Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Airwallex, marvel unlimited, tax, vat, Webtoon

British Marvel Webtoon Customers Overcharged, VAT Tax Refunds Issued

British Marvel Comics Webtoon Customers were overcharged by 20%, now VAT Tax Refunds are being issued

Article Summary British Marvel Webtoon customers were overcharged by 20% VAT on the Founders Offer for the new digital comics app.

Airwallex confirmed the indirect tax error and said affected Marvel Webtoon subscribers will be refunded automatically.

UK VAT should not have been added to digital comics subscriptions, prompting refunds for British Marvel Webtoon buyers.

Marvel and Airwallex say no action is needed, with VAT refunds due by November 20 and banks possibly taking longer.

This is a story I have been pursuing for some time, as a victim myself. Marvel Comics has begun refunding the overcharged indirect tax on purchases of its Founders Offer for the new Marvel Webtoon digital reading app, which launches next week. Airwallex, handling the payments, has emailed affected customers to explain the error and confirm that the difference is being returned to the original payment method, saying, "We recently noticed that indirect tax was overcharged on your Marvel Comics Founders Offer purchase, due to an error. We're sorry for the error, and we're refunding the difference to your original payment method."

British subscribers were charged a 20% sales tax, known as Value Added Tax, to subscribe to the soon-to-be-launched Marvel Webtoon app. VAT is raised by the UK Government on such sales, but print media, including digital comics, is meant to be exempt from VAT. I, and many others, were charged that on the new Marvel digital subscription.

I made enquiries in a professional reporting fashion a month ago, but it seemed that no one had mentioned it or realised the additional fee. I was told I would be getting a response, just as soon as they'd found one. This went back and forth for some time, but this week I was sent an official refund note before Webtoon got back to me to confirm that everyone affected would be getting it, though it might just take some time to roll out. Is this the refund that Bleeding Cool won for everyone? Possibly.

Customers have been told they do not need to take any action. Refunds are expected to be completed by the 20th of November, though banks may take a few extra days to show the amount. The Founders Offer price itself and any related subscription remain unaffected. The message, sent jointly under the Airwallex and Marvel Comics team names, directs questions to support@airwallex.com and asks customers to include their order ID. It closes with a standard apology for the error and any confusion caused.

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