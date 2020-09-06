Boys, Boys, Boys – The Daily LITG, 6th September 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's The Boys… actually, it's mostly The Boys. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The Boys, The Boys and The Boys – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- The Boys Season 2 Drops Early in Response to Vought Takeover Attempt
- The Boys: Eric Kripke Just Tied Rick and Morty for Best Response Ever
- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Brett Dalton Reveals Why No Ward in Finale
- How To Get Sinnoh Stones & Upgrades For Porygon Community Day
- Warner Bros. Issues a Statement Concerning Justice League Allegations
- Tony Khan Says AEW Has No Plans to Work with Anyone Else from NWA
- Square Enix Reveals Details For Marvel's Avengers 1.05 Update
- Titans Costume Designer Posts Rare Pic of Season 1 Finale Batman
- Renee Young on Post-WWE Career: "AEW Confirmed!"
- Five Missing Titles From The Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary
ICYMI: five more you may prefer that are not The Boys.
Connecting covers and movie speculation.
- Making History: Black People Headline 2 Top 5 Comics Publishers
- Alan Moore's Cinema Purgatorio, All 18 Issues For $40, FOCing Now
- Seasons Of Terror Brings Stephen King and Ray Bradbury Comics
- Bombshell Comics of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Closes After 20 Years
- Rosalind Morehead, Sales Manager, Direct Market, Out At IDW
Buying a comic shop, one year ago.
- DCeased Gives Us a Glimpse of What Doctor Who Vs John Constantine Would Look Like
- Buy the Entire Contents of a British Comic Shop For $3,657.90
- Today, There's Another Unauthorised Sequel to Watchmen Out, as Well as Doomsday Clock #11…
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1980s Figures Return with Gamestop
- Exclusive Batman #78 Preview Shows How Much Catwoman Really Loves Batman
- Marvel Comics' "Incoming" Will Have a Murder Mystery For Boxing Day
- Terrific Production LLC Announces Youngblood Unchained #1, Opens Up About Comico
- My Hero Academia Ladies Are in the Spotlight with Bellfine Statues
- DC Comics is About to Give Us a Black Batman
- New Acetate Covers For Red Hood: Outlaw #40 as Superman #17 Drops Year Of The Villain
- EXCLUSIVE: Donny Cates and Megan Hutchison to Marry at Lucca in Wedding of the Century
- "The Good Place" Season 4 Preview: Fashion Eleanor, New Janet & More
- DC's Legion Skin Colour Changes Between Original and Reprinted Supergirl #33, Out Today
- Rob Liefeld Reveals Why Image United is Really, Truly Dead
- On Keeping Alfred Pennyworth Dead at DC Comics
- Will the First-Ever Buffy & Angel Event Comic "Hellmouth" Sell Out Before It Hits Stores?
- Marvel Comics New York Comic-Con 2019 Exclusive Variant Covers
- Is This Why Legion Of Super-Heroes: Millennium Feels Like House Of X #2? (Spoilers)
- #SquadGoalsDC: Tom Taylor Teases New Project at DC Comics… Could It Be Suicide Squad?
- How Doomsday Clock #11, Justice League #31, Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium #1 and Supergirl #33 Tie In – Even If They're Not Meant To (Spoilers)
- "Doctor Who": Billie Piper Returns in "Rose Tyler: The Dimension Cannon"
- LATE: Shazam! #8 Now Nineteen Weeks Late, Slips to the End of November
- What Do Those Major X-Men Deaths in Today's House Of X #4 Say About What's Going On? (Spoilers)
- When J Scott Campbell Revisited *That* Mary Jane Cover For Marvel Comics #1000
- The Future Of Spawn After #300 (Spoilers)
Our first look at Captain Marvel, two years ago.
This is what you were reading on Bleeding Cool, two years ago.
- 10 Photos From 'Captain Marvel': Skrull, Mar-Vell, and Ronan
- Giving the Finger to Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's The Green Lantern – He's Already Started Year Two
- ComiXology Glitch – All Of Today's Marvel Comics Are Free
- Three More DC Hero Deaths Being Teased in Justice League #7 (Spoilers)
- Justice League #7 Gets Another Surprise Visitor
What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- Crunchyroll Expo Online
- Dragon Con Online
- Race and Gender in Comics, Dragon Con, 8.30-9.30 EDT
- Being a Comics Retailer in 2020, Dragon Con, 10-11am EDT
- Hey Kids Comics! w/ Robert Pope and Andy Runton, Dragon Con, 1-2pm EDT
- Spider-Man w/ Peter David and Paul Jenkins, Dragon Con, 2.30-3.30pm EDT
- 80 Years of Catwoman and Joker! Dragon Con, 5.30-6.30pm EDT
- Reto Cómic 24 Horas, Festival Independiente de Cómic Colombiano – FICCO
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Sergio Aragonés, creator of Groo The Wanderer.
- Mike Zeck, artist on Secret Wars, Punisher, Captain America, co-creator of Damned.
- Brian Clopper, creator of The Heebie-Jeebies, Monster Pals, Norton The Vampire, Graham The Gargoyle, Space Babies and Cartoonists in the Classroom.
- Simon Sanchez of Trauma Comics.
- Kyle Overkill, host of Pages and Panels
- Marcus King of Mad Ox Games & Comics, London, Kentucky.
