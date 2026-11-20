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Boom Studios Official Full February 2027 Solicits: Carvers & The O.Z.

Boom Studios Official Full February 2027 Solicits: The Carvers by Breyden Boyd and Nathan Wells and The O.Z. by David Pepose and Ruben Rojas

Boom! Studios kicks off February 2027 with several high-profile launches, including the darkly humorous new limited series The Carvers #1 by writer Breyden Boyd and artist Nathan Wells, the prestige-format, war-torn Oz reimagining The O.Z. #1 by David Pepose and Ruben Rojas, and the irreverent one-shot Marian Heretic: Book of Joan #1 by Tini Howard and Joe Jaro as well as the Comics Giveaway Day titles and more Hellraiser, Power Rangers, Something Is Killing The Children and My Little Pony, the lasty two sweetly solicited together.

The Carvers #1

(W) Breyden Boyd (A) Nathan Wells

Covers: Main Cover: Nathan Wells, Variant Cover: Stephen Andrade, Glow In The Dark Variant Cover: Nathan Wells, Blank Sketch Variant Cover: N/A, Incentive Cover: Nathan Wells, Incentive Cover: TBA, Incentive Cover: Patrick Horvath, FOC Reveal Variant Cover: TBA

A KILLER FAMILY IS HARD TO FIND. Max has been in the foster system for so long that he's learned not to expect much when meeting potential new parents. Then the Carvers come along, exceeding all of his expectations. But no family is perfect—and Max is about to find out what bloody secret lies behind his new home's charming exterior! After all, the families that slay together, stay together. This darkly humorous new series from writer Breyden Boyd and artist Nathan Wells is a murderous thrill ride not to be missed! The families that slay together, stay together. This darkly humorous new series from writer Breyden Boyd and artist Nathan Wells is a murderous thrill ride not to be missed! 32 pages, $4.99 ($6.99 Glow in the Dark), on sale February 10, 2027.

The O.Z. #1

(W) David Pepose (A) Ruben Rojas

Covers: Main Cover: Jenny Frison, Variant Cover: Chris Mooneyham, Blank Sketch Variant Cover: N/A, Incentive Cover: Maan House, Incentive Cover: Jenny Frison

They say there's no place like home — but for war veteran Dorothy Gale, home is just another place that doesn't exist anymore. The Hurt Locker meets The Wizard of Oz in this actionpacked transformation of a childhood classic into a war story for the ages! Decades ago, when a young girl said farewell to the magical land of Oz… she unwittingly plunged the country into civil war. A generation later, the name of Dorothy Gale lives on in her granddaughter, an Iraq war veteran grappling with PTSD. When a tornado strands her in the place her grandmother once tried to save, will she be able to navigate its turbulent, magical landscape to ultimately bring peace while finding a way back home? Fans of Mad Max: Fury Road, The Old Guard, Fables, or Dan Panosian's The Last Boy and Alice trilogy will resonate with this series from Ringo Award-nominated writer David Pepose (Spencer & Locke, Scout's Honor) and superstar artist Ruben Rojas (Proton) that explores the echoes of post-traumatic stress disorder, the impossible decisions of war, and the true cost of violence somewhere over the rainbow. Now presented in a 56-page, perfect bound prestige format for the very first time! 56 pages, $7.99, on sale February 3, 2027.

Marian Heretic: Book of Joan #1

(W) Tini Howard (A) Joe Jaro

Covers: Main Cover: Joe Jaro, Variant Cover: Evgenia Vereli, Incentive Cover: Chloe Brailsford, FOC Reveal Variant Cover: TBA

SISTER MARIAN IS BACK! Our favorite warrior nun has returned for a bold, new, irreverent one-shot, featuring dynamic duo Tini Howard and Joe Jaro's signature storytelling of rebellion, sexuality, and the hard truth that sometimes in order to follow your faith, you have to sin a little. With Sister Marian sidelined by a magical affliction, Ravenna must lead Sister Joan back into the City of Vespers to confront a new order of nuns wielding their own brand of witchcraft to keep Marian and her fellow Sisters out of the City. Disguised as new members of the convent, Ravenna and Joan must uncover the nature of the witches' magic—and the harm it's inflicting upon their Holy Mother before things get too far out of hand. 48 pages, $7.99, on sale February 3, 2027.

Hellraiser: Hellbound Hearts #2

Created by Clive Barker (W) Mike Costa (A) Jan Bazaldua

Covers: Main Cover: Martin Simpson, Variant Cover: Jan Bazaldua, Incentive Cover: Jan Bazaldua, Incentive Cover: TBA, Incentive Cover: Gavin Rodrigues, Incentive Cover: Sveta Shubina, FOC Reveal Variant Cover: TBA

One of the Puzzle Boxes has been opened, and Pinhead has emerged with the Cenobite Chatterer at his side! Horror guru Mike Costa (TV's Lucifer) and artist Jan Bazaldua (Loki) continue their new direction in Clive Barker's gripping Hellraiser mythos with a shocking end that fans won't want to miss! With their leader and mentor tortured to death, Sara and her friends need to know who's coming for them… and must confront the Hell Priest himself to find out. But one of their group members is harboring a dark secret even Pinhead himself doesn't know about, and it will likely be the death of all of them. 24 pages, $4.99, on sale February 17, 2027.

Hellraiser: Resurrections Vol. 0 Softcover

Created by Clive Barker (W) Sarah Gailey, Mike Costa, Zac Thompson, Tini Howard, Nero Villagallos O'Reilly (A) Alessio Avallone, Paco Camallonga, Gavin Mitchell, Jenna Cha, Francesca Ciregia

Covers: Cover: Martin Simpson

Each iconic Hellraiser Cenobite—Pinhead, Chatterer, Deep Throat, and Butterball—is given new life in this standalone comic collection featuring five brand-new stories set in the twisted world of New York Times bestselling author Clive Barker. No one truly dies in Hell. The Order of the Gash may have been brought low by young Kirsty Cotton, but they were not defeated. Enter a modern era of the Lament Configuration. In one story, a cold-hearted murderer attempts to bargain his way into the power of Hell. In another, Chatterer punishes the worst of man's cravenness. Butterball is built once more, this time by the hands of Julia. In rebirth, Deep Throat finds a new identity—and new companions. And Pinhead rises through the ranks of Hell and builds an Order worthy of his command. By the end of their stories, the landscape of Leviathan will be forever changed. This volume collects five standalone comics by acclaimed writers Sarah Gailey (Spread Me, Eat the Rich), Mike Costa (G.I. Joe, Lucifer), Tini Howard (Harley Quinn, Marian Heretic), Zac Thompson (Cemetery Kids Don't Die, Marvellous X-Men) and Nero Villagallos O'Reilly (Ultraviolents), collaborating with some of the best horror artists in the business, Alessio Avallone (BRZRKR: Light Draws Breath), Paco Camallonga, Jenna Cha (Black Stars Above), Gavin Mitchell (Young Men in Love), and Francesca Ciregia (Creepshow). Balancing Hellraiser lore with contemporary horrors, these stories are perfect for longtime fans of Hellraiser and new readers looking for their next bloodcurdling adventure. Collects Hellraiser: Resurrections – New Wounds #1, Hellraiser: Resurrections – The Onanistic Ritual #1, Hellraiser: Resurrections – The Deep Gospel #1, Hellraiser: Resurrections – Hell's Council #1, and Hellraiser: Resurrections – The Return of the Priest #1. 144 pages, $19.99, on sale April 27, 2027.

Hello Darkness #30

(W) Alejandro Arbona, Garret Wareing, Matthew Weise, Julio Anta, Robert Hack (A) Devaki Neogi, Piotr Kowalski, Robert Hack

Covers: Main Cover: Rebeca Puebla, Variant Cover: Jenny Frison, Variant Cover: Stephen Andrade, Incentive Cover: Rebeca Puebla, FOC Reveal Variant Cover: TBA

Haunted house tulpas, cursed scuba diving spots, and a future tradwife's debaucherous marriage unravels into a mystery murder, as the newest Hello Darkness goes straight for the heart. Actor Garret Wareing (The Long Walk, The Conjuring: First Communion) makes his comic debut, backed by fanfavorite artist Piotr Kowalski, with a cautionary tale that scuba instructors tell on why you should never dive alone in "Skin Diver." In "Bliss" by Matthew Weise, the devoted wife of a deep-space colonist uncovers a creeping dread that sets her on the path of madness and murder. And don't miss Alejandro Arbona and Devaki Neogi's "The Haunting Without Pt. II" as Paranormal Investigator Victoria Hammond enters the supercharged haunted house to encounter the one ghost she never wanted to see again… 48 pages, $5.99, on sale February 24, 2027.

Hello Darkness CGD 2027 (Bundle of 20)

(W) Tate Brombal, Tyler Crook, Lauren Knight, Derick Jones, Robert Hack (A) Piotr Kowalski, Tyler Crook, Lauren Knight, Derick Jones, Robert Hack

Covers: Cover: Jenny Frison

This Comic Giveaway Day issue of Hello Darkness comes at the price of your sanity! Award-winning cartoonist Tyler Crook brings forth a tale of insatiable hunger in "The Pothole"! Drink in some deep darkness, and disturbing wisdom from horror stalward Jenna Cha in "You Can't Make a Silk Purse from a Sow's Ear." A family man descends into madness in "Imposter Syndrome" from fan-favorite writer Tate Brombal and artist Piotr Kowalski! Finally, a plastic surgeon thinks he's found a grisly solution to his loneliness in "Minimal Scarring" from Derick Jones! 32 pages, $4.50, on sale April 14, 2027.

Something Is Killing the Children: Masks of Slaughter CGD 2027 (Bundle of 20)

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Werther Dell'Edera

Covers: Cover: Werther Dell'Edera

EVERY MASK HAS A STORY. This is one Comics Giveaway Day offering that longtime SIKTC fans won't want to miss! The Order of St. George is steeped in ritual, with none more important than the trials a young hunter must face to determine the color of mask they will wear. In the lead-up to the long-awaited new series SIKTC: Silver, take a deep dive into the lore of the monsterhunting organization that Erica Slaughter once belonged to–and the hunters that may now be hot on her trail… 32 pages, $4.50, on sale April 14, 2027.

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (2026) #4

(W) Seanan McGuire (A) Amy Mebberson

Covers: Main Cover: Amy Mebberson, Variant Cover: Andy Price, Connecting Variant Cover: Nicoletta Baldari, Incentive Cover: Amy Mebberson, Incentive Cover: Andy Price, FOC Reveal Variant Cover: TBA

Can friendships heal? The conclusion of The Book of Friendship arc is here! Posey Pen, the missing pony who was trapped inside a magical book, has returned! But can she and Merry Weather mend their friendship after so many years apart? It's the Mane Six to the rescue as they learn how to be supportive friends to two ponies who have had their differences and are trying to make up. By bestselling author Seanan McGuire and My Little Pony artist Amy Mebberson, don't miss the end of the first My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic comic story! 24 pages, $4.99 ($5.99 Connecting Variant), on sale February 24, 2027.

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic CGD 2027 (Bundle of 20)

(W) Seanan McGuire (A) Amy Mebberson

Covers: Cover: Katie Cook

A special reprinting of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #1 for all My Little Pony fans old and new! Come along for the ride as award-winning author Seanan McGuire and beloved My Little Pony artist Amy Mebberson bring fans new stories from Equestria! When a Pinkie Pie prank turns into a birthday cake disaster, one of Twilight Sparkle's beloved books is ruined. The Mane Six set out on a quest to find a new copy of the book that Twilight Sparkle believes might hold the key to learning how to fix broken friendships. This is a reprint of issue #1 of the all-new BOOM! My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series. Created with fans old and young alike in mind, this gives readers an opportunity to return to the land of Equestria with a whole series of never-before-seen adventures for Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, Rainbow Dash, Applejack, and Rarity! Plus, we have a special variant cover for this printing by My Little Pony superstar Katie Cook to commemorate the occasion! 32 pages, $4.50, on sale April 14, 2027.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (2026) #9

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A) Phillip Sevy

Covers: Main Cover: Hendry Prasetya, Variant Cover: Phillip Sevy, Megazord Connecting Cardstock Variant Cover: Miguel Mercado, Trading Card Blank Sketch Variant Cover: N/A, Foil Variant Cover: Hendry Prasetya, Foil Incentive Cover: Phillip Sevy, Incentive Cover: Hendry Prasetya, Incentive Cover: TBA, FOC Reveal Variant Cover: TBA

Green with… longing? If you've been wondering what took Tommy away from his friends for four issues, all your questions are answered here as he takes on the adventure of multiple lifetimes! Tommy has had enough of Rita trying to get into his head. As far as he's concerned, if he's seen one Rita, he's seen them all—making this alternate timeline Rita (Rabiosa) no different than the rest. And this time he's not falling for any of her usual tricks! Join Tommy on a mystical quest as he battles the temptation of the promise to give him anything that he could ever dream of… something that his teenage self might have struggled with more, but is now encountering from a place of maturity and self-assurance. Will he see it to the end and make a break from Rita's hold forever? 24 pages, $4.99 ($6.99 Foil, $5.99 Cardstock), on sale February 24, 2027.

Power Rangers Unlimited #8

(W) Joey Esposito & Kenny Porter (A) Federico Sorressa

Covers: Main Cover: Federico Sorressa, Variant Cover: Eleonora Carlini, Every Ranger Ever Connecting Cardstock Variant Cover: Alessio Zonno, Foil Variant Cover: Federico Sorressa, Foil Incentive Cover: Eleonora Carlini, Incentive Cover: TBA, Incentive Cover: Federico Sorressa, FOC Reveal Variant Cover: TBA

TURBO BLACK, UNMASKED! When Carter Grayson (Lightspeed Red Ranger) receives an eerie message, Unlimited Rangers Carter and Rose Ortiz (Overdrive Pink Ranger) find themselves launched into an astral adventure like no other. Aboard the creepy, seemingly haunted Astro Megaship, and joined by Damon Henderson (Lost Galaxy Green), they stumble into a deep-space horror trap that is more than any of them bargained for! Trini (Striking Tiger Unlimited Ranger) joins the fray to help her imperiled companions, only to meet up with the Unlimited Team's nemesis: Turbo Black. But who is behind the mask? And what does he want with Trini? 24 pages, $4.99 ($6.99 Foil, $5.99 Cardstock), on sale February 17, 2027.

Power Rangers Unlimited: Always a Ranger Vol. 1 Softcover

(W) Joey Esposito & Kenny Porter (A) Alessio Zonno & Federico Sorressa

Covers: Cover: Alessio Zonno

Every. Ranger. Ever. Power Rangers Unlimited summons fan-favorite Power Rangers from across space and time to battle a growing darkness in the galaxy—collected for the first time in this first installment of the action-packed comic series! Guided by the mysterious Operator, the Striking Tiger Unlimited Ranger runs a special program, calling upon Power Rangers from past and present, across multiple timelines. Choosing Rangers based on their abilities, Striking Tiger forms elite Power Rangers squads to take on villains, battle monsters, and solve cosmic mysteries. But there's a sinister pattern to the evil they're battling, and a new, terrifying enemy soon emerges… In this all-new Power Rangers comic series, fans will see their favorite Power Rangers from every era of the 30-year run of the Power Rangers TV show as they've never seen them before. From new, surprise roles for fan-favorite characters to dazzling action sequences featuring lesser-known Power Rangers, there is something for every fan, no matter what era of Power Rangers they watched. Written by Power Rangers superfans Kenny Porter (Superman: Father of Tomorrow, The New Space Age) and Joey Esposito (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Zord Quest, The Pedestrian) and drawn by the expressive and dynamic Alessio Zonno (I Heart Skull-Crusher!, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Federico Sorressa (Power Rangers Prime, Green Hornet/Miss Fury), this all-star lineup of talent is bringing their "A" game with a series of Power Rangers tales that span the entire galaxy and every era of Power Rangers. Collects Power Rangers: Unlimited #1-4. 122 pages, $18.99, on sale April 20, 2027.

Gastronomique #5

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A) Helena Masellis

Covers: Main Cover: Helena Masellis, Variant Cover: Luana Vecchio, Bagged NSFW Variant Cover: Skylar Patridge, Incentive Cover: Helena Masellis

Vengeance is a dish served cold, but this finale from acclaimed writer Marguerite Bennett is oh-so red-hot! It's been three years since Zelie and Charlotte's highpassioned pursuit of Tarrare, and the trail has gone cold. Now alone in her self-exile among the meadows between Paris and Versailles, she struggles with the torment of having lost her beloved companions and the irreconcilable thread tying her to Tarrare. Transformed by her rage and fueled by vengeance, there's nothing that will stop her from finding the killer for one last definitive showdown. What metamorphosis and sordid pleasures await in their final encounter? Marguerite Bennett's groundbreaking erotic body horror tale comes to a shocking conclusion! FINAL ISSUE. 32 pages, $4.99, on sale February 17, 2027.

No One Escapes the Dialectic #4

(W) Spencer Ackerman (A) Antonio Fuso

Covers: Main Cover: Antonio Fuso, Variant Cover: Design, Incentive Cover: Antonio Fuso

The line between ally and enemy disappears in this thrilling, new installment! The Dialectic sets their sights on the former Director of SNO, the very agency that is descending on the streets in an effort to flush the vigilante out once and for all! As the violence spills out from the shadows and into the light of day, SNO Agent Mike D'Angelo becomes a target of his own agency. The far-right radicals of the elite Gladio Unit are keen to use the chaos of the Dialetic as a smokescreen to eliminate any obstacles in their path, and time is of the essence… 32 pages, $4.99, on sale February 24, 2027.

Stuff of Nightmares: The Hiss of Death Softcover

(W) R.L. Stine (A) Matthew Dunn, Andrea Mutti

Covers: Cover: Francesco Francavilla

A new comic collection from the master of horror, R.L. Stine (Goosebumps, Fear Street), featuring two spinetingling standalone tales for adults. Return to a ghoulish landscape in this third installment of all-new horrors in the Stuff of Nightmares series, with two deliciously creepy stories sure to make your hair stand on end. In "The Cat in the Coffin," Harvey betrays his late mother's wish, to care for her three felines and bury her with Lucy, an antique stuffed cat. Stealing Lucy and caging the cats, Harvey faces the consequences of his greed in the form of a curse that fits his crime. And in "The Hoodie," an unremarkable piece of clothing holds remarkable—and deadly—powers. When Zeff's date with Ivy goes sideways, he steals her sweatshirt as he leaves her apartment. But when he puts it on, he's transformed into a ghastly monster. Will he survive the night? From the mind of horror legend R.L. Stine (Goosebumps, Fear Street) and art by Matthew Dunn (Hello Darkness, Stuff of Nightmares) and Andrea Mutti (The Executor, DNAction) comes chilling tales full of grown-up scares to read on a dark and stormy night—if you dare. Collects Stuff of Nightmares: The Cat in the Coffin #1 and Stuff of Nightmares: The Hoodie #1. 96 pages, $16.99, on sale April 27, 2027.

Jem and the Holograms Book Two Softcover

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sophie Campbell, Jen Bartel & Meredith McClaren

Covers: Cover: Sophie Campbell

Jem and the Holograms take the stage for an encore in this YA modern reimagining of the beloved animated series. Perfect for fans of Josie and the Pussycats and K-Pop Demon Hunters. Lights, camera…malfunction? Something is up with Synergy as Jem and the Holograms head out on their first tour. To make matters worse, a mysterious individual with the alias SILICA appears to be after them. Meanwhile, the lead singer of The Misfits might no longer fit in with the group. And a new European music sensation called The Stingers makes a splash on the scene, but will they upstage Jem? The show must go in in this exciting second volume in the four-book young adult graphic novel series! Collects Jem and the Holograms #11-23. 304 pages, $14.99, 6" x 9", on sale April 6, 2027.

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