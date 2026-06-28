Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: alfred pennyworth, Dustin Nguyen, jorge jimenez, matt fraction, Verity Pennyworth

Bruce Wayne's New Butler Named As A Pennyworth For Batman #12

Bruce Wayne's new butler is named as a Pennyworth for Batman #12 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

The upcoming Batman #12 promises to introduce a young woman who seems to be playing a role concurrent with that of the late Alfred Pennyworth to Bruce Wayne. Previously, Jorge Jimenez posted "B A T M A N #12 Friends! A brilliant new ally has arrived in the Bat-family, just in time! and that's all I can say… #pennyworth #batman #mattfraction". And here was his cover and that of Dustin Nguyen.

Alfred Pennyworth died years ago at the hands of Bane to torture Damian Wayne, something The Joker thought was a waste. The writer, Tom King, intended it as a fake-out, but DC publisher Dan DiDio thought the reaction was so strong that it became the status quo. Recently, in the new Batman series by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, Bruce Wayne has been talking and arguing with the dead Alfred Pennyworth in his head, depicted as a ghostly figure on the page. But now? A new butler to Bruce Wayne and Batman? A young woman with long blonde hair and a taste in suits? The solicits said, "The late Alfred Pennyworth provides a gift from beyond the grave with the arrival of a brilliant new ally to the Bat-Family at a time when it needs one most."

We wondered if this could be Alfred's niece, Daphne Pennyworth, created by Frank Robbins and Irv Novick. Or Julia Remarque, his estranged daughter, created by Gerry Conway and Don Newton, was reinvented for the New 52 as special agent Julia Pennyworth by Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV and the aforementioned Dustin Nguyen. Or Barbara Wilson, his niece from the Batman and Robin movie, played by Alicia Silverstone as Batgirl. But we also said, "Maybe this is someone entirely new, also even taking an entirely different role…"

And DC Comics has listed a new FOC cover for Batman #12, featuring designs for the character by Jorge Jimenez, naming her Verity Pennyworth.

BATMAN #12 CVR G JORGE JIMENEZ VERITY PENNYWORTH DESIGN CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

SIX ASSASSINS. ONE CITY. COUNTLESS WAYS TO DIE! Six of the world's deadliest killers have descended on Gotham City at once–but who hired them, and who's the target? Surely, it can't be the Batman… As the Caped Crusader races to uncover who set this deadly plan in motion, the late Alfred Pennyworth provides a gift from beyond the grave with the arrival of a brilliant new ally to the Bat-Family at a time when it needs one most. $5.99 8/5/2026

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