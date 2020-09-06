Boys, Boys, Boys – The Daily LITG, 6th September 2020

The Daily Lying In The Gutters, 6th September 2020

A look at The Boys season 2 (Image: Amazon Prime)

The Boys, The Boys and The Boys – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. The Boys Season 2 Drops Early in Response to Vought Takeover Attempt
  2. The Boys: Eric Kripke Just Tied Rick and Morty for Best Response Ever
  3. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Brett Dalton Reveals Why No Ward in Finale
  4. How To Get Sinnoh Stones & Upgrades For Porygon Community Day
  5. Warner Bros. Issues a Statement Concerning Justice League Allegations
  6. Tony Khan Says AEW Has No Plans to Work with Anyone Else from NWA
  7. Square Enix Reveals Details For Marvel's Avengers 1.05 Update
  8. Titans Costume Designer Posts Rare Pic of Season 1 Finale Batman
  9. Renee Young on Post-WWE Career: "AEW Confirmed!"
  10. Five Missing Titles From The Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary

ICYMI: five more you may prefer that are not The Boys.

Connecting covers and movie speculation.

  1. Making History: Black People Headline 2 Top 5 Comics Publishers
  2. Alan Moore's Cinema Purgatorio, All 18 Issues For $40, FOCing Now
  3. Seasons Of Terror Brings Stephen King and Ray Bradbury Comics
  4. Bombshell Comics of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Closes After 20 Years
  5. Rosalind Morehead, Sales Manager, Direct Market, Out At IDW

Buying a comic shop, one year ago.

 

Our first look at Captain Marvel, two years ago.

This is what you were reading on Bleeding Cool, two years ago.

  1. 10 Photos From 'Captain Marvel': Skrull, Mar-Vell, and Ronan
  2. Giving the Finger to Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's The Green Lantern – He's Already Started Year Two
  3. ComiXology Glitch – All Of Today's Marvel Comics Are Free
  4. Three More DC Hero Deaths Being Teased in Justice League #7 (Spoilers) 
  5. Justice League #7 Gets Another Surprise Visitor

What's happening today

Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Sergio Aragonés, creator of Groo The Wanderer.
  • Mike Zeck, artist on Secret Wars, Punisher, Captain America, co-creator of Damned.
  • Brian Clopper, creator of The Heebie-Jeebies, Monster Pals, Norton The Vampire, Graham The Gargoyle, Space Babies and Cartoonists in the Classroom.
  • Simon Sanchez of Trauma Comics.
  • Kyle Overkill, host of Pages and Panels
  • Marcus King of Mad Ox Games & Comics, London, Kentucky.

