Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: kickstarter, michael turner

Bring On The Bad Guys & Gals: The DC Art Of Michael Turner Kickstarter

Bring On The Bad Guys And Gals in The DC Art Of Michael Turner, now on Kickstarter, from Clover Press

Article Summary The DC Art Of Michael Turner hits Kickstarter with a 200-page deluxe hardcover collecting his iconic DC covers and art.

Clover Press and Aspen Comics promise the definitive Michael Turner DC art book, spanning Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more.

Kickstarter extras for The DC Art Of Michael Turner include an ashcan, exclusive slipcase, dust jacket and DC portfolio sets.

The collection features Geoff Johns, Jeph Loeb, Brad Meltzer and Dan DiDio, celebrating Michael Turner’s lasting DC legacy.

Clover Press and Aspen Comics are to publish what they call a definitive collection of the late Michael Turner's DC Comics artwork, in a 200-page 9" x 12" hardcover edition, including his cover work on Batman, Superman, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, the Justice League, and more, and using Kickstarter to crowdfund the book. And Bleeding Cool has got a look at the mini-set of Villains from the project, which is launching on Kickstarter today.

There you go. In addition to the hardcover, this campaign will include The DC Art of Michael Turner Ashcan, a "sketchbook" edition featuring a sampling of black-and-white artwork from the collection, a Kickstarter-exclusive slipcase and dust jacket, and multiple DC Portfolio sets with Michael Turner's takes on Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman, and The Flash. The book also features an introduction by Ghost Machine editor-in-chief, former DC Chief Creative Officer and executive producer on Ekos, Geoff Johns, as well as thoughts from friends and collaborators Jeph Loeb, Brad Meltzer, and Dan DiDio.

'We are so thrilled to be collaborating with the incredible team at Clover Press again to bring everyone the upcoming artbook, DC Art Of Michael Turner!" said Frank Mastromauro, Aspen Comics President. "This Deluxe Edition Hardcover will be the most comprehensive collection of Michael's DC artwork we have ever put together, ranging from his most popular covers and illustrations to some rarely seen and produced art. After months of preparing and assembling this hardcover, we are extremely excited and honored to bring this book to the fans and keep Michael Turner's legacy alive and thriving!' "Mike's work really energized the DCU when he was creating covers and interior work at DC. It really made the projects he chose something extra special and inspired his peers to take things to the next level," said Hank Kanalz, Clover Press Publisher. "Bringing so much of his work together in one book is definitely something extra special."

In 1994, Michael Turner began working for Top Cow Productions, co-creating Witchblade, before debuting his creator-owned series Fathom in 1998, which was the best-selling comic book in the direct market that year. In 2002, Michael left Top Cow Productions to start Aspen and created the comic Soulfire while continuing on Fathom. He would then draw Superman/Batman at DC, and would work across the DC line. Michael Turner died in 2008, at the age of 37, from complications from treatment for bone cancer. The DC Art Of… series debuted in 2025 with The DC Art of Jorge Jimenez, followed by The DC Art of Bruno Redondo and The Nightwing Covers in 2026. More books in The DC Art Of… series will be announced in the coming months.

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