before its departure? Witness their final efforts in the battle for survival as the Amikuk continues to wreak havoc across New York City! On Sale December 9 • $4.99 • 32 Pages

GASTRONOMIQUE #4

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A) Helena Masellis

Covers: Helena Masellis (Main), Marianna Ignazzi (Variant), Kris Anka (Bagged NSFW Variant), Chloe Brailsford (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant)

Revenge is a dish best served bloody. Solange's execution leaves Charlotte with Zelie as her sole comfort in their relentless pursuit to capture Tarrare. Their ongoing cycle of blood and lust is finally rewarded when they discover Tarrare's latest refuge: a hospital where doctors have been studying and conducting experiments on him. Can Charlotte and Zelie take advantage of what might be their last chance to avenge Marie-Louise and end the cannibal's reign of terror forever? On Sale December 30 • $4.99 • 32 Pages ($6.99 NSFW)

NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH SOFTCOVER

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Haining

Cover by Becca Carey

A dark mystery unravels when a body is found between two women's homes—and the secrets behind it will change their communities forever. Available for the first time in one volume, this graphic novel from Hugo Award–winning writer Sarah Gailey and artist Haining unearths the secrets a neighborhood has long buried. When Jill Hewett disappears from two neighboring communities, Val and Bianca each set out to find her—only to collide in a buried tunnel system beneath the hill that secretly links their homes. What they uncover there is far more shocking than her disappearance: a body, a hidden chamber, and the revelation that the woman they've been searching for is the same person, living two separate lives on opposite sides of the divide. Thrown together by this bombshell discovery, Val and Bianca are plunged into a mystery that exposes the dark history of their communities and the dangerous forces determined to keep those secrets buried… Experience the gripping series from bestselling, award-winning writer Sarah Gailey (Eat the Rich, Know Your Station) and superstar artist Haining (Gotham City Sirens: Unfit for Orbit, Absolute Flash) in this first-ever complete collection. Collects Neighborhood Watch #1-5. On Sale February 23 • $19.99 • 144 Pages

GIANT DAYS BOOK ONE SOFTCOVER

(W) John Allison (A) Max Sarin, Lissa Treiman

Cover by Max Sarin

Three unlikely friends take on love, loss, and a crazy party or two during their first year at uni in this hilarious and relatable graphic novel 4-book series. Susan, Esther, and Daisy started university three weeks ago and are already bonded for life. Brought together by a shared determination to reinvent themselves, they'll face any obstacle head on as long as they have each other. But with the onslaught of hand-wringing boys, personal experimentation, nu-chauvinism, and, of course, the willful, unwanted intrusion of "academia," they'll be lucky if they can make it to graduation alive. Experience friendships that become family, romance that redefines your very existence, and plenty of midterm meltdowns in John Allison's beloved long-running series, and with all the hilarity (and hysteria) brought to life by artists Lissa Treiman and Max Sarin. College will never be the same! Collects Giant Days #1-14. On Sale February 2 • $18.99 • 352 Pages • 6" x 9"

EVE COMPACT COMICS EDITION SOFTCOVER

(W) Victor LaValle (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong

Cover by Ario Anindito

Decades after the melting of the ice caps, a mysterious girl named Eve awakes in secret and must face a world that's nothing like the virtual reality she was raised in. This Compact Comics edition collects Eve's entire apocalyptic ecological saga in one value-priced volume! What world have we left our children? When the ice caps melted, most of humanity was lost to the hidden disease that was released. The survivors retreat to a virtual reality—that is, until Eve wakes up. Thus begins Eve, a groundbreaking comics series from an award-winning novelist. In order to save her father and accompanied only by her robotic caretaker sheathed in her favorite teddy bear, Eve must embark on a deadly quest across the country. Along the way, she will have to contend not only with the threats of a very real world that await her, but the lies we tell our children in the name of protecting them. And in Eve: Children of the Moon, Eve and Wexler must contend with a group of survivors that do not follow Eve's message. The conflict amongst them is dire… even sowing the potential for civil war. But an A.I. with terrifying origins brings new revelations about the threats they face… not only from Earth, but beyond. Award-winning novelist Victor LaValle (The Changeling, The Ballad of Black Tom, Victor LaValle's Destroyer) and illustrator Jo Mi-Gyeong (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) deliver a powerful dystopian adventure about the price that must be paid to restore life on a dying planet. Collects Eve #1-5 and Eve: Children of the Moon #1-5. On Sale February 23 • $14.99 • 272 Pages • 5.5" x 8.5"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!