Boom Wins The License To Publish Magic: The Gathering Comics

Of late IDW, has published hundreds of Magic: The Gathering comic books, as part of their ongoing license with Hasbro, that also sees them publish Transformers, My Little Pony and GI Joe. But in September 2019, something bad went down and the announced Magic The Gathering: Chandra: The Trials Of Alara series by James Asmus and Eric Koda, was suddenly cancelled. And that, it seemed, was that for Magic: The Gathering comic books. Whatever the politics were, there seems to have been demand – something that the likes of Die was happy to pick up.

Now in April 2021, the comic book license to Magic: The Gathering has been taken by IDW's biggest competitor, Boom Studios, beginning with a comic book series, Magic #1 . It will be written by Jed MacKay (currently piecing together the Marvel Universe into a massive heist storyline), drawn by Ig Guara, coloured by Arianna Consonni and lettered by Ed Dukeshire. IGN got the PR-planted scoop.

The series opens in the realm of Ravnica, whose planet-sized city is rocked by assassination attempts against three Guildmasters, Ral Zarek, Vraska, and Kaya. The trio will be forced to put aside their differences and travel to the plane of Zendikar to hunt the assassins. Boom is teasing a climactic showdown with a major Magic: The Gathering character.

Magic #1 will release in April 2021. The issue features cover art by Matteo Scalera with variant covers by Guara, InHyuk Lee and Junggeun Yoon.

The first issue also features a series of Hidden Planeswalker variant covers by artists Miguel Mercado, Taj Tenfold , and Magdalena Pagowska, each spotlighting a different iconic Magic character.

Additionally, Boom will offer a "Magic pack" collector bundle that includes the main cover, an exclusive variant by Mirka Andolfo. one of the Hidden Planeswalker covers and a blank sketch cover.