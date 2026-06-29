Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Brexit, Bunny Vs Monkey, EU, Jamie Smart, phoenix

Brexit: Phoenix Weekly Cancels All EU Subscriptions, Including Ireland

Phoenix Weekly cancels all European Union subscriptions, including Ireland, thanks to Brexit

Article Summary Phoenix Weekly will end all EU subscriptions, including Ireland, after issue 759 because of new EU customs charges from 1 July 2026.

The Phoenix says a new €3 fee on low-value goods from outside the EU makes its weekly comic subscription model unworkable.

Refunds for remaining Phoenix Weekly subscription issues will be issued by 17 July, with final deliveries ending on 18 July.

The Brexit fallout could also raise questions for UK comics exports, including whether 2000 AD may need new EU distribution options.

Phoenix Comics Weekly is one of the best things to happen to the British comics industry in decades. Published by DFC and originally distributed in WH Smiths, and now in comic shops and subscription services, it is a weekly anthology in the British tradition, but without advertising, gender-balanced, and with high production values. It has led to a boom in British kids' graphic novels, with serialised works ranging from slapstick comedy to action-adventure, and has seen the likes of Jamie Smart's Bunny Vs Monkey go up against US invaders such as Dogman. It recently outsold the longest-running British comic book, Beano, through subscriptions alone and has also proved popular across Europe, with subscriptions to Phoenix Comics Weekly reaching across the continent. Until now. Because new rules intended to target the likes of Chinese dropshipping firms, disrupting the market in Europe and evading legislation, have also hit Phoenix Comics Weekly. Who have this week written to subscribers, saying;

"Due to a new EU customs charge being introduced from 1 July 2026, we're no longer able to send The Phoenix subscriptions to customers based in the EU… a new €3 customs charge per item will be added to orders valued at €150 or less when you buy online from outside the EU, including England, Scotland and Wales. This charge applies to goods based outside the EU at the time the order is placed." "Unfortunately, this means we can no longer continue supplying weekly comic subscriptions to EU addresses. We wanted to give you as much notice as possible, so you and your Phoenixer know what to expect. We'll continue sending comics until issue 759, dated 18 July. After this, we'll no longer be able to send The Phoenix to customers residing in, or purchasing from, the EU. If your subscription is due to continue beyond that issue, we'll refund the remaining issues on your subscription to your account by 17 July, and issue 759 will be your final comic. We're genuinely sorry. We know how much it means to have The Phoenix arrive through the door each week, and we really wish we were able to continue sending it to you." "We've loved having you as part of The Phoenix. And while we can't keep sending the weekly comic, there are still ways to stay connected: you can join in with The Phoenix Comic Club, take part in our online events, and look out for Phoenix Comic Books in your local bookshop. Thank you so much for being part of The Phoenix. We'll really miss sending the comic to you."

Another Brexit bonus, and yes, that means Ireland as well. It means that if you live on one side of the town of Paitego/Pettigo, you can subscribe to Phoenix, but if you go over the bridge, you can't. I was talking to Diamond UK, who may be stepping up distribution across the European Union and may be able to help with greater distribution to bookstores, newsagents and comic stores. Will this affect Rebellion Publishing and subscriptions to 2000AD and Judge Dredd Megazine? Maybe. Rebellion has started publishing runs in Canada to increase distribution into US comic book stores. Might they be able to do similar for the EU? They just debuted the amazing new Rogue Trooper film in France. Could they have had some conversations with folk while they were there?

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