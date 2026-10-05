Posted in: Comics | Tagged: angel, buffy, firefly

Buffy And Angel Will Now Relaunch In March 2027, Firefly In April

The new Buffy and Angel series will now launch in March 2027 from Dynamite Entertainment, as well as Firefly in April

Article Summary Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1 and Angel #1 relaunch from Dynamite in March 2027, with linked stories by Kelly Thompson.

The new Buffy and Angel comics were delayed so Dynamite could expand both debut issues with more story pages at $4.99.

Dynamite says Buffy #1 and Angel #1 together launch a Buffyverse-changing event, with a major new villain teased.

Firefly by Mark Russell and Lorenzo Re now launches in April 2027, timed to follow the Buffy and Angel comic debut.

With New York Comic Con just days away, Dynamite Entertainment is rolling out a series of announcements. The first is a long-awaited update on the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel comic book series, along with a new launch window for Firefly. I scooped the news on Bleeding Cool on the delays and resolicitations earlier in the year.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1, written by Kelly Thompson with art by Stephen Byrne, arrives on the 10th of March, 2027. The companion Angel series, drawn by Giulia Giacomino, follows later the same month. The two books are tightly intertwined for their opening arc, with Dynamite stressing that readers should pick up both to fully experience the story.

Publisher Nick Barrucci explained the delay: "Writer Kelly Thompson's story for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel evolved and became more ambitious, so we felt we needed to take a step back and up the page count to meet the story and deliver the best possible story experience for the fans. Buffy #1 and Angel #1 will have significant story page increases from average issues at no additional cost to readers or retailers." Buffy #1 will feature 35 story pages, and Angel #1 will contain 32, both shipping as 48-page issues priced at the standard $4.99. The Angel #1 cover by Clayton Crain already teases a major new antagonist called Leviathan, with some details censored, and Dynamite promises an even bigger reveal that will "shatter the Buffy fandom."

Kelly Thompson commented, "The first thing I ever tried to seriously write when I was first trying was a Buffy the Vampire Slayer spec script. So, to say this is a dream realized… at least from a certain angle, is deeply true. It's critical that readers read both Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1 and Angel #1, as those two books together sort of 'set the table' for this new situation our characters find themselves in."

While Mark Russell and artist Lorenzo Re's new Firefly is now set to launch in April 2027, timed to sit near the Buffy/Angel debut so the three titles can support one another. Mark Russell said of the project: "I think Firefly was what first exposed me to what a hollow concept genre can be. What you really want to do is to create a cast of characters that, as different as they may be, as much as they may not like each other, only to realise how much they need each other to survive."

Nick Barrucci acknowledged fan disappointment over the delays but expressed confidence in the final product: "I know that these books being pushed back bummed fans out, but once they have them in their hands, we think that they will love the fact that the books are bigger with more story and art!" Previous Kelly Thompson posted to her Substack about it all and shared some artwork.

"I can't talk about everything that has happened behind the scenes of course, but what I can say is that when I began doing promotion for these books, it became very clear to all of us that by linking the two books so closely and all circling around a huge change in the Buffy Universe, what I'd actually done was write AN EVENT BOOK. And so we've decided to just lean all the way into that and call it what it already was — a groundbreaking event to launch our new books — an event that will change the Buffyverse forever."

"Additionally, as I expressed to our editor Nate Cosby — because we have been so rigid about showing any interiors off — it almost feels like these books do not really exist — but the opposite is true! — we have A BUNCH in the can! I hope seeing a little bit from inside the books will reassure people that this is all very real. I have been working on it — as have Stephen Byrne, Giulia Giacomino, and Lee Loughridge — for most of this year. So there is a lot done. And we can't wait to share it with you. Anyway, Nate agreed with me — and so in this newsletter you're getting an EXCLUSIVE LOOK at interior images from both books. From BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #1 — art by Stephen Byrne. From ANGEL #1 – art by Giulia Giacomino. We'll get there, and I hope you'll all still be up for the ride. I've poured a lot of love into these guys — there was no other way to do it. I'm sorry the road has been a bit rocky (for me too!) but I hope it will all be worth the wait."

Those above are a few examples; you can see the rest on her Substack. And of course Nate Cosby knows all about delays…

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